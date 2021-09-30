 Skip to content
(Smithsonian Magazine)   Archeologists decide we don't have enough problems already, decide to dig up the entrance gate to the Temple of Zeus   (smithsonianmag.com) divider line
    Ancient Greece, Zeus, Apollo, Temple of Zeus  
posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2021 at 8:35 PM



leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hide your wife!
Hide your kids!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rae?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
funvizeo.comView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Hide your wife!
Hide your kids!


Hide your waterfowl!
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What's so bad about that? We can go see the penguins.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, Zeus!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Archaeologists excavating the ancient city of Magnesia hope to fully restore the 2,300-year-old sacred structure

At last, the source of the milk has been found.
 
phishrace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I hope all the workers are well grounded. Dude don't fark around.

giantbomb.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If Zeus was real he would have thunderbolted the antivaxxers to death already
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
IT BELONGS IN A MUSEUM!
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
munko
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

austerity101: Archaeologists excavating the ancient city of Magnesia hope to fully restore the 2,300-year-old sacred structure

At last, the source of the milk has been found.


but, whose milk?  Phillips?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: If Zeus was real he would have thunderbolted the antivaxxers to death already


Eh, he's letting Apollo do his thing.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As Zeus is my witness, I think Turkey will fry.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just install a lightning rod.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

God Is My Co-Pirate: [Fark user image image 425x319]


By Jove that's a good idea.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
image.spreadshirtmedia.comView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: If Zeus was real he would have thunderbolted the antivaxxers to death already


He needs you to go to his temple to tell him!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Zeus is coming! Hide the women!"
"Hagar is coming! Hide the food!"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: If Zeus was real he would have thunderbolted the antivaxxers to death already


I mean....they have to watch...helpless and hopeless... as their friends, family and sometimes themselves die horribly, gasping for breath. It doesn't get much more Greek God punishment than that.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Rae?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kubo: What's so bad about that? We can go see the penguins.

[Fark user image image 425x283]

Oh, Zeus!


He'd fark everything in that zoo and then some.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pastramithemosterotic: If Zeus was real he would have thunderbolted the antivaxxers to death already


He's working on it kinda.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: IT BELONGS IN A MUSEUM!


The British museum? It can visit its friends there.
 
