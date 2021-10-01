 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   PNG admits Maserati purchase was 'terrible mistake', as they turn out to be lossy, may have to be GIFted   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Fail, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Finance minister, purchase of the luxury vehicles, James Marape, public outrage, Apec leaders' summit, prime minister Jacinda Ardern  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sound like the setup for Grand Tour's next season.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow a whole $20k discount on the shiattiest possible Maserati and unless you ship it somewhere else you have to import someone to fix it once a week.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did they not realize this would cause a TIFF.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was trying to guess at what the hell the original story might be, and sure enough, despite my doubts, it was about the government of Papua New Guinea doing something. I didn't even think they had a government.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
flappy_penguin:

Fark user imageView Full Size


As much a I love the look, I'd argue this is the worst maser. Cambiocorsa transmission is a nightmare for wallets.

/you can get one for 30k woo
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone needs to get fired.

1, for blowing that much money in an impoverished country.
2, for not even doing a cursory scan of Maserati resale values.
and 3, for having such shiatty taste in cars period.

Maseratis are rejected-parts-bin Ferraris, just like Yugo's were the dregs of other manufacturers.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We really thought we'd get away with it."
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flappy_penguin: Wow a whole $20k discount on the shiattiest possible Maserati and unless you ship it somewhere else you have to import someone to fix it once a week.


Well, it could be worse:

goodwood.comView Full Size


They could be Alfa's...
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They bought farking 40 of them wtf. It'll cost more to move them somewhere that they are marketable than they ware worth. Wtf. They also bought 3 Bentleys and over 300 other cars loaned to delegates were/are missing.

Ishouldgetintogriftingbusinesscat.png
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pronounced Pee-Enn-Jay.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, 'round these parts a Maserati is known as an "Irvine Corolla" due to how ubiquitous the farking things are.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flappy_penguin: Wow a whole $20k discount on the shiattiest possible Maserati and unless you ship it somewhere else you have to import someone to fix it once a week.


Then add the cost of shipping it someplace that the buyer lives.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maserati is a gorgeous piece of junk, brought to you by FIAT.

Affectionately referred to by Car Guru, Scotty Kilmer as

Fix
It
Again
Tony
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we giving these guys foreign aid? If so, we should double it, because they are really on the ball!
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Maserati cost $180 K
For half that price it won't go away.

Graft's been good to me so far...
 
Cormee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
At least they're being transparent
 
TWX
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If they felt that semi-exotic luxury passenger livery cars were required, why didn't they just arrange a lease?  Even if somehow they hosted summits on this scale every few years, leasing would probably still cost less and the maintenance of the cars would be performed prior to taking receipt of them.  All they'd have to do is put in gas and possibly deal with tire issues.

I could see the UN at its NY headquarters maintaining a fleet, since very likely it'll be using the cars on a regular basis.  Even for them though, longer-term leases would make more sense so they could part with the cars after a few years prior to developing more intensive maintenance issues or outright repairs.  Plus that sort of thing is budgetable year after year so the bean-counters like it.

For the average person it probably makes more sense to own their vehicle outright, but for fleets?
 
wingnut396
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

xalres: It's pronounced Pee-Enn-Jay.


Goes where?
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Do they all do 185?

/I caused a scandal, now I don't drive
 
xalres
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

wingnut396: xalres: It's pronounced Pee-Enn-Jay.

Goes where?


In the jarage, after you're done shopping at the jrocery store.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cormee: At least they're being transparent


I'll give them an "A" for that.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Wow a whole $20k discount on the shiattiest possible Maserati and unless you ship it somewhere else you have to import someone to fix it once a week.


A $20k discount on an (admittedly lightly)  used Maserati from 2018. Good luck. Have they even been properly maintaining them for these past three years?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sitting in a warehouse in a tropical climate (hopefully airconditioned - but who knows, it's a very poor country), and (presumably) unused for several years.  Also I'm gonna guess shipping from PNG to Port of Long Beach (since I live in the USA) is not cheap.

