(Oddity Central)   Meet Mr. Methane - The man who travels the world and gets paid to fart using his superpower abilities of flatulence   (odditycentral.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A radio show back in the 90s in the Detroit area would have this guy on occasionally.  Since it was just phone calls and never believed he was farting on command.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: A radio show back in the 90s in the Detroit area would have this guy on occasionally.  Since it was just phone calls and never believed he was farting on command.


That was Drew and Mike.  They have a podcast now and still call him on occasion

I thought they flew him into town for some anniversary event or something.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: [i.ebayimg.com image 310x400]


It was actually though Stern's show that I became aware of the talented Mr. Methane. Maybe he's not the hero we need right now, but is most certainly the hero we deserve.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's no Fartin' Gary.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
La Teta y la Luna.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The original:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He drives a ... wait for it ....  gas tank
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is he bringing the whole crew?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beware of imitators, they usually have a skilled dog near them.
 
RoyHobbs22
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a Captain Underpants villain.  Mr Methane and his massively mushy wet farts.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can die now. My bucket list is complete.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: The original:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x480]


I didn't get a harumph out of that guy!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meet Mister Methane - the original title of the Beatles tune
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: A radio show back in the 90s in the Detroit area would have this guy on occasionally.  Since it was just phone calls and never believed he was farting on command.


Same here in Kansas City. I can't believe this guy is still doing this.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vic Reeves - Vic & Bob Fart
Youtube SGPErSMhqMM
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it *was* decreed that "He who smelt it, would forever be the one who dealt it"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this approaching a Fark Fart-Fecta?
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep. Old and busted. Still funny tho. I can fart the Star-Spangled Banner -- but most folks ask me to stop after the first few notes.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: The Googles Do Nothing: A radio show back in the 90s in the Detroit area would have this guy on occasionally.  Since it was just phone calls and never believed he was farting on command.

That was Drew and Mike.  They have a podcast now and still call him on occasion

I thought they flew him into town for some anniversary event or something.


Mike is dead though and the podcast is just not the same.  Plus I've been woke for about five years now and realize all the troubling sexism inherent in their show and I feel about about myself for liking it back then.   I'm an awful person and hate everybody who looks like me.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say, chaps, what is happening here?
moviesinothermovies.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: Well, it *was* decreed that "He who smelt it, would forever be the one who dealt it"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jammy bastard.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTFA:  Of all superpowers one could have, farting at will probably sits near the bottom of everyone's list,

/How to tell me the article was written by a woman, without telling me the article was written by a woman.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Old, old, old (not) news for any Stern listener.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: I say, chaps, what is happening here?
[moviesinothermovies.files.wordpress.c​om image 389x275]


Don't you ask me what's happening, fwiend.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I just farted, so I'm getting a kick out of these replies.  And I'm rolling down the car window.
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Raug the Dwarf: [Fark user image 450x255]

Is he bringing the whole crew?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groverpm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why Mr Methane? It's just air he sucked in through his butthole. It's not flammable like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: TypoFlyspray: I say, chaps, what is happening here?
[moviesinothermovies.files.wordpress.c​om image 389x275]

Don't you ask me what's happening, fwiend.


I'm not your fwiend, budday!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
fart needles
Youtube jXBdnOTX54U
 
wademh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Duck Queef on command
Youtube AVy9PlhgTCE
 
cwheelie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [i.makeagif.com image 720x405] [View Full Size image _x_]

[i.imgur.com image 499x277] [View Full Size image _x_]


dafuque is that?
 
chawco
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You know, I want to thank you all for this thread, and express a wish that the main page on fark could just be more like this every day. Lately it feel like fark has forgotten its not news, and there is too much seriousness and not enough fart jokes, boobies, will wheaton, and rednecks falling off bridges.

More please.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cwheelie: johnny_vegas: [i.makeagif.com image 720x405] [View Full Size image _x_]

[i.imgur.com image 499x277] [View Full Size image _x_]

dafuque is that?


Japan
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [i.ebayimg.com image 310x400]


I remember this guy was on Stern once
 
