Space Farce is still on, apparently
teto85
2 hours ago  
Space Farce assimilates grunts, squids and jarheads.
 
Jake Havechek
2 hours ago  
poconojoe
1 hour ago  
question - does everyone who joins the Space Force get to go to space? I mean if you join the Navy you'd expect to go sailing on a ship at least once during your stint. and if you join the Air Force - you'd reasonably expect to go flying. so are we going to start putting thousands of Space Forcers into space at a time for training? just seems like the numbers wouldn't work out considering at most we can get like 8 people at a time on a rocket right now.

and I mean if you join Space Force but never got a chance to actually go to space - what's the point? imagine after you retire and you're hitting on some chick at the bar by saying "hey - I was in Space Force". you know once you say that, the first question is going to be "did you go to space?". and if you say "no - I worked on computers that protected satellites from our enemies" - let's face it, that chick ain't gonna get naked and wild with you

just all seems pointless
 
Alaskan Yoda
1 hour ago  
Of course. Must feed the military industrial complex. This IS America after all. Our plutocrats demand it
 
covfefe
1 hour ago  
Is anyone else seeing 1 ?
 
AmbassadorBooze
1 hour ago  
Just have President Biden Gitmo all space force members.

Problem solved.

Also I see 1
 
Trocadero
1 hour ago  

poconojoe: I mean if you join the Navy you'd expect to go sailing on a ship at least once during your stint. and if you join the Air Force - you'd reasonably expect to go flying.


Years ago, this was pretty damn far from the truth. Both Navy and Air Force were a lot of techs, communications, logistics, etc. Heinlein wrote about it in Starship Troopers, no clue whether the ratios of support staff to fighting force was accurate back when he wrote it. (In the book, the troopers were as close to 1:1, which meant each fighter did their own prep, maintenance, intel, etc).
 
jtown
1 hour ago  

poconojoe: question - does everyone who joins the Space Force get to go to space? I mean if you join the Navy you'd expect to go sailing on a ship at least once during your stint. and if you join the Air Force - you'd reasonably expect to go flying.


Nope.  Just like not everyone who joins the air force gets to fly a plane and not everyone who joins the navy gets to pilot a ship.
 
AppleOptionEsc
1 hour ago  

covfefe: Is anyone else seeing 1 ?


Yes. On mobile, at least.
 
carnifex2005
1 hour ago  

poconojoe: question - does everyone who joins the Space Force get to go to space? I mean if you join the Navy you'd expect to go sailing on a ship at least once during your stint. and if you join the Air Force - you'd reasonably expect to go flying. so are we going to start putting thousands of Space Forcers into space at a time for training? just seems like the numbers wouldn't work out considering at most we can get like 8 people at a time on a rocket right now.

and I mean if you join Space Force but never got a chance to actually go to space - what's the point? imagine after you retire and you're hitting on some chick at the bar by saying "hey - I was in Space Force". you know once you say that, the first question is going to be "did you go to space?". and if you say "no - I worked on computers that protected satellites from our enemies" - let's face it, that chick ain't gonna get naked and wild with you

just all seems pointless


Heh, that is a minor plot point in the 3 Body Problem series I'm halfway through reading. Very good if you like somewhat hard sci-fi.
 
covfefe
1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: covfefe: Is anyone else seeing 1 ?

Yes. On mobile, at least.


Now I'm seeing double posts.
 
Karma Chameleon
1 hour ago  
No shiat. It's not going away. Just like DHS. Thanks small government cons!
 
NINEv2
1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Just have President Biden Gitmo all space force members.

Problem solved.

Also I see 1


One what?
 
pdxbarista
1 hour ago  

covfefe: Is anyone else seeing 1 ?


Things appear to have gone a bit sideways.
 
Burning_Sensation
1 hour ago  
skybird659
1 hour ago  
First country to put rockets on the Moon (pointed towards Earth) wins!
 
illegal
1 hour ago  
Why wouldn't it be?
 
Resident Muslim
1 hour ago  
Have we made contact with the bugs?
 
Oysterman
1 hour ago  
aungen
1 hour ago  
Space Force, when you have trouble naming things because you're old and your brain is rotting.

Space Force, when you're old and your brain is rotting, so you don't re-name that thing with the horrible name.

Space Force, a thing that should definitely exist, since the next 100 years are going to see rapid development of space-based weapons and communications.

Fark, where you go when you know that even your super-cute Pinky Pie outfit won't save you, and it's finally time to sit back and have a drink.
 
