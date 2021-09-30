 Skip to content
(KATV Little Rock)   Semi overturns on I-40 and cinder blocks all lanes   (katv.com) divider line
10
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hmmm, kinda like this one more...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That driver must have been mortarfied.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good thing I-40 is 2500 miles long. It will take a while to get really backed up.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's going to be a bastard to clean up.
 
robodog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: That's going to be a bastard to clean up.


They'll bring in Bobcats, scrape 95+% of the big chunks up and put them into a dump then switch to powered broom attachment and sweep the rest to the shoulder.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I bet the driver's boss shiat a brick too.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I am trying to block this thread?

(Seriously, i have no idea why it posted twice)
 
WTP 2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
did this guy have anything to do with it ? maybe blocking traffic...
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
