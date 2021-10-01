 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUTV Utah)   And the state that uses the most Halloween decorations is...? The hell?   (kutv.com) divider line
14
    More: Strange, top spot, U.S. state, Utah, states, Halloween decorations  
•       •       •

545 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2021 at 8:50 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Utah? Well at least I saved you the labor of clinking the link.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mormons love tacky celebrations. Especially ones centered around sugar, the only vice they tolerate.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Utah? Well at least I saved you the labor of clinking the link.


my carpal tunnel thanks you
 
Oneiros
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is yet another one of those 'we counted Google searches' articles.

And the big search term was skeletons.

Maybe there's something about skeletons for Mormons that we don't know about, and this has nothing to do with Halloween.  Or maybe they're studying for a first aid certification, and need to know the names of all of the bones
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Utah is also one of the states with the highest rates of porn searches of the most eye-watering stuff too, isn't it?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Mormons love tacky celebrations. Especially ones centered around sugar, the only vice they tolerate.


You know who else loves tacky celebrations?
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Tacky
Youtube zq7Eki5EZ8o
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sexual repression is a helluva drug. Don't do drugs, kids.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Utah scary.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mormons believe that Lucifer started out as the spirit brother of Jesus, a belief that contradicts the Christian faith. Being that they worship a fake version of Jesus, Mormons might as well love Halloween.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Mormons believe that Lucifer started out as the spirit brother of Jesus, a belief that contradicts the Christian faith. Being that they worship a fake version of Jesus, Mormons might as well love Halloween.


It's not so outlandish. But they'd be half brothers at best.

Y'know, Angel's mother being a pidgeon and man's mother being a filthy monkey.

/God liked to party
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
o/~ dumb dumb dumb dumb dumb... o/~
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Mormons believe that Lucifer started out as the spirit brother of Jesus, a belief that contradicts the Christian faith. Being that they worship a fake version of Jesus, Mormons might as well love Halloween.


The part of their creed that baffles the hell out of me:
Lucifer wants to enslave you.
Jesus has a whole bunch of weird rules you must obey, BE A SERVANT OF JESUS!  That makes you "free".
Lucifer says "don't be a servant of Jesus" and that makes you a slave.

Well. Anyways.
Happy Halloween!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A new study by Lombardo Homes awarded Utah with No.1 after analyzing over 1,000 Halloween decoration Google search terms to see how popular the spooky holiday is in each state.

Sounds like a pretty solid data gathering method.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is so random, but Roseanne Barr had all those Halloween specials and she was from Utah. I mean, when so many things are vices where you live, you have to put your energy somewhere.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.