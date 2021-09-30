 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   Smith and Wesson headquarters moving to TN, announced the same day a 13-year-old is shot in a Memphis school. Because you can't go Walking in Memphis without your Pumped up Kicks   (boston.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smith & Wesson announces it will move its headquarters out of Massachusetts, citing proposed ban on making assault weapons

puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put on my blue suede shoes
And I boarded the plane
Touched down in the land of the Delta Blues
In the middle of the pouring rain
Smith & Wesson, won't you look down over me?
Yeah, I got a first class ticket
But I'm as blue as a boy can be
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Subby. I think you need to work on your geography a little. It's not moving to Memphis

Fano
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But that's every day in Memphis so logically they could never move.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
WTF are you on about subby?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I thought it was an elementary school shooting. Why was a 13 year old still in elementary school?
 
Fano
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I thought it was an elementary school shooting. Why was a 13 year old still in elementary school?


:Memphis
 
drewogatory
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This headline makes even less sense than usual. WTF is greenlighting today?
 
12349876
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I thought it was an elementary school shooting. Why was a 13 year old still in elementary school?


K-8 school
 
12349876
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

12349876: pastramithemosterotic: I thought it was an elementary school shooting. Why was a 13 year old still in elementary school?

K-8 school


Citation:

https://schools.scsk12.org/cummings-k​8
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I hate you schlubby, that song is terrible.

/ear worm
 
jso2897
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Who f**kin' cares?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I see Cohn has been covered in the comments, so I'll go hang out somewhere else
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I thought it was an elementary school shooting. Why was a 13 year old still in elementary school?


Some kids just aren't that bright
 
alitaki
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
One of the first song my daughters guitar teacher taught her was Pumped Up Kicks. I had never heard the song before until she started playing it so that she could play along. Catchy tune - until you actually realize the lyrics. She was 9 at the time so she didn't really get it but I frowned a lot while she practiced it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Foster The People - Pumped Up Kicks (Official Video)
Youtube SDTZ7iX4vTQ


For youse that dont get the reference.   Also, it's a damn banger so prepare to have it stuck in your head.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was literally singing that song as I opened Fark just now. So farking weird. I barely even know the song.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Subtonic: [YouTube video: Foster The People - Pumped Up Kicks (Official Video)]

For youse that dont get the reference.   Also, it's a damn banger so prepare to have it stuck in your head.


I just realized a buddy mentioned it to me the other day when it came up on his kidZ bop (or whatever - I don't have tweens) station and seemed all kinds of inappropriate.

Still bouncing around my head days later.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

holdmybones: I just realized a buddy mentioned it to me the other day when it came up on his kidZ bop (or whatever - I don't have tweens) station and seemed all kinds of inappropriate


alitaki: One of the first song my daughters guitar teacher taught her was Pumped Up Kicks


I wonder what the next generation will have. Porn homework?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Subtonic: [YouTube video: Foster The People - Pumped Up Kicks (Official Video)]

For youse that dont get the reference.   Also, it's a damn banger so prepare to have it stuck in your head.


I over looked the reference and you had to go and ruin everything. To you, I say
/but also kudos
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

alitaki: One of the first song my daughters guitar teacher taught her was Pumped Up Kicks. I had never heard the song before until she started playing it so that she could play along. Catchy tune - until you actually realize the lyrics. She was 9 at the time so she didn't really get it but I frowned a lot while she practiced it.


It's really a great song, but it's also very disturbing.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Subtonic: [YouTube video: Foster The People - Pumped Up Kicks (Official Video)]

For youse that dont get the reference.   Also, it's a damn banger so prepare to have it stuck in your head.

I just realized a buddy mentioned it to me the other day when it came up on his kidZ bop (or whatever - I don't have tweens) station and seemed all kinds of inappropriate.

Still bouncing around my head days later.


What the goddamn fark. But then again, Jeremy was in heavy rotation when I was a kid. For years I took it to mean he shot up the class, but apparently it was a gunshot suicide in school being referenced. We were so much more civilized compared to today's youth.
 
