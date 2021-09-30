 Skip to content
(CBS4Denver - KCNC)   One-armed bandit doesn't pay   (denver.cbslocal.com) divider line
8
posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2021 at 11:37 PM



8 Comments     (+0 »)
omg bbq
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sure, blame everything on a one armed man.
 
Freds Bank
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He really really wants that go-cart. Stupid red shells.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
1-legged man seen still kicking asses
 
Fly Catcher
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And next week there will be a blind bandits, probably people are anti-vaxxers who lost their jobs and need money to buy horse meds.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Authorities have their hands full.
 
nytmare
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Was he one-armed before or after he crashed the stolen go-kart?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nytmare: Was he one-armed before or after he crashed the stolen go-kart?


Yes.
 
