(Yahoo)   Everybody was Kung Fu fighting at California military base   (yahoo.com)
33
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MPs were off that night?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But how fast were the kicks?
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess things were a little more exciting that day
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: MPs were off that night?


It was actually a Civilian air field that's in the middle of the Mojave desert so perfect for some types of training exercises.  Which apparently includes Ninjutsu.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the photographed report, which has not been independently verified, the staff sergeant was outside smoking a cigarette when he was approached by "an unknown person wearing full ninja garb," who asked, "Do you know who I am?" and "Do you know where my family is?"

Somebody's off their meds.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
attacked and wounded by "a sword-wielding man dressed as a ninja" and forced to shelter in a hangar


 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mohave Ninjas are the worst.
Sierra Ninjas can be reasoned with.  "We're just here to train."  SN:  "Oh. Well, train on, dudes."
Gobi Ninjas can be bought off with smokes, believe it or not.  Mohave Ninjas appear, slash and vanish in to the night.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a Ninja ask you where his family is, just point in any direction.  "Yonder, three towns over" will send them on their way.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only special ops commandos had some way to defend themselves...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So contributing writers at yahoo news are just crwppy bloggers?

That wasnt really news. Journalism wouldnt make a joke about living in a simulation as the lede.

Assuming it was a joke.

Get off my lawn.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video of the event has been leaked to TikTok


 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: beezeltown: MPs were off that night?

It was actually a Civilian air field that's in the middle of the Mojave desert so perfect for some types of training exercises.  Which apparently includes Ninjutsu.


That's exactly what a ninja would want you to believe!

/nothing
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  


LOOK OUT!
 
RedComrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupJohnB: If only special ops commandos had some way to defend themselves...


If you are unarmed and someone is coming at you with a farking sword the best defense is to run the hell away. Unless of course you want to die like you live, stupidly.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As if we needed any further proof of the Inverse Laws of Ninjutsu.

/The more enemies there are, the more easily they are defeated by the ninja
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: So contributing writers at yahoo news are just crwppy bloggers?

That wasnt really news. Journalism wouldnt make a joke about living in a simulation as the lede.

Assuming it was a joke.

Get off my lawn.


Ok, so it wasn't just me. I had to double check which site I was on when I read that. News standards have hit rock bottom and begun to dig.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: So contributing writers at yahoo news are just crwppy bloggers?

That wasnt really news. Journalism wouldnt make a joke about living in a simulation as the lede.

Assuming it was a joke.

Get off my lawn.


Then you shouldn't look at the original Stars & Stripes article, that contains the line:

"It is unclear from the records whether the man was an actual practitioner of ninjutsu."
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate to be "that guy" but it's CLEAR that the sergeant IS the ninja.  My proof:


 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/CSB
I was at the Indiana Air National Guard at Terra Haute in 84/85.  After drill one day, a guy pulled up to the gate and said Ronald Reagan had sent him an F-18 for him to fly to Washington.  The security policeman point to an F-100 gate guardian on a pillar by the main gate and said "We don't have any F-18s but as soon as this guy lands, you can have it."  The guy threw his paperwork at the security specialist and got about ten feet on to the base before some others tackled him.

Some of the guards who also worked at the federal prison said they were reclassifying crazy farks as non violent parole-lables to knock down the numbers of looney lockups.  Part of Reagan's master plan to defeat the Soviets.

This might have been one of them.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillJM8528: thealgorerhythm: So contributing writers at yahoo news are just crwppy bloggers?

That wasnt really news. Journalism wouldnt make a joke about living in a simulation as the lede.

Assuming it was a joke.

Get off my lawn.

Ok, so it wasn't just me. I had to double check which site I was on when I read that. News standards have hit rock bottom and begun to dig.


I facepalmed at "asphast".

What, is there no such thing as editors? Grmmarly?
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: /CSB
I was at the Indiana Air National Guard at Terra Haute in 84/85.  After drill one day, a guy pulled up to the gate and said Ronald Reagan had sent him an F-18 for him to fly to Washington.  The security policeman point to an F-100 gate guardian on a pillar by the main gate and said "We don't have any F-18s but as soon as this guy lands, you can have it."  The guy threw his paperwork at the security specialist and got about ten feet on to the base before some others tackled him.

Some of the guards who also worked at the federal prison said they were reclassifying crazy farks as non violent parole-lables to knock down the numbers of looney lockups.  Part of Reagan's master plan to defeat the Soviets.

This might have been one of them.


What's their Fark handle?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: MPs were off that night?


On base if you call 911 you get the MPs Im assuming the "ninja" made it off base and was arrested by the normal Po-Po. That said, he's not a very good ninja if he was caught.
Picture of the supposed ninja:

 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupJohnB: If only special ops commandos had some way to defend themselves...


They were the flyboys for special ops.   On a training mission, they won't have any ammo and if it's flying training, they may not even have rifles.  They could have been out there doing night flights or pick up and drop grunts missions.

They could have cranked up a Blackhawk and chased him down the flightline trying to slice him up with the main rotor.  But then, you'd have to balance and track the rotors and aint noboy got time for that.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Mohave Ninjas are the worst.
Sierra Ninjas can be reasoned with.  "We're just here to train."  SN:  "Oh. Well, train on, dudes."
Gobi Ninjas can be bought off with smokes, believe it or not.  Mohave Ninjas appear, slash and vanish in to the night.


I hate Illinois ninjas
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you call asphalt for racing tracks?

baronbloodbath: asphast
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  


Hexstatic - 'Ninja Tune'
Youtube MpMC2_SCY7w
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And thus the day begins with a 70s song earworm.
Catchy flute solo - amirite?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Poor guy probably just got lost looking for the parade.

Ninja Parade Slips By Town Unnoticed Once Again
Youtube WtR2m20C2YM
 
ifky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Expert timing
 
fargin a
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
is there already a movie called Deathwish?
Maybe time for a reboot
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: /CSB
I was at the Indiana Air National Guard at Terra Haute in 84/85.  After drill one day, a guy pulled up to the gate and said Ronald Reagan had sent him an F-18 for him to fly to Washington.  The security policeman point to an F-100 gate guardian on a pillar by the main gate and said "We don't have any F-18s but as soon as this guy lands, you can have it."  The guy threw his paperwork at the security specialist and got about ten feet on to the base before some others tackled him.

Some of the guards who also worked at the federal prison said they were reclassifying crazy farks as non violent parole-lables to knock down the numbers of looney lockups.  Part of Reagan's master plan to defeat the Soviets.

This might have been one of them.


How was the cabbage roll?
 
ifky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Harry Freakstorm: /CSB
I was at the Indiana Air National Guard at Terra Haute in 84/85.  After drill one day, a guy pulled up to the gate and said Ronald Reagan had sent him an F-18 for him to fly to Washington.  The security policeman point to an F-100 gate guardian on a pillar by the main gate and said "We don't have any F-18s but as soon as this guy lands, you can have it."  The guy threw his paperwork at the security specialist and got about ten feet on to the base before some others tackled him.

Some of the guards who also worked at the federal prison said they were reclassifying crazy farks as non violent parole-lables to knock down the numbers of looney lockups.  Part of Reagan's master plan to defeat the Soviets.

This might have been one of them.

How was the cabbage roll?


Can't be as bad as the oatmeal at the Cook County slammer.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bthom37: As if we needed any further proof of the Inverse Laws of Ninjutsu.

/The more enemies there are, the more easily they are defeated by the ninja


I thought the Inverse Law of Ninjitsu applied to the number of ninjas the hero was fighting.
 
