I don't know about you, but I feel owned
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have some socks they can use. Hell, my teenage nephew probably has a special one under his bed for them.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As long as your mouth and nose are covered, I don't care what nasty shiat you wear over them.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe next they can own the libs by getting vaccinated with used needles found on the street.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: I have some socks they can use. Hell, my teenage nephew probably has a special one under his bed for them.


You'll need a hammer and English Wheel to get them curved just right for mask use.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pro-tip for anti-mask conservatives: If you brushed your teeth every day your breath wouldnt smell like that.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't know.  I don't really *FEEL* owned.  I have more of a "pwnd" sensation.  Am I alone in this?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nope, they haven't owned me.

They need to up their game, like sticking their poop-stained underwear on their faces, or her bloody kotex pads. Yep, that will DEFINITELY own me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nope, if it's on your face, I don't feel owned. Shoving the socks directly up your ass is the only way to own me.
 
Chemlight Battery [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm not even sure I get the joke.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Harry Wagstaff: I have some socks they can use. Hell, my teenage nephew probably has a special one under his bed for them.

You'll need a hammer and English Wheel to get them curved just right for mask use.


just dunk 'em in a fish tank, they'll be "session ended" pliable in no time.

/so i've been told
 
skyotter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Unimpressed:
Woman uses her own thong as mask after nearly being kicked out of store
Youtube 72ejVth8CKU
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you talk like that article I don't care what side you fall on you need to get a farking life
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
OWNED

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Amateurs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have establishedd to my satisfaction that a dirty sock taped to your face is safer than nothing at all.

Even a Kleenex would provide some protection to other people if yu sneeze or cough.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
KEEP YOU MOUTH SHUT, ANTI-MASKER.

That's the most important rule.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


All that effort, instead of just growing up and wearing a damned mask.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I haven't felt this owned since that one racist guy farked his own asshole with a dildo to own the libs.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I suggest they start wearing dirty diapers on their faces as masks. That'll really show me!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As a liberal, this upsets me

I'm upset that I live on the same planet with people this f*cking dumb. If aliens invade I'm pointing to people like this and saying "I'm not with them"
 