Lady J
1 hour ago  
boys toys insanity billion

there... I haven't got dementia
 
jso2897
1 hour ago  

Lady J: boys toys insanity billion

there... I haven't got dementia


Well, while it may be true that the rats done bit your sister Nell,
surely you concede that Whitey's on the Moon?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
1 hour ago  
Of course, Space Force is still on. It has yet to fulfill it's primary mission: using taxpayer money to train the workforce for the private companies for the commercialization of space. You don't expect Musk and Bezos to spend their own money training launch technicians and control room guys? Nope, just like United doesn't have to worry about finding pilots with large multiengine jet experience, our future space overloads will get a steady stream of subsidies in the form of trained ex-military personnel they do to have to pay for. Sure they were getting them from the Air Force already but in the future, the Air Force will be dedicated to training drone maintenance workers so it has a completely separate mission.
 
ActionJoe
1 hour ago  

poconojoe: question - does everyone who joins the Space Force get to go to space? I mean if you join the Navy you'd expect to go sailing on a ship at least once during your stint. and if you join the Air Force - you'd reasonably expect to go flying. so are we going to start putting thousands of Space Forcers into space at a time for training? just seems like the numbers wouldn't work out considering at most we can get like 8 people at a time on a rocket right now.

and I mean if you join Space Force but never got a chance to actually go to space - what's the point? imagine after you retire and you're hitting on some chick at the bar by saying "hey - I was in Space Force". you know once you say that, the first question is going to be "did you go to space?". and if you say "no - I worked on computers that protected satellites from our enemies" - let's face it, that chick ain't gonna get naked and wild with you

just all seems pointless


You have no idea how the military works.
 
morg
1 hour ago  
I could see the allure. Space Force probably has money coming out of its ying yang so you're working with decent, if not top of the line, equipment. Space Force enlisted housing is probably better than Marine Corps officer housing. They're able to be selective so you're not going to end up reporting to a 19 year E6 that just lat-moved from supply. And there's probably a transfer bonus so you can finally get that multicolored bulldog removed from your shoulder.
 
Bonzo_1116
1 hour ago  
FTFA:

And the move will also include 259 civilians coming along with Army or Navy units shifting into the Space Force. When civilians are included, the Space Force is projected to grow about 7% in total.

....
Patricia Mulcahy, the service's chief human capital officer, said some of those first 50 already have begun moving to the Space Force as it seeks to iron out any potential problems with the process. And the service already has started holding town hall sessions for civilians who will move to answer their questions.
"We are making every effort to ensure all future Guardians feel part of the team from the moment they are identified for transfer," Mulcahy said in the press release.
The Space Force said all transferring troops were volunteers. Of the group joining the new service, 215 are now in Army or Navy units that were slated to shift to it, along with the 259 civilians. Those troops had the option of staying in their current services if they didn't want to become Guardians -- though the civilians didn't have that choice.

Hahahahaha this time it's the civilian contractor with no choice in the matter.

Poor bastards.
 
Kris_Romm
55 minutes ago  
Why?  Just why?
 
Chemlight Battery
55 minutes ago  
We didn't fail in Afghanistan because we gave it our best shot and lost or because it was doomed from the start. We failed in Afghanistan because we spent the last 20 years focusing on stupid shiat like changing the Army's uniform half a dozen times, doubling down on an fancy fighter plane program that doesn't work, and building a motherfarking Space Force.
 
Bith Set Me Up
54 minutes ago  
"As others have pointed out, spending $6.4 trillion on the 'war on terror' and trillions more on the annual military budget since 2001 has not protected us from COVID and other pandemics. Spending such immense sums on war has stolen money - and the time and energies of millions of Americans - from pandemic preparedness, from a properly robust public health infrastructure, and from the creation of a universal health care system that could have properly cared for the sick."

https://truthout.org/articles/the-us-​c​hose-endless-war-over-pandemic-prepare​dness-now-we-see-the-effects/
 
johnny_vegas
50 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Hahahahaha this time it's the civilian contractor with no choice in the matter.

Poor bastards.


Government civilians, not contractors
 
Aardvark Inc.
49 minutes ago  

poconojoe: question - does everyone who joins the Space Force get to go to space?


You'll get to clean & you'll like it. OK, you may not like it but you won't be allowed to biatch about it. OK, we all know everyone will biatch about all the cleaning but just don't get overheard by the NCO's or the officers.

What's that y'say? You've got multiple degrees and a can-do attitude? Great... then you're qualified to clean AND motivated.

Now get to it, junior rocket man... go wrangle them dust bunnies & crud puppies.
 
Theaetetus
39 minutes ago  

poconojoe: you know once you say that, the first question is going to be "did you go to space?". and if you say "no - I worked on computers that protected satellites from our enemies"


"The wars of the future will not be fought on the battlefield or at sea. They will be fought in space, or possibly on top of a very tall mountain. In either case, most of the actual fighting will be done by small robots. And as you go forth today remember always your duty is clear... To build and maintain those robots."
 
