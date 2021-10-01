 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGAL 8)   First we had a carjacking by crossbow, now we have murder with crossbow. When will we have a serious discussion about crossbow control in this country?   (wgal.com) divider line
41
    More: Weird, Suicide, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, OLD WESLEY FREY, Police officers, family member, JUNIOR SHOT, Family, Wesley Frey Jr.  
•       •       •

250 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2021 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not Subby, but I didn't think something like this would make FARK.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I submitted it two days ago.
This was a murder suicide?
DRTFA but I hope that there is not 2 in a week in the area
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG, Subby, it is WAY too soon in the teeth of these tragedies to begin talking about crossbow control. Please stop going straight to crass politics and let these people grieve & recover a little.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do crossbows use mags or clips?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: Do crossbows use mags or clips?


they use bolts

th.bing.comView Full Size


Damn, she lost that baby weight.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was this person able to own woodworking tools without a license and regular mental health evaluations? Europe is better than this.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The son killed himself with woodworking tools?

I would not want to be the one to clean that crime scene up.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only time william tell.....
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
specsonline.comView Full Size

In my experience this causes more murder
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nay..Tis too soon m'lord...
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm prettysure the carjacking was a bow and arrow.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago, when I had more dollars than sense, I bought a crossbow.  I had the following conversation with my Dad:

Me: I bought a crossbow!
Dad: Why?
Me: To keep the neighbor's kids out of my yard.
Dad: Do you think it will keep the SWAT team out of your yard too?
Me: Uhhhhh
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIGHT TO KEEP AND BEAR ARMATURES SHALL NOT BE INFLETCHED!
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can have my crossbow when you pry it from my cold, dead, begauntleted hands.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a low power crossbow I use to shoot pixie sticks to kids on Halloween.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: RIGHT TO KEEP AND BEAR ARMATURES SHALL NOT BE INFLETCHED!


What part of well recurved militia don't you understand?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The carjacking was with a compound bow, not a crossbow.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Crossbows are for mooks (this is actually a good read):  https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/p​mwiki.php​/Main/BowsVersusCrossbows
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: Years ago, when I had more dollars than sense, I bought a crossbow.  I had the following conversation with my Dad:

Me: I bought a crossbow!
Dad: Why?
Me: To keep the neighbor's kids out of my yard.
Dad: Do you think it will keep the SWAT team out of your yard too?
Me: Uhhhhh


You...were planning on murdering children?
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: The carjacking was with a compound bow, not a crossbow.
[Fark user image image 850x446]

Crossbows are for mooks (this is actually a good read):  https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pm​wiki.php/Main/BowsVersusCrossbows


You villain trying to catch us with your seductive tvtropes.org
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once murder is outlawed, only outlaws will murder.  Study it out sheeple.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this something about Kevin?  Do we need to talk about him?
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear they're making them with high capacity magazines:
outfit4events.comView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Whatcha gonna' do, take away my knives?

Fark user imageView Full Size


*screen cap from the amazing video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJqfN​r​oFp8U
 
illegal
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Umm, when we reach 15,000 cross bow deaths a year like guns?
 
illegal
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Once murder is outlawed, only outlaws will murder.  Study it out sheeple.


There is no such thing as murder, just post birth abortions.
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just a question: Do we actually, as a matter of necessity, have some version of this ancient, creaking whore of a headline every time someone hurts someone with something that isn't a gun?
Do we really still find this amusing?
Just asking questions - as one does.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A screen shot from the security camera right before the crime occurred.

is3-ssl.mzstatic.comView Full Size
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

illegal: Umm, when we reach 15,000 cross bow deaths a year like guns?


I'm certain that the headline was done in jest.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: bighairyguy: Years ago, when I had more dollars than sense, I bought a crossbow.  I had the following conversation with my Dad:

Me: I bought a crossbow!
Dad: Why?
Me: To keep the neighbor's kids out of my yard.
Dad: Do you think it will keep the SWAT team out of your yard too?
Me: Uhhhhh

You...were planning on murdering children?


Well, I warned them about it, so it would have technically been suicide after that.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I submitted it two days ago.
This was a murder suicide?
DRTFA but I hope that there is not 2 in a week in the area


How does one commit suicide with a crossbow?  I'd think it would be easier to beat yourself to death with it than try and reach the trigger from the pointy end.

/I also initially misread your comment as implying the two incidents reference in the headline were the same murder-suicide, and I was seriously wondering how long the reload time on that beast was
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bondith: vudukungfu: I submitted it two days ago.
This was a murder suicide?
DRTFA but I hope that there is not 2 in a week in the area

How does one commit suicide with a crossbow? I'd think it would be easier to beat yourself to death with it than try and reach the trigger from the pointy end.

/I also initially misread your comment as implying the two incidents reference in the headline were the same murder-suicide, and I was seriously wondering how long the reload time on that beast was


probably using the 'toe on the trigger' technique that folks use with shotguns and an heroing.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: Bondith: vudukungfu: I submitted it two days ago.
This was a murder suicide?
DRTFA but I hope that there is not 2 in a week in the area

How does one commit suicide with a crossbow? I'd think it would be easier to beat yourself to death with it than try and reach the trigger from the pointy end.

/I also initially misread your comment as implying the two incidents reference in the headline were the same murder-suicide, and I was seriously wondering how long the reload time on that beast was

probably using the 'toe on the trigger' technique that folks use with shotguns and an heroing.


Yeah but that's always just been a nice euphemism for "Courtney did it"
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Frey Jr. was going to commit suicide with woodworking tools that were in the upstairs room.

I would like to know more about how you do this.
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: illegal: Umm, when we reach 15,000 cross bow deaths a year like guns?

I'm certain that the headline was done in jest.


Can a joke that old, stale, overused, unoriginal and boring be truly called a "jest"?
I'd call it more of a "yawn" than a "jest".
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bondith: vudukungfu: I submitted it two days ago.
This was a murder suicide?
DRTFA but I hope that there is not 2 in a week in the area

How does one commit suicide with a crossbow?  I'd think it would be easier to beat yourself to death with it than try and reach the trigger from the pointy end.

/I also initially misread your comment as implying the two incidents reference in the headline were the same murder-suicide, and I was seriously wondering how long the reload time on that beast was


After killing his dad with the crossbow, he retreated upstairs and whittled himself to death with his woodworking tools
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
images.immediate.co.ukView Full Size


Shouldn't have called the girl he loved a whore.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Crossbows are way cheaper than 5.7mm these days
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
MCU Clint vs. TWD Daryl.

/FIGHT!
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: The son killed himself with woodworking tools?

I would not want to be the one to clean that crime scene up.


Really.

What went on there? Suicide by . . . lathe? router? planer?  yeesh.
 
houstondragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Shout out to an awesome Bowyer :P

http://swifthoundbows.com/
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.