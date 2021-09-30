 Skip to content
"School Boards Are Asking For Federal Help As They Face Threats And Violence"
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mobs are yelling obscenities and throwing objects. In one district, a protester brandished a flagpole against a school board official.

Same shiatheads, different decade.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The miracle of childbirth.
Have a kid, become a raging expert in everything.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This entire country is a Jerry Springer show.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, of course!! Those filthy government bureaucrats are trying to tell me I can't have have my child AND everyone else's children die of a deadly disease and they want me to take the most basic precaution possible! How DARE they oppress me with their Communistic Sharia Atheism! I did my research -- it's called THE BIBLE, maybe you should look it up?!?!?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These selfish mewling infants that call themselves parents think they are some sort of revolutionary heroes for endangering the health of their children, children's educators, and society at large.

I don't remember this level of idiocy over the mandatory DTaP, Influenza, measles, mumps, rubella, polio, and chickenpox vaccinations.

Kindly crawl back into the echo chamber you so desperately want to reside in, the rest of society wants to get back to living.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: These selfish mewling infants that call themselves parents think they are some sort of revolutionary heroes for endangering the health of their children, children's educators, and society at large.

I don't remember this level of idiocy over the mandatory DTaP, Influenza, measles, mumps, rubella, polio, and chickenpox vaccinations.

Kindly crawl back into the echo chamber you so desperately want to reside in, the rest of society wants to get back to living.


The flu shot isn't mandatory for most of us.  With the others it's very obvious symptoms even for mild cases, it's possible to have mild symptomatic COVID and not realize it.

Or they could just typical, "it doesn't effect me yet so I don't care" Republicans.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Have they tried not having public consultations on absolutely everything?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A lot more citizens of this country need to be behind bars or committed to mental institutions (whatever those are, thanks St. Raygun). We have waaaay too many people in this country for whom violence is the first, and for many, the only, option when it comes to dealing with their frustrations.
 
animal color
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Trumpkin hordes are gonna eventually hurt somebody.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Give them all a Glock and a bulletproof vest.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We don't have any issues in our school board. We had a few parents pushing really hard to keep full time remote on the table for this year, but there wasn't a practical way for it to be done, and we already did enough damage with it last year.

The teachers union made a stink about a vaccine mandate for teachers, but we basically just paid them off to go with it.

I mean south jersey is a different story, but those people barely qualify as people.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ah yes, public school, the crab bucket of childhood

Someone on Fark castigated me for choosing private schools for my child -  well, stories like these make me super happy to pay every year.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: The miracle of childbirth.
Have a kid, become a raging expert in everything.


I'm not sure these agents provocateur are parents, or even locals.  Cue nostalgic meme.  Do expect the school board riot to show up at the polling place, too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Likwit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What are the parents supposed to do, though? School boards are asking their kids to do safe, easy, inexpensive things to prevent the spread of a deadly virus. Facebook said the next step is pretty much cattle cars.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

brap: and chickenpox vaccinations.


I vaguely remember when the chicken pox vaccine came out there being a period of "i don't know" with a lot of people.....and then when schools starting to require it there being some noise.

Nothing like this, but you also didn't have people calling eachother plague rats if they didn't get their chicken pox shot at the first available moment.

By no means am i comparing chicken pox to covid, but it was around for a few years before the chicken pox vax became the norm.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: The miracle of childbirth.
Have a kid, become a raging expert in everything.


I don't think the kids had anything to do with it.  The people I know who are like this, were like this before and sometimes still without kids.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: vudukungfu: The miracle of childbirth.
Have a kid, become a raging expert in everything.

I don't think the kids had anything to do with it.  The people I know who are like this, were like this before and sometimes still without kids.


Those who breed the most tend to be those who should breed the least.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was just watching this on CNN.  It was middle-aged, heavy white people.  I know, you're shocked.  Doing and saying that things any adult should be ashamed of doing in public, unless your life is threatened or something.

Tr0mBoNe: Have they tried not having public consultations on absolutely everything?


I think school board meetings are so public, people bring their babies and dogs.  But I don't know, I never attended one.
But yeah, they can change that.  Secret meetings to decide your child's future!
 
ongbok
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: This entire country is a Jerry Springer show Parks and Recreation townhall meeting.


That's more like it.
 
valenumr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Have they tried not having public consultations on absolutely everything?


I know, fark public input. It's usually mandated by law in local settings. So the derpers are finding an outlet.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: Ah yes, public school, the crab bucket of childhood

Someone on Fark castigated me for choosing private schools for my child -  well, stories like these make me super happy to pay every year.


