(MSN)   Mother shoots 2 year old daughter to death and critically injures 6 year old son, on orders from Jesus   (msn.com) divider line
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why is it we never hear people say 'God spoke to me and told me to love my neighbor' or 'God spoke to me and told me to serve the needy'?

It's always 'God told me I'm better than you are'; 'Gold told me to hate anyone not like me'; 'God told me to kill everyone' or 'God told me to tell you to give me your money'
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Post-partum depression is a helluva thing, especially when it turns into a psychosis.
 
sniderman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wow, this Jesus fella is kind of a dick.

/just like his Old Man
 
GRCooper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sometimes Darwin has to move backwards.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did God make sure the guns were saved?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Christ, what an asshole!
 
valenumr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
WTF. The husband obviously knew something was wrong. What a coward.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh God said to Abraham, "Kill me a son"
Abe says, "Man, you must be putting me on"
God say, "No".
Abe say, "What?"
God say, "You can do what you want Abe, but
The next time you see me comin' you better run"
Well Abe says, "Where do you want this killing done?"
God says, "Out on Highway 61".
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That makes it ok then. The SC has said having deeply held religious beliefs is more important than following the law.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Why is it we never hear people say 'God spoke to me and told me to love my neighbor' or 'God spoke to me and told me to serve the needy'?

It's always 'God told me I'm better than you are'; 'Gold told me to hate anyone not like me'; 'God told me to kill everyone' or 'God told me to tell you to give me your money'


The god of the 3 western religions is a jerk.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jesus told me to shoot my kids and I told him to shoot them himself, lazy fark.
 
jimjays
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Why is it we never hear people say 'God spoke to me and told me to love my neighbor...


They sometimes come to my door with armfuls of pamphlets telling me how God told them to visit and tell me about the word. But since they're never hot enough that I'm interested in their loving, and I can see the crazy in their eyes, I tell them to get off my porch.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Why is it we never hear people say 'God spoke to me and told me to love my neighbor' or 'God spoke to me and told me to serve the needy'?

It's always 'God told me I'm better than you are'; 'Gold told me to hate anyone not like me'; 'God told me to kill everyone' or 'God told me to tell you to give me your money'


This one is unique at least. Kill your daughter, but only injure your son.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Religion is a cancer upon humanity.  The sooner it's exterminated, the better off we'll all be.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Free.
Range.
Insane.
Asylum.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good luck getting Jesus in to the courtroom to testify.  Testify!  TESTIFY!

Jesus:  After what you talking apes did to me, I deserve a little Freddy Krueger action.
 
