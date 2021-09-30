 Skip to content
(KOB4)   Don't use a metal ladder?   (kob.com) divider line
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Um, turn off the freakin' gas jets?
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What about a latter medal?
 
morg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Choose a method of flying that has steering.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

morg: Choose a method of flying that has steering.


I have to agree with yaw on this
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why are you ballooning where there are power lines?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The thing is a lot of hot air ships do in fact ignite when encountering electrical wires, there is a famous one .
 
