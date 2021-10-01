 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Why it's unfair to raise flood insurance premiums on coastal homes, presumably by some asshole who owns beachfront investment properties   (slate.com) divider line
11
    More: Stupid, Insurance, National Flood Insurance Program, Flood, Climate change, ambitious overhaul of flood insurance, Henry Paulson, Effects of global warming, Federal Emergency Management Agency  
•       •       •

221 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2021 at 10:35 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Forget raising premiums.

Just deny coverage for any property less than 10' above 2020 sea level or less than 100' from the shoreline.  Make those bigger numbers for places with a risk of significant storm surge.

Spend $800k building your dream beach home and it gets wiped out by sea-level rise or a hurricane?  Too bad.  You can spend another $800k building another one, but you're not getting subsidized insurance money for it.

Insurance is for managing and pooling unpredictable risks.  Not for expenses that are predictable.

Also, don't extend water and sewer lines to any areas with banned coverage.  Municipalities shouldn't be encouraging development there.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
After watching Big Little Lies I'm more or less rooting for the tsunamis.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Life isn't fair" is a favorite saying of the wealthy.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Done in one.

Reduce their premiums to zero, provide zero benefit.
 
Bishop of Southfark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Privatize the benefit, socialize the cost.

Isn't that the American way?
 
tobcc [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I live in Flyover country.  I had to change my homeowners insurance last year, because the cost almost doubled.  I haven't even had a roof claim in 6 years.   The reason.... Fires out west, and hurricanes on the gulf and SE Coast.    Insurance is ALWAY profitable, all you gotta do is raise everyones rates.
 
BeatrixK [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If one decides to live in an area - there are environmental risks with each one.  By choosing to settle there, you assume whatever risks presumably come with it, because you accept the farking risk for floods and hurricanes if you choose to live where they knock on the door!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Forget raising premiums.

Just deny coverage for any property less than 10' above 2020 sea level or less than 100' from the shoreline.


I hope you mean AND instead of OR there. You can be less than 10 feet below sea level and still not be in a flood zone. You can also be well over that and be in a flood zone. There is a swamp not far from me and it is 70 feet above sea level.
 
capacc
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just make flood insurance available to primary homes only.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Keep premiums the same, but you get one claim every 10 years at the full policy value. Second claim is reduced 50% unless you sell the house to the government. It's time to retreat from food-prone areas. Either start orderly now or a shiat-show free for all in 50 years.
 
Slayinit
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I live in a east coastal area prone to hurricane hits. Even though I'm pretty elevated, face the west part of the sound and am a 3-mile crows flight away from the Atlantic, my homeowner's insurance is very expensive.

Sure, I could insure the house without the wind & hail coverage. Only $375.00 a year, friendo!

Toss in wind and hail? That'll be a cool 2 grand, pal. Flood insurance would add another huge increase and I don't even need it.

I've been in the same house for 19 years, have been through numerous hurricanes including Isabel & Irene and haven't even lost a shingle. My point? Fark subsidizing the oceanfront owners. They know what they got into when they bought the place. Lose your house next hurricane or nor'easter? Rebuild on your dime, not mine.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.