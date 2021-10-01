 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Missouri man trying to sell catalytic converter online arrested after 'large bag of meth' seen in ad. Show Me state indeed   (ktla.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Warrant, Police, Missouri sheriff's department, Sheriff, Constable, Stone County Sheriff's Office, Coroner, catalytic converter  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just a white crystal.  It could be virtually anything, the fact that catalytic converter was in a box proves it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snitches get free catalytic converters.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Cadalitic Convartor for sale.

Contains Catalitic Covertor
Great Freedom Install
Universal Fit!
Text74389

Yes, he totally didn't buy this box online from China so that he could make a stolen catalytic converter seem legit.

/😒
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Goddamnit!

My fellow Missourians are really hampering my efforts to convince the rest of the country that we're not all cousin farking unvaccinated republican meth heads.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is that a sufficient quantity for selling? Like...is this someone that makes a living ruining peoples lives? Or just a desperate poor?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They truly don't make the criminal element, like they used to. It's like we've gone from Jesse James and Bonnie/Clyde types, to the Three Stooges of Crime
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Deputies said that Kertz wasn't aware the photo showed the narcotics"

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In Missouri, the catalytic converter is harder to get than the meth.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: They truly don't make the criminal element, like they used to. It's like we've gone from Jesse James and Bonnie/Clyde types, to the Three Stooges of Crime


There has always been the Three Stooges of Crime.  That's why local papers have crime blotters.
/ Three Stooges of Crime is the name of my Milli Vanilli tribute band.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DRTFA: TuckFrump: They truly don't make the criminal element, like they used to. It's like we've gone from Jesse James and Bonnie/Clyde types, to the Three Stooges of Crime

There has always been the Three Stooges of Crime.  That's why local papers have crime blotters.
/ Three Stooges of Crime is the name of my Milli Vanilli tribute band.


Years ago, I read a story of a bank robbery and the idiot locked the keys in the car. I mean that's Mel Brooks-level shiat, right there
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Goddamnit!

My fellow Missourians are really hampering my efforts to convince the rest of the country that we're not all cousin farking unvaccinated republican meth heads.


As someone who used to live on the north side of Springfield MO, I can honestly say I don't miss stepping around the used syringes on my way to work.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He didn't think his cunning plan soon.
 
danvon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A picture of unknown white powder and a hypodermic needle now constitutes probable cause to issue a farking search warrant?

That's bullshiat.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bowen: Is that a sufficient quantity for selling? Like...is this someone that makes a living ruining peoples lives? Or just a desperate poor?


Yes.  Most meth bags are smaller than the palm of your hand.  Like this one from Uline.  That's a normal personal use bag.  Someone with a severe problem might buy a sandwich bag full of drugs.  That's generally more the drug bag size when you have several people on drugs and they're cohabitating, trying to "buy several months worth" (in quotes because it usually kicks off the downward spiral to rock bottom instead), but that's also getting into minor dealer category where people are trying to pay for their drugs by selling drugs.  That big ass bag in the background: definitely dealing.  That's probably a pound of meth if it's completely full.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meth, it's Ketracel White for Missourians.
 
Vegemite
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

danvon: A picture of unknown white powder and a hypodermic needle now constitutes probable cause to issue a farking search warrant?

That's bullshiat.


Don't forget the spoon the hypo was sitting on
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So was he advertising?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: They truly don't make the criminal element, like they used to. It's like we've gone from Jesse James and Bonnie/Clyde types, to the Three Stooges of Crime


If this rocket scientist had been around in the time of Bonnie and Clyde, would we remember him today?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It looks like hes eating it with a spoon.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bluemoons: REDARMYVODKA: Goddamnit!

My fellow Missourians are really hampering my efforts to convince the rest of the country that we're not all cousin farking unvaccinated republican meth heads.

As someone who used to live on the north side of Springfield MO, I can honestly say I don't miss stepping around the used syringes on my way to work.


You're not helping!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bowen: Is that a sufficient quantity for selling? Like...is this someone that makes a living ruining peoples lives? Or just a desperate poor?