Fizzy_Pop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

alitaki: One of the first song my daughters guitar teacher taught her was Pumped Up Kicks. I had never heard the song before until she started playing it so that she could play along. Catchy tune - until you actually realize the lyrics. She was 9 at the time so she didn't really get it but I frowned a lot while she practiced it.


What the f is wrong with that teacher?

I'm usually pretty chill, especially with a lot of "but think of the children!" sorts of things, but I would have been pretty livid had that been my kid.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What were they supposed to do, subby? Wait for a day without a shooting? That could take forever.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sometimes you just got to go where you are needed.    People need more guns where they are using them.   That's the facts.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
♫ Marie is only six years old, Smith & Wesson, please
♩ Help me stop her rampage through Memphis, Tennessee
 
Fizzy_Pop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Subtonic: holdmybones: Subtonic: [YouTube video: Foster The People - Pumped Up Kicks (Official Video)]

For youse that dont get the reference.   Also, it's a damn banger so prepare to have it stuck in your head.

I just realized a buddy mentioned it to me the other day when it came up on his kidZ bop (or whatever - I don't have tweens) station and seemed all kinds of inappropriate.

Still bouncing around my head days later.

What the goddamn fark. But then again, Jeremy was in heavy rotation when I was a kid. For years I took it to mean he shot up the class, but apparently it was a gunshot suicide in school being referenced. We were so much more civilized compared to today's youth.


Yeah, but the lyrics in Jermey are a metaphor.  They don't even mention a gun. I don't think a lot of people realized what they meant without looking it up, maybe not even until they saw the music video. In Pumped up Kicks, it literally starts by describing an active school shooting.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fizzy_Pop: alitaki: One of the first song my daughters guitar teacher taught her was Pumped Up Kicks. I had never heard the song before until she started playing it so that she could play along. Catchy tune - until you actually realize the lyrics. She was 9 at the time so she didn't really get it but I frowned a lot while she practiced it.

What the f is wrong with that teacher?

I'm usually pretty chill, especially with a lot of "but think of the children!" sorts of things, but I would have been pretty livid had that been my kid.


Kid has probably already been through an active shooter drill. A song is nothing
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: Smith & Wesson announces it will move its headquarters out of Massachusetts, citing proposed ban on making assault weapons

[i.kym-cdn.com image 500x225]


So, dozens or hundreds of good-paying jobs for skilled machinists and gunsmiths lost to Tennessee without affecting in the slightest the types or quantities of guns sold in Massachusetts.

Just another abandoned industrial site in the commonwealth, generating no tax revenues, supporting no jobs, but attracting vandals and homeless people.

A real win for Massachusetts here, but I guess it's more important for the commonwealth to look "woke" than to be effective.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fizzy_Pop: Subtonic: holdmybones: Subtonic: [YouTube video: Foster The People - Pumped Up Kicks (Official Video)]

For youse that dont get the reference.   Also, it's a damn banger so prepare to have it stuck in your head.

I just realized a buddy mentioned it to me the other day when it came up on his kidZ bop (or whatever - I don't have tweens) station and seemed all kinds of inappropriate.

Still bouncing around my head days later.

What the goddamn fark. But then again, Jeremy was in heavy rotation when I was a kid. For years I took it to mean he shot up the class, but apparently it was a gunshot suicide in school being referenced. We were so much more civilized compared to today's youth.

Yeah, but the lyrics in Jermey are a metaphor.  They don't even mention a gun. I don't think a lot of people realized what they meant without looking it up, maybe not even until they saw the music video. In Pumped up Kicks, it literally starts by describing an active school shooting.


