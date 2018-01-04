 Skip to content
 
(USGS)   Kīlauea has entered the chat   (usgs.gov) divider line
    More: News, Volcano, new eruption, Kīlauea