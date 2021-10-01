 Skip to content
 
(Ars Technica)   While I-researched-it-myself hillbillies are still trying to convince themselves that the vaccine could harbor expected long term effects, let's actually take a look at long covid in China   (arstechnica.com) divider line
    Heart, Disease, new study, persistent symptom, Circulatory system, adult patients, earliest survivors of COVID-19, Symptoms  
dirtfloorcracker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The long term effect of living?!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But my healthy immune system and ivermectin stops the virus from replicating in ACE receptors and there was this Brazilian study about UV light and only .1 percent of people die anyway and most of them are old and masks trap carbon monoxide and force you to rebreathe your toxins and germs and who even knows what's in the vaccines I heard they make you magnetic and they were rushed through testing and it's not a vaccine because it alters your DNA and the VAERS database has 15,000 deaths but only 1% of stuff gets reported there so that means 1.5 million people have died from the vaccine and all you need to do is take zinc and vitamin D but big pharma doesn't want you to know about this because the CDC licenses all the vaccine patents and they make all kinds of money off it and they just want to track you with the chips in the vaccine and I bent my wookie and my cat's breath smells like cat food...
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Guy I work with ("It's the flu" etc) got covid back in November. To this day, he still complains off fatigue. He's lucky.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Guy I work with ("It's the flu" etc) got covid back in November. To this day, he still complains off fatigue. He's lucky.


farkers usually are lucky.  god loves fools
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Long Covid kills.  I wonder how long it will take for half of that population to expire.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: But my healthy immune system and ivermectin stops the virus from replicating in ACE receptors and there was this Brazilian study about UV light and only .1 percent of people die anyway and most of them are old and masks trap carbon monoxide and force you to rebreathe your toxins and germs and who even knows what's in the vaccines I heard they make you magnetic and they were rushed through testing and it's not a vaccine because it alters your DNA and the VAERS database has 15,000 deaths but only 1% of stuff gets reported there so that means 1.5 million people have died from the vaccine and all you need to do is take zinc and vitamin D but big pharma doesn't want you to know about this because the CDC licenses all the vaccine patents and they make all kinds of money off it and they just want to track you with the chips in the vaccine and I bent my wookie and my cat's breath smells like cat food...


I think a lot of the Q nut jobbers are trying to blame their bipolarity on the vaccine. It's actually been a plus for me. When I go to the grocery and such, my negative polarity pushes the doors open and away that I don't even have to touch them. Pretty convenient when I'm holding a couple bags.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We've created a horde of people with disabilities, and we have no idea how to handle them all.
 
chewd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Serious Black: We've created a horde of people with disabilities, and we have no idea how to handle them all.


Sure we do.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If those numbers extrapolate to America, it's only about 20 million cases of long term effects, or around 6 percent of the population. That's a lot. 1 in 17 ish.
 
valenumr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

valenumr: If those numbers extrapolate to America, it's only about 20 million cases of long term effects, or around 6 percent of the population. That's a lot. 1 in 17 ish.


Oh, and the 715k dead and counting. At least we don't have to pay oasdi for them.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chewd: Serious Black: We've created a horde of people with disabilities, and we have no idea how to handle them all.

Sure we do.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


I'm sorry, but "The plan is, basically, to pave over the area and get on with our lives" only works in Futurama, and even then it only works as a joke.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Guy I work with ("It's the flu" etc) got covid back in November. To this day, he still complains off fatigue. He's lucky.


tell him to quit complaining and GBTW
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bukharin: ArcadianRefugee: Guy I work with ("It's the flu" etc) got covid back in November. To this day, he still complains off fatigue. He's lucky.

tell him to quit complaining and GBTW


Oh, he works; he's just a whiner in general.
 
valenumr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Bukharin: ArcadianRefugee: Guy I work with ("It's the flu" etc) got covid back in November. To this day, he still complains off fatigue. He's lucky.

tell him to quit complaining and GBTW

Oh, he works; he's just a whiner in general.


Sounds par for the course.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Still hoping for zombies as long covid's final form. I have grown tired of this place. These people.
 
