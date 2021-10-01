 Skip to content
(NPR)   Thanks to those COVID-related supply chain issues, toy prices are going to be sky-high this Christmas. Guess Santa's gonna be bringing you fruit, sticks, and empty boxes, kids. Use your imaginations   (npr.org) divider line
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NaCl. Simple. More K!
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make. More. Cookies.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm. Brined Fruit.
Garglglglg
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I got a rock.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's okay. The greatest gift that we can give the next generation is our presence...

Wait, no. Presents. WTF, autocorrect? Those kids need distracting!
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Something something so poor parents cut holes in my pockets.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Been purchasing Xmas toys since I first heard these rumblings months ago.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Cardboard? Cardboard?!? You know how much that stuff costs?
We don't make cardboard in the US anymore.

Used needles for the kiddos and gas station lotto tickets for the adults.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nooo.... how am I going to show my kids that I love them except by buying them whatever cheap Chinese crap the corporate overlords have decreed to be the hot toy this year?

Oh, thank god. I've just remembered I don't have any kids.

More toys for me.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
family guy - ball in a cup
Youtube tkaXJKL38BI
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yay! Imaginary Christmas!

I got a pogo stick!
 
groverpm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No toys and coal's out due to the climate crisis. Santa has finally become redundant.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just tell the goddamn kids that there is no Santa Claus and to grow up. They already have too much stuff as it is. Maybe we should start a tradition of taking some toys away from our kids and giving them to kids who don't have parents with money. You know, the true meaning of Christmas?
 
crackwhore
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i remember one time crying for a toy when i was a kid.  my father yelled "WE USED TO HAVE TO PLAY WITH CLOTHESPINS"

it did not make me grateful for what i had
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Smoke up, Johnny!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Smoke up, Johnny!


Cigarettes are expensive. I'd take a carton as a gift
 
Rob4127
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good thing I don't have kids.  Merry Christmas to me!
 
ifky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Rusty nails for everyone!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Everyone should give their kids a secret decoder ring and then space out a secret present message out till next Christmas.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You had me at empty boxes. Do kids not find empty boxes as awesome to play with as I did as a kid? The bigger the better. Get a kid a refrigerator box and it's their new spacecraft for the next few months.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Lottery scratchers for everyone!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Feed them fresh baked cookies, get a giant cardboard box, a box of colored markers, a roll of duct tape and help them build whatever their imagination can dream up.
They'll have the best Christmas ever.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just give everyone cash and make the treasury freak out on currency supply.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: I got a rock.


Dare I say, wrong holiday.  Though I'm surprised there isn't a Halloween candy shortage as well.

I'm wondering though, not to be a conspiracy theorist, but as it was reported last summer with meat prices, are the rising costs not actual shortages due to supply chain issues, but speculative shortages?  I.E., the fear of a shortage as an excuse to price gouge?

OR, is this 70 years of "Americans demand things cheap" consumerism finally coming to an end?  I've been overseas a couple of times, and the prices we pay for consumer products are a lot less when compared to the countries I went to, and I'm talking the exact same items.  In the UK I was briefed that if you could find an item for the same price in British Pounds as you could American Dollars it was actually a pretty good deal, even though the exchange rate was $1.50 to a Pound Sterling at the time.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: You had me at empty boxes. Do kids not find empty boxes as awesome to play with as I did as a kid? The bigger the better. Get a kid a refrigerator box and it's their new spacecraft for the next few months.


That reminds me of the year my daughter was absolutely obsessed with The Boxtrolls and wanted me to make her a cardboard box outfit for Halloween. No one got it, but she was happy.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Just tell the goddamn kids that there is no Santa Claus and to grow up. They already have too much stuff as it is. Maybe we should start a tradition of taking some toys away from our kids and giving them to kids who don't have parents with money. You know, the true meaning of Christmas?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The small children won't care.

The children old enough to notice are probably old enough to be looped in how there isn't a Santa Claus.

Either way, they'll be fine. And Christmas will come for everyone.

Worry about what happens the rest of the year.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Schmerd1948: Just tell the goddamn kids that there is no Santa Claus and to grow up. They already have too much stuff as it is. Maybe we should start a tradition of taking some toys away from our kids and giving them to kids who don't have parents with money. You know, the true meaning of Christmas?

[i.pinimg.com image 295x310]


Not advocating for Jesus, just his teachings on charity and humility.
 
racerguy76
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Schmerd1948: Just tell the goddamn kids that there is no Santa Claus and to grow up. They already have too much stuff as it is. Maybe we should start a tradition of taking some toys away from our kids and giving them to kids who don't have parents with money. You know, the true meaning of Christmas?

[i.pinimg.com image 295x310]


No, it's the big guy. Right?
 
wdog61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Socks and underwear FTW!!!

/Or season passes to the local water park coupled with our stockpile of small toys purchased throughout year.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: [YouTube video: family guy - ball in a cup]


There are stores in Japan with "ball in a cup" sections, they're such a common thing.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: Keyser_Soze_Death: I got a rock.

Dare I say, wrong holiday.  Though I'm surprised there isn't a Halloween candy shortage as well.

I'm wondering though, not to be a conspiracy theorist, but as it was reported last summer with meat prices, are the rising costs not actual shortages due to supply chain issues, but speculative shortages?  I.E., the fear of a shortage as an excuse to price gouge?

OR, is this 70 years of "Americans demand things cheap" consumerism finally coming to an end?  I've been overseas a couple of times, and the prices we pay for consumer products are a lot less when compared to the countries I went to, and I'm talking the exact same items.  In the UK I was briefed that if you could find an item for the same price in British Pounds as you could American Dollars it was actually a pretty good deal, even though the exchange rate was $1.50 to a Pound Sterling at the time.


That's because the extra taxes pay for a lot more things there. Like higher education for all, health care, high speed trains, bridges that don't don't unexpectedly fall into the bay, or flatten Floridians who paused to watch a an apartment building crumble to dust. You know luxuries.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Spoiled kids!!

I my day of we wanted empty boxes we had to make them out of fruit and sticks
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.