 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(People Magazine)   "We've been looking for that special home, that special someone that would give these guys a chance." Welcome to Caturday   (people.com) divider line
293
    More: Caturday, Cat, unique situation, Neutering, Castration, blind cat, director of Sioux City Animal Adoption, Cindy Rarrat, day  
•       •       •

48 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 02 Oct 2021 at 8:00 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



293 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Birthday, Otera!



I hope I got the date right this time
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Birfday, Otera!!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A girl and goose stuffie
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 720x960]

A girl and goose stuffie


A very good girl!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Thanks for the birthday wishes everyone!!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Got some fish for dinner, shared it with the furry friends...
There will also be birthday cookies and a fancy birthday bath.

Definitely a good birthday.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
WAY close up

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

Got some fish for dinner, shared it with the furry friends...
There will also be birthday cookies and a fancy birthday bath.

Definitely a good birthday.


Glad you have been having a good one!
May you have many more.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

Got some fish for dinner, shared it with the furry friends...
There will also be birthday cookies and a fancy birthday bath.

Definitely a good birthday.


Good to hear!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Another episode of Stanley Suckling

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Otera:

Happy birthday!!!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Thursday everbuddy!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x239]


Thanks for the birthday wishes everyone!!


Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Birthday!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
Happy Thursday everbuddy!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Birthday Otera!!I hope your day has been filled with every Blessing!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
For those who missed it, I got my shirt from Snuffybud...and I posted the picture last Monday, kinda late..so here's a repeat in case you missed it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: For those who missed it, I got my shirt from Snuffybud...and I posted the picture last Monday, kinda late..so here's a repeat in case you missed it.
[Fark user image 850x820]


Nice shirt!!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: For those who missed it, I got my shirt from Snuffybud...and I posted the picture last Monday, kinda late..so here's a repeat in case you missed it.
[Fark user image 850x820]


♪ Every cat's crazy 'bout a sharp dressed ma'am! ♫
awesomeinventions.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy birfday Otera!
armandhammer.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Miss Lady Lulu is happy because DIL is taking her to the dog-dog park
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: For those who missed it, I got my shirt from Snuffybud...and I posted the picture last Monday, kinda late..so here's a repeat in case you missed it.
[Fark user image 850x820]
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lajimi: [Fark user image 499x699]



Did somebuddy say throwback?...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Louie is doing really well.  And yes, I thought he had another growth.   Until I checked cat anatomy.  It is his bladder. He is eating well, drinking and litter boxing. And snuggling.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ apologies in advance for the welcome pic, but I couldn't help it - been on the phone with ill family members this afternoon and they all have poopy problems.
// and trust me, i received way too many details :o(
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Louie is doing really well.  And yes, I thought he had another growth.   Until I checked cat anatomy.  It is his bladder. He is eating well, drinking and litter boxing. And snuggling.


No more onesie?  Out with everyone else?  YAY!!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Otera:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: [Fark user image 360x517] [View Full Size image _x_]
/ apologies in advance for the welcome pic, but I couldn't help it - been on the phone with ill family members this afternoon and they all have poopy problems.
// and trust me, i received way too many details :o(


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: tigerose: For those who missed it, I got my shirt from Snuffybud...and I posted the picture last Monday, kinda late..so here's a repeat in case you missed it.

Nice shirt!!


*sigh* before you and lilyspad start in on me again, I promise to get a pic of me wearing my toucan shirt ☺
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I hope everyone has had a good week. We are having a calming one, being alone in the house again. It has been nice to just sit and talk. :)

CAT-5 are doing well :)
Fark user imageView Full Size

Smug, isn't she?
 
Displayed 50 of 293 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.