The first couple verses clearly set up a massacre with drawing pictures of the dead with maroon pools below them, unleashing the lion, and referring to him as Jeremy the Wicked. I can see why his family was so upset at the artistic liberty.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They should look into moving to Memphis and setting up shop next to Smith & Nephew just to mess with people.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Fizzy_Pop: alitaki: One of the first song my daughters guitar teacher taught her was Pumped Up Kicks. I had never heard the song before until she started playing it so that she could play along. Catchy tune - until you actually realize the lyrics. She was 9 at the time so she didn't really get it but I frowned a lot while she practiced it.

What the f is wrong with that teacher?

I'm usually pretty chill, especially with a lot of "but think of the children!" sorts of things, but I would have been pretty livid had that been my kid.

Kid has probably already been through an active shooter drill. A song is nothing


Are you kidding? They usually do like 1 a semester. She's been through way more.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fizzy_Pop: Subtonic: holdmybones: Subtonic: [YouTube video: Foster The People - Pumped Up Kicks (Official Video)]

For youse that dont get the reference.   Also, it's a damn banger so prepare to have it stuck in your head.

I just realized a buddy mentioned it to me the other day when it came up on his kidZ bop (or whatever - I don't have tweens) station and seemed all kinds of inappropriate.

Still bouncing around my head days later.

What the goddamn fark. But then again, Jeremy was in heavy rotation when I was a kid. For years I took it to mean he shot up the class, but apparently it was a gunshot suicide in school being referenced. We were so much more civilized compared to today's youth.

Yeah, but the lyrics in Jermey are a metaphor.  They don't even mention a gun. I don't think a lot of people realized what they meant without looking it up, maybe not even until they saw the music video. In Pumped up Kicks, it literally starts by describing an active school shooting.


Well, it still is sorta the same message. Kids today are much dumber though, and need things spelled out. It's all the tidepods and the youtubes and the tic tacks and what have you.

Now excuse me. Off to get me a werthers original from the cupboard.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Subtonic: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/SDTZ7iX4​vTQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

For youse that dont get the reference.   Also, it's a damn banger so prepare to have it stuck in your head.


What a pedestrian video for such a dark song.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Also this has been planned forever. I designed the fire alarm for the new building literal years ago.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Subtonic: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/SDTZ7iX4​vTQ]

For youse that dont get the reference.   Also, it's a damn banger so prepare to have it stuck in your head.


I thought that song was done by the Gorillaz the first time I that heard it
 
hammettman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Fizzy_Pop: alitaki: One of the first song my daughters guitar teacher taught her was Pumped Up Kicks. I had never heard the song before until she started playing it so that she could play along. Catchy tune - until you actually realize the lyrics. She was 9 at the time so she didn't really get it but I frowned a lot while she practiced it.

What the f is wrong with that teacher?

I'm usually pretty chill, especially with a lot of "but think of the children!" sorts of things, but I would have been pretty livid had that been my kid.

Kid has probably already been through an active shooter drill. A song is nothing


Kid is probably thinking, better not play that song again, it freaks my dad out.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pumped Up Kicks (Bardcore | Medieval Style with Vocals - Original by Cornelius Link)
Youtube cRIfsFefatg


<3 bardcore
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Short Victoria's War: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/cRIfsFef​atg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

<3 bardcore


For a minute there I though Melora Creager had decided to stop being a recluse.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

krispos42: Walker: Smith & Wesson announces it will move its headquarters out of Massachusetts, citing proposed ban on making assault weapons

[i.kym-cdn.com image 500x225]

So, dozens or hundreds of good-paying jobs for skilled machinists and gunsmiths lost to Tennessee without affecting in the slightest the types or quantities of guns sold in Massachusetts.

Just another abandoned industrial site in the commonwealth, generating no tax revenues, supporting no jobs, but attracting vandals and homeless people.

A real win for Massachusetts here, but I guess it's more important for the commonwealth to look "woke" than to be effective.


They're keeping 1,000 jobs in Springfield. The industrial site isn't going anywhere, and even if it was, real estate is extremely valuable there -- somebody would buy it up and put it to good use. What's moving to Tennessee is the headquarters, which is mostly administration workers.
 
