(Click On Detroit)   Girlfriend of guy pulled over by police had cunning plan to free him by calling 911 with bogus Marriott shooting, not realizing emergency responders can pinpoint cellphones now   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
    Fail, Crime, Madison Heights woman, Troy police, Courtyard by Marriott, Troy officers, told police, Arrest, Police  
posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2021 at 6:05 PM



SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even if they couldn't locate your phone THEY GET YOUR PHONE NUMBER YOU STUPID TWAT.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd just assume most modern cellphones send GPS coordinates when you call 911. I mean, if the phone is GPS enabled and has the coordinates and it's an emergency why not just have the phone tell the emergency services where it is?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: I'd just assume most modern cellphones send GPS coordinates when you call 911. I mean, if the phone is GPS enabled and has the coordinates and it's an emergency why not just have the phone tell the emergency services where it is?


911 operators must love the feature. Instead of trying to get exact details for a location they only have to confirm a location, which is much easier with panicky people.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plus, there's more than one cop out there.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can pinpoint cellphones.... if they want to....

/"We cannot determine if the Police Chief's son was at the scene, nor the daughter of the CEO."
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Bootleg: I'd just assume most modern cellphones send GPS coordinates when you call 911. I mean, if the phone is GPS enabled and has the coordinates and it's an emergency why not just have the phone tell the emergency services where it is?

911 operators must love the feature. Instead of trying to get exact details for a location they only have to confirm a location, which is much easier with panicky people.


It's not always that precise.  Sometimes all you can get is within 500 feet and transfers from other agencies usually won't plot at all.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like reading articles about comments on social media. It gives it the aura of mattering.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: Russ1642: Bootleg: I'd just assume most modern cellphones send GPS coordinates when you call 911. I mean, if the phone is GPS enabled and has the coordinates and it's an emergency why not just have the phone tell the emergency services where it is?

911 operators must love the feature. Instead of trying to get exact details for a location they only have to confirm a location, which is much easier with panicky people.

It's not always that precise.  Sometimes all you can get is within 500 feet and transfers from other agencies usually won't plot at all.


Cell phones use wifi signals as well for their fixes, but if you're away from an area with strong coverage then you gotta rely solely on GPS, and that can take a minute or two.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's very sweet that she tried, though.
I think those two crazy kids are gonna make it.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Ken VeryBigLiar: Russ1642: Bootleg: I'd just assume most modern cellphones send GPS coordinates when you call 911. I mean, if the phone is GPS enabled and has the coordinates and it's an emergency why not just have the phone tell the emergency services where it is?

911 operators must love the feature. Instead of trying to get exact details for a location they only have to confirm a location, which is much easier with panicky people.

It's not always that precise.  Sometimes all you can get is within 500 feet and transfers from other agencies usually won't plot at all.

Cell phones use wifi signals as well for their fixes, but if you're away from an area with strong coverage then you gotta rely solely on GPS, and that can take a minute or two.


That's probably why it took over a minute for my last 911 call to connect, even though there was some cellular coverage.  Regular phone calls and texts in that spot connect instantly.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Even if they couldn't locate your phone THEY GET YOUR PHONE NUMBER YOU STUPID TWAT.


But what if she dialed *67 first?  Didn't think about that, did you smart guy?

/ don't even know if *67 is even a thing anymore
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Well, It's Troy. Needs a meme...

 
pics.ballmemes.comView Full Size
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't see the problem.  It seems her plan was cunning.  There is nothing to suggest that the cops ticketed or arrested her boyfriend. Mission accomplished.
 
Mouser
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I'd just assume most modern cellphones send GPS coordinates when you call 911. I mean, if the phone is GPS enabled and has the coordinates and it's an emergency why not just have the phone tell the emergency services where it is?


More to the point:  You know that option to turn off the "location services" on your cell phone that supposedly stops it from transmitting its location to the nearby cell-towers?  How do you think the police can locate a 911 call even if those services are turned off?  (Hint: They can.)
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My cell is from a VA Beach area code, but I live in Richmond. When I called 911 after my ex (who was still living in my house because she wouldn't leave, and I was trying to evict her) tried to kill herself by ODing on pills because I wouldn't fark her, they had to transfer me to a closer 911, took a minute or two (which is longer than you'd like when trying to get an ambulance enroute.) for me to tell them my address, get sent to a different 911 and tell them all the same shiat again. This was only a year ago.
 
baorao
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
so they were counting on the patrol car to get radioed and just bug out like in the movies?
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MythDragon: My cell is from a VA Beach area code, but I live in Richmond. When I called 911 after my ex (who was still living in my house because she wouldn't leave, and I was trying to evict her) tried to kill herself by ODing on pills because I wouldn't fark her, they had to transfer me to a closer 911, took a minute or two (which is longer than you'd like when trying to get an ambulance enroute.) for me to tell them my address, get sent to a different 911 and tell them all the same shiat again. This was only a year ago.


Yeah, local departments don't have anything on what TV shows would have you believe.  Some people call my wife's department from the city itself but get answered by the county sheriff's office and have to be transferred back to them.  Hell, they had to keep a dot matrix printer around until 2018 to get tele-types from other state and federal agencies.
 
skyotter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is something a high school student would try.

It's like 30-year-olds are getting younger and younger every year.
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MythDragon: My cell is from a VA Beach area code, but I live in Richmond. When I called 911 after my ex (who was still living in my house because she wouldn't leave, and I was trying to evict her) tried to kill herself by ODing on pills because I wouldn't fark her, they had to transfer me to a closer 911, took a minute or two (which is longer than you'd like when trying to get an ambulance enroute.) for me to tell them my address, get sent to a different 911 and tell them all the same shiat again. This was only a year ago.


the Aristocrats!
 
fargin a
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good idea, escalate the situation. Lucky they didn't think callers were perps - get a muzzle to your head real quick
 
