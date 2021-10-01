 Skip to content
 
After parents, toddler and dog were found dead on a hike, authorities have ruled out lightning, drugs, alcohol, cyanide and gas poisoning. Still haven't ruled out toxic algae, Novichok, and aliens
posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2021 at 10:20 AM



vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AliensDude.jpg
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Possible suspect.

sportscasting.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Still got to up our game to challenge Australia
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What about the reverse vampires or the Deep State?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Crud vapors still in play?

/I guess that's be poo gas in American English
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
laweekly.comView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
the only reason anyone gives half a titty fark is because they had a dog
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Toxic Algae bloom on the only nearby water source on a day where it's 103-109 degrees, and all of them are dead, even the dog.   They drank the water folks.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They really need to find Brian Laundrie and put a stop to this, it's getting out of hand.

/he's behind me, isn't he
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, most people don't give drugs to their dog.
But at least they are being thorough.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: the only reason anyone gives half a titty fark is because they had a dog


Wat!?!
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No gas, huh? That was one of my suspicions.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Yeah, most people don't give drugs to their dog.
But at least they are being thorough.


You know who else poisoned his dog?
 
Headso
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Thank You Black Jesus!: the only reason anyone gives half a titty fark is because they had a dog

Wat!?!


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dysentery?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: the only reason anyone gives half a titty fark is because they had a dog


No, she was also kinda hot.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: the only reason anyone gives half a titty fark is because they had a dog


I'm interested in this because it's a weird mystery.  It's X-Files stuff.

I'm also interested in half a titty fark.  How does that work?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Farkonaut: Toxic Algae bloom on the only nearby water source on a day where it's 103-109 degrees, and all of them are dead, even the dog.   They drank the water folks.


First I heard about it being that hot. Did they rule out plain old dehydration or heat exhaustion/stroke?

Who the hell goes hiking with a baby in that weather?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Dysentery?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Farkonaut: Toxic Algae bloom on the only nearby water source on a day where it's 103-109 degrees, and all of them are dead, even the dog.   They drank the water folks.

First I heard about it being that hot. Did they rule out plain old dehydration or heat exhaustion/stroke?

Who the hell goes hiking with a baby in that weather?


Guess I should have read TFA before posting. They haven't ruled out heat.
 
Nocrash
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Farkonaut: Toxic Algae bloom on the only nearby water source on a day where it's 103-109 degrees, and all of them are dead, even the dog.   They drank the water folks.


Anyway..... folks foolish enough to take a one year old infant on a hike in extreme heat were bound to screw up badly soon enough.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Yeah, most people don't give drugs to their dog.
But at least they are being thorough.


They were very progressive.  Why would you deny a member of the family?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: the only reason anyone gives half a titty fark is because they had a dog


Umm did you not notice the hot asian woman? Dog+attractive woman+dead=extra caring

How much of that toxin does it take to kill a man that size? Seems odd that they all kicked the bucket at the same time and he didn't make it further or to help before having issues.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the dog jumped into the water full of toxic algae and the family all had contact with their dying dog, hugging it, petting it, crying and wiping the tears away from their faces with toxic algae polluted hands.  Sad and tragic
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm also interested in half a titty fark. How does that work?


Hand on the opposing side combined the other and and a bj for the reduction of friction. I'm sure there is something on the internet. Maybe someone who had a mastectomy.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nocrash: Farkonaut: Toxic Algae bloom on the only nearby water source on a day where it's 103-109 degrees, and all of them are dead, even the dog.   They drank the water folks.

Anyway..... folks foolish enough to take a one year old infant on a hike in extreme heat were bound to screw up badly soon enough.


I've gotten caught in freakishly hot and dry microclimates in that region without sufficient water, it's no joke.

It's deceptive because when you start out in the morning the air is cool and humid, but by the afternoon can rise 40 degrees and go down under 10% humidity. At that humidity level the water is evaporating right out of your pores.
 