That was a lot of meth. You usually buy meth by the gram. That was several ounces.
 
delysid25
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
TIL you are forbidden to own 48 grams of meth
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mike_d85: Bowen: Is that a sufficient quantity for selling? Like...is this someone that makes a living ruining peoples lives? Or just a desperate poor?

Yes.  Most meth bags are smaller than the palm of your hand.  Like this one from Uline.  That's a normal personal use bag.  Someone with a severe problem might buy a sandwich bag full of drugs.  That's generally more the drug bag size when you have several people on drugs and they're cohabitating, trying to "buy several months worth" (in quotes because it usually kicks off the downward spiral to rock bottom instead), but that's also getting into minor dealer category where people are trying to pay for their drugs by selling drugs.  That big ass bag in the background: definitely dealing.  That's probably a pound of meth if it's completely full.


can someone post the pic for those of us in the EU who cannot view the website's content?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: DRTFA: TuckFrump: They truly don't make the criminal element, like they used to. It's like we've gone from Jesse James and Bonnie/Clyde types, to the Three Stooges of Crime

There has always been the Three Stooges of Crime.  That's why local papers have crime blotters.
/ Three Stooges of Crime is the name of my Milli Vanilli tribute band.

Years ago, I read a story of a bank robbery and the idiot locked the keys in the car. I mean that's Mel Brooks-level shiat, right there


I liked the guy in the 90s who led the police all the way back to his apartment because he was wearing the shoes that lit up when you stepped.  LA Lights, maybe?
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bluemoons: REDARMYVODKA: Goddamnit!

My fellow Missourians are really hampering my efforts to convince the rest of the country that we're not all cousin farking unvaccinated republican meth heads.

As someone who used to live on the north side of Springfield MO, I can honestly say I don't miss stepping around the used syringes on my way to work.


That's standard fair in California, along with a serving of sidewalk feces.  Especially San Fran.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: can someone post the pic for those of us in the EU who cannot view the website's content?


ktla.comView Full Size
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Bluemoons: REDARMYVODKA: Goddamnit!

My fellow Missourians are really hampering my efforts to convince the rest of the country that we're not all cousin farking unvaccinated republican meth heads.

As someone who used to live on the north side of Springfield MO, I can honestly say I don't miss stepping around the used syringes on my way to work.

That's standard fair in California, along with a serving of sidewalk feces.  Especially San Fran.


pretty much anywhere at this point.

went back for a visit this summer, and the homelessness in LA, oakland, and SF was eye-popping. its always been there, and its always been kinda bad, but its like 10x as bad as its ever been. the tent cities, the trash, the stripped cars, the camps look more like shanty towns now; they're taking on a vibe of semi permanence...scavanged dry wall and so on.

there are so many people shiatting on the streets of LA at this poitn they're worried about cholera.

so on the one hand you have some 40yr old MILF putting her $2k stroller into her porsche SUV while 2m behind her there's some homeless guy asleep in his own filth at a bus stop w a needle in his arm.

was equally enraging ("wtf has happened to my beautiful home state!") and heartbreaking at the same time.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mike_d85: Father_Jack: can someone post the pic for those of us in the EU who cannot view the website's content?

[ktla.com image 850x478]


thanks farker.

umm... a guy could have a good weekend in vegas with all that.
 
danvon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Vegemite: danvon: A picture of unknown white powder and a hypodermic needle now constitutes probable cause to issue a farking search warrant?

That's bullshiat.

Don't forget the spoon the hypo was sitting on


I saw it. I still don't see how a picture of those items is sufficient probable cause to lead to a judge or magistrate issuing a warrant to search a person's home.

Is it suspicious, yeah, sure. Does it rise to the level that it is probable that a crime being committed is, or will committed? Not in my opinion.

If it were in plain view, and an officer saw it in a car, or saw it in the house after being let in, take it for suspected drugs, have it analyzed. That's ok.

But for a judge to issue a search warrant for a person's home because the police saw a picture of a bag of unknown white powder, a syringe, and a spoon on the internet, I don't think that rises to probable cause.
 
