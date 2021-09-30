 Skip to content
 
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
40 Dollars In A Checking Account
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Does that necessarily invalidate whatever his point is? Maybe he wants to talk about how his job puts an influence on him that he doesn't naturally agree with. A skim of what else is easily visible looks like he's talking about how he's heard about something by being an economist.
 
princhester
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe this person should read for comprehension.  The author is not reducing themself in any way.  They are saying that because they are an economist they have heard many explanations of Marx' viewpoint

This Allard twit has gone hunting around with a hammer and has consequently mis-identified a screw as a nail.
 
adamatari
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That would be a great line if he used it for ironic effect but he seems to have completely missed that... And yes, it is funny, and it definitely gives the impression he defines himself by his profession.
 
mudesi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is an American thing.  Europeans couldn't give less of a fark about what you do for a living.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm sure the irony didn't escape the author any more than it escaped me when I was asked to teach a class on stranger danger to kindergardeners my first day substituting at a new school (roughly a decade ago). (It was slightly less than one minute before one of the kids called me on it. Oddly, that really broke the ice with them. :)  )
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
BTW, Subby, proof or it never happened.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As a workforce abstainer, this has always somewhat tickled me.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: I'm sure the irony didn't escape the author any more than it escaped me when I was asked to teach a class on stranger danger to kindergardeners my first day substituting at a new school (roughly a decade ago). (It was slightly less than one minute before one of the kids called me on it. Oddly, that really broke the ice with them. :)  )


Did you molest them?
 