Interesting, I sent my kids to public schools after 12 years of private.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Have they tried not having public consultations on absolutely everything?


They're a government body, so they'd fall under a state's 'open meetings' laws

It would actually be illegal in most (all?) states to not allow the public to observe and comment.  (Although they can set rules on how they're allowed to comment, like having to sign up, only have 3 minutes, and at a specific portion of the meeting)
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why do we have police if they refuse to do anything about violent crimes and threats on video?
 
valenumr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LineNoise: brap: and chickenpox vaccinations.

I vaguely remember when the chicken pox vaccine came out there being a period of "i don't know" with a lot of people.....and then when schools starting to require it there being some noise.

Nothing like this, but you also didn't have people calling eachother plague rats if they didn't get their chicken pox shot at the first available moment.

By no means am i comparing chicken pox to covid, but it was around for a few years before the chicken pox vax became the norm.


But you also didn't have people foaming at the mouth and assaulting folks who chose to get vaccinated.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The people that are throwing fits in school boards meetings are being financially incentivize to do so.  A competent AG would put a stop to this using anti-terror laws enacted in the wake of 9-11.  And if BLM were behind it, Garland would put a stop to it by arresting financiers post haste.  But since Republican billionaires are calling the shots, paying people to incite violence against government employees is treated as protected speech.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How about we make it a felony to threaten a government representative?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Have they tried not having public consultations on absolutely everything?


Most school oars meetings are subject to open meetings laws, since they are elected positions. But for certain issues they can go into closed sessions, like legislators. Where I live the mask mandate issues have been decided in special meetings where public comments are taken by email. But some members have still gotten violent threats.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dear School Board Members:

According to some Republican AGs, it's perfectly acceptable to run over protestors with your car.

Just saying.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
valenumr:
But you also didn't have people foaming at the mouth and assaulting folks who chose to get vaccinated.

That is kind of my point, right? With those (Well Polio excluded, but everyone there could see the consequences of polio around them, and didn't have 50 "My buddy got polio and is just fine" stories for every bad one. You also didn't have the echo chamber of the internet to suddenly find a bunch of anti polio vax people (Im sure there were some) to cheer you on, and give you a soapbox.

Chicken pox vax still predated social media a bit, but i think more importantly, there was a few years of reasonable conversation where folks could get comfortable with it before schools started mandating it.

Now obviously chicken pox isn't the risk to people that covid is, so we could take a slow roll with that. But i feel the pro vax, you are an idiot for not getting it, hahaha you are dead now rhetoric we see only causes those folks who are unsure to now circle their wagons, and keeps them from now coming to their own logical conclusion, of "i should get  vaccinated".

They don't like being told what to do. That is why they will do all kinds of other nonsense like take horse dewormer, because then its THEM who came up with their solution, not that they were wrong and had to be told.

Pile on everyone telling them they are all terrible people and you want them to die, get locked up, whatever, when in reality a lot of them are just slow, or stupid, or stubborn, and you start closing the door to accept the reasonable answer, because now the people who are proposing the reasonable answer look like jerks.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Why do we have police if they refuse to do anything about violent crimes and threats on video?


To police poor people and anyone of color.
 
jso2897
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just like Little Rock '58. Send the marshals, send the guard, crack hillbilly skulls.
I am all outta f**ks to give.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And i remember when the chicken pox vax came out, and it was, pretty much..."oh are you going to get it?" "well little timmy already had it so we aren't worried about him. Our youngest hasn't yet, we will see what our doctor says in 6 months...maybe..." and it wasn't "ZOMG YOU ARE THIS EVIL HEARTLESS KILLER, I HOPE YOUR FAMILY ENDS UP DEAD".

And then it was years after that until it started being required for kids for school.

Now, again, i'm not trying to compare the seriousness of the two or take away the urgency from covid, but my point was people had time to get comfortable with the chicken pox vax before it really impacted them in any way, and didn't have people calling for institutionalizing them while they made up their mind.
 
patrick767
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LineNoise: That is kind of my point, right? With those (Well Polio excluded, but everyone there could see the consequences of polio around them, and didn't have 50 "My buddy got polio and is just fine" stories for every bad one. You also didn't have the echo chamber of the internet to suddenly find a bunch of anti polio vax people (Im sure there were some) to cheer you on, and give you a soapbox.


Most people who contracted polio were fine. Less than 1% had permanent paralysis. The WHO says 0.5%. So yes, like Covid, people would know plenty of others who got it and were fine.
 
