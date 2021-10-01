 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 16 Little Rock)   Lucy the cat with diamonds   (fox16.com) divider line
12
    More: Amusing, Arkansas, Noreen Wredberg, 4.38-carat yellow diamond, Crater of Diamonds State Park, recent visit, largest diamond, Park, Hot Springs National Park  
•       •       •

498 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2021 at 12:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is it a song about flat-screen TVs?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, but how much is it worth?
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucy in the cra-ter with diamonds. Am I first?
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Okay, but how much is it worth?


About tree fiddy
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caturday is early this week.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Slow news day apparently
 
tjfly
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Test
 
omg bbq
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mock26: Okay, but how much is it worth?


They let you grub around in the mud for a mere $10. So I'm guessing zero or as close to zero as possible?
I'd be thrilled to be wrong.

Csb: out in the wasteland that is Saudi Arabia they have "desert diamonds"  more or less sitting on the ground.  Look like little bits I'd sea glass.  We'd launch our jets and they'd be gone for 9 or so hours. If we didn't have anything pressing back in the hangar we'd roam around looking for them.
Also found a sawscale adder once, don't pick those up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
May be relevant.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: So is it a song about flat-screen TVs?


Took me about three minutes, but you get a smart and a funny.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I Am in Love with You
Youtube -DwFLSodn3A
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It looks an awful lot like my ex's engagement ring, which she swore she would just sell to the pawn shop as she left.  It was a lot more expensive than she thought, and that was part of the reason for the divorce. I assume she met some trucker and just chucked out the window.  The setting wasn't designed to be sturdy and survive a long fall.  The setting is likely worth more than what I paid for the bling.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.