(Yahoo)   Shockingly, the Chicago cop filmed tackling a black woman for walking her dog in a closed park "has 24 allegations of misconduct filed against him, three of which resulted in discipline." The shocking part being he's actually BEEN disciplined before   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
20
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised he didn't get a f*cking commendation.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I was saying, it's the 90% that make the 10% look bad.
 
redmid17
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Chicago wouldn't miss him if he walked into the LP pond with full body armor and stayed underwater for a while.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I'm surprised he didn't get a f*cking commendation.


He gets paid time off, indefinitely. Of course, if convicted, he loses everything
 
skyotter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Headline does not match TFA.

Anyone have the correct link?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But his job is Very Stressful ™.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Researchers estimated official government data did not report 17,100 deaths from police violence out of 30,800 total deaths during the nearly 40-year period, speculating the gap is a result of a mixture of clerical errors and more insidious motivations.

Missing 56% of the total is one hell of a clerical error
 
skyotter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

skyotter: Headline does not match TFA.

Anyone have the correct link?


N/m found it on the side.

https://www.yahoo.com/gma/bodycam-vid​e​o-shows-moments-chicago-002734439.html​
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

skyotter: Headline does not match TFA.

Anyone have the correct link?


https://www.yahoo.com/gma/bodycam-vid​e​o-shows-moments-chicago-002734439.html​
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

skyotter: Headline does not match TFA.

Anyone have the correct link?


Probably this one: 

https://www.yahoo.com/gma/bodycam-vid​e​o-shows-moments-chicago-002734439.html​
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I'm surprised he didn't get a f*cking commendation.


I'm sure the police union will take care of that oversight.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I guess they will keep on "disciplining" him.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'll bet the discipline was harsh. A one day ban from the donut room is torture.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I'm shocked.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: But his job is Very Stressful ™.


We need to salute the true heroes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat_free
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Watch the video, she was being a dumb ass, F'dA & FTFO. Play stupid games with the PoPo, win stupid prizes.
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If he's making his fine revenue quota by enough, he could burn a cross on the 50-yard-line at Soldier Field and city government wouldn't give two shiats.

Those aldermen's nests don't feather themselves.
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tells her to leave immediately, then begins, and continues, to escalate the situation.

The comments at the end of the video, "People are saying, you are getting a response.. everything's fine, let it go."
Teachers say that about bullies because it's easier to tell the kid getting bullied to let it go than to discipline the bully.
 
groppet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well I am sure the two week paid vacation he gets will learn him.
 