With a discount of just 20k.... wow, deal of the century right there.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TWX: If they felt that semi-exotic luxury passenger livery cars were required, why didn't they just arrange a lease?  Even if somehow they hosted summits on this scale every few years, leasing would probably still cost less and the maintenance of the cars would be performed prior to taking receipt of them.  All they'd have to do is put in gas and possibly deal with tire issues.



Payment for a lease would have come from a different allocation of money.  They probably had funds left end-of-fiscal year in their capital expenditure budget and had to use it or lose it.  With the Summit looming, they had to spend the money or they'd get *less* next year.  It was really the most responsible thing to do.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Luckily it's an Italian car so I'm sure after a jump start, it'll start right up immediately and run like a champ.
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

xalres: Also, 'round these parts a Maserati is known as an "Irvine Corolla" due to how ubiquitous the farking things are.


It's because they're worth about as much as a Corolla after 3 years.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini and Jaguar are all cars that make me go "Nice, but what's the point?"
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Sitting in a warehouse in a tropical climate (hopefully airconditioned - but who knows, it's a very poor country), and (presumably) unused for several years.  Also I'm gonna guess shipping from PNG to Port of Long Beach (since I live in the USA) is not cheap.

With a discount of just 20k.... wow, deal of the century right there.


They farking air freighted them from farking Sri Lanka. Wtf.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
the Papua New Guinean government

Wait, aren't we talking about a country where pretty much everyone lives in poverty?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I see them all the time and they suck.  That two door Grand Sport convertible doesn't suck but that's rarely the one you see.
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Y'all are slacking...

Silicon Valley: Russ - These are not the doors of a billionaire!
Youtube IJIAOosI6js
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whidbey: the Papua New Guinean government

Wait, aren't we talking about a country where pretty much everyone lives in poverty?


Well, except for the government ministers who have a taste for Italian sports cars.
 
TWX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Creidiki: Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini and Jaguar are all cars that make me go "Nice, but what's the point?"


Thing that bothers me is how mechanically unreliable they are.

My wife and I do not object to the idea of buying expensive, arguably luxury durable goods, but what we insist upon is that those durable goods actually live up to the classification, ie durable.  We have Speed Queen laundry appliances and a SubZero refrigerator.  When we replaced the clothes washer it was 22 years old, and I just threw a new motor into the 25 year old clothes dryer.  The previous SubZero was 40 years old when we elected to replace it rather than repair it, and thus we bought another SubZero with the hope that it will go for at least 20 years.

To me the idea of an expensive luxury item for common, daily use should be durable in addition to its other qualities.  I would rather have a durable machine that has few features and just. always. works. than to have something that is constantly out of service because it's temperamental in pushing the limits too far.  Scheduled maintenance on a reasonable schedule is fine, but that schedule maintenance should not require going out of service for an extended period of time in the process.

For supercars I get that they're going to be maintenance-heavy, but it's not particularly supercars that I'm referring to.  For daily drivers which most Maseratis and Jaguars should be oriented towards, that's what I mean.  They need to be engineered to be powerful (compared to mid-level mass-market cars) and beautiful, but also need to be reliable.  That last part seems to be sorely lacking these days.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Creidiki: Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini and Jaguar are all cars that make me go "Nice, but what's the point?"


Well, I mean c'mon.   I think we all know "the point".

It's the point of your penis being inserted into the vagina of a very good looking 20-something broad, in theory.

In theory.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
To quell public outrage, then Apec minister Justin Tkatchenko, promised the country that the vehicles would "sell like hot-cakes"

Because we all know that new automobiles are one of the best possible investments because they never rapidly decrease in value.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Remember, it's pronounced "JIFTed"


/ runs
 
Creidiki
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Creidiki: Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini and Jaguar are all cars that make me go "Nice, but what's the point?"

Well, I mean c'mon.   I think we all know "the point".

It's the point of your penis being inserted into the vagina of a very good looking 20-something broad, in theory.

In theory.


Meh, if you are in the income bracket: "Can afford a  Maserati just for the vajayjay" then you don't need a Maserati to get the vajayjay. Its a toy, but it's a really shiatty, unreliable toy that you cannot really do much with. Except maybe impress assholes who wish they could afford to Maseratis to impress other assholes.
 