RepoManTSM
36 minutes ago  

poconojoe: question - does everyone who joins the Space Force get to go to space? I mean if you join the Navy you'd expect to go sailing on a ship at least once during your stint. and if you join the Air Force - you'd reasonably expect to go flying. so are we going to start putting thousands of Space Forcers into space at a time for training? just seems like the numbers wouldn't work out considering at most we can get like 8 people at a time on a rocket right now.

and I mean if you join Space Force but never got a chance to actually go to space - what's the point? imagine after you retire and you're hitting on some chick at the bar by saying "hey - I was in Space Force". you know once you say that, the first question is going to be "did you go to space?". and if you say "no - I worked on computers that protected satellites from our enemies" - let's face it, that chick ain't gonna get naked and wild with you

just all seems pointless


Theirs a reason the Army and Navy calls it The Chair Force. It's going be 99.99999 percent bureaucrats.
 
gameshowhost
36 minutes ago  
ah ghaaaaaaaaaaaad i actually got a space force military recruitment ad last nite, watching... tubi or crackle... anyhow everything is terrible and lol this country is stupid.
 
RepoManTSM
32 minutes ago  

skybird659: First country to put rockets on the Moon (pointed towards Earth) wins!


In grad school I had to do presentation on an article about the probability of China annexing. Long story short is a pretty crazy proposition but not as crazy as you might think. So it has like a 1 percent chance of happening instead of zero.
 
johndalek
31 minutes ago  
I want to go the space force academy.  Just think.  I could be a certified u s space cadet!!
 
gameshowhost
28 minutes ago  

Trocadero: poconojoe: I mean if you join the Navy you'd expect to go sailing on a ship at least once during your stint. and if you join the Air Force - you'd reasonably expect to go flying.

Years ago, this was pretty damn far from the truth. Both Navy and Air Force were a lot of techs, communications, logistics, etc. Heinlein wrote about it in Starship Troopers, no clue whether the ratios of support staff to fighting force was accurate back when he wrote it. (In the book, the troopers were as close to 1:1, which meant each fighter did their own prep, maintenance, intel, etc).


my uncle was in the first group of air force enlisted (he was 5 weeks into navy basic, happily volunteered to be part of a.f., got stuck retaking those first 5 weeks w/ the rest of the recruits - no one mentioned that part to him... lol) - he put in ~26 yrs, almost all coms tech in radio, except when he finally got msgt and ran a px for a couple yrs before retiring.

only time he hit the skies on the gov't dime was his handful of transfers over the years, and were all civilian planes. ope
 
uncoveror
28 minutes ago  
Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 300x419]

Some galactic defender you are, Space Cadet!
 
dywed88
27 minutes ago  
As stupid as the whole Space Force thing is, and it is really stupid, you are probably at the point where it would be costlier to get rid of it than to just leave it.
 
Bith Set Me Up
14 minutes ago  

dywed88: As stupid as the whole Space Force thing is, and it is really stupid, you are probably at the point where it would be costlier to get rid of it than to just leave it.


Screw that. Abolish Space Force and use its funding for Medicare For All.
 
johnny_vegas
6 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: dywed88: As stupid as the whole Space Force thing is, and it is really stupid, you are probably at the point where it would be costlier to get rid of it than to just leave it.

Screw that. Abolish Space Force and use its funding for Medicare For All.


How is the Maps function working on your phone?
/also the space force budget would get you about 2 days of Medicare for all.
 
whitroth
6 minutes ago  
Could someone post pics of the trees and other foliage that the Space Force camo lets them hide in?
 
thehellisthis
3 minutes ago  
The other branches brought this on themselves after showing new levels of petty rivalry and dickishness during the 50s and 60s, only to get bored of space and treat it like a hated chore.  The air force has long needed close air support and air mobility stripped from them and handed to army air corps since they don't give a crap about those things, either.
 
Excelsior
3 minutes ago  
https://thetvdb.com/series/space-forc​e
It does say "continuing"

/Why did his wife go to prison?
 
MythDragon
less than a minute ago  

dywed88: As stupid as the whole Space Force thing is, and it is really stupid, you are probably at the point where it would be costlier to get rid of it than to just leave it.


Oh we haven't begun to sink money into SF.
We need to nip it in the bud before it gets out of control. Already have 4 branches clamoring for money. Why have another that is doing what the AF was already doing?

And seriously, Space Force was the best name they could manage? Personally I would have gone with Planetary Uniformed Strategic Space agencY - First Assault Recon Team
 
