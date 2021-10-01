 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Indie gas stations in the UK run out of fuel, Mumford & Sons albums   (theguardian.com)
goatharper
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was on holiday in England in 2005 for the petrol lorry drivers' strike.

This is not dissimilar to the toilet paper shortage last year. Everyone has a full tank, and every possible container is full.

Oh, and Brexit. Let's talk about Brexit, shall we?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Get a horse
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I love how that band turned out to suck even worse than its music did, with the one dude being an Andy Ngo fan. HAHAHA please, all of you, disappear from popular culture forever.
 
bittermang
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

goatharper: I was on holiday in England in 2005 for the petrol lorry drivers' strike.

This is not dissimilar to the toilet paper shortage last year. Everyone has a full tank, and every possible container is full.

Oh, and Brexit. Let's talk about Brexit, shall we?


Sure, let us descend into nonsense, wherein we freedom loving Americans deride our former English masters for wanting out of a system of government they had little say in.

I'll get the popcorn like and such, caught sayof, etc.
 
Bungles
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You will still have to queue for fuel as long as everyone decides to queue for fuel.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Get a horse


Take it from Ireland...

(NSFW language)

The Rubberbandits - Horse Outside
Youtube ljPFZrRD3J8
 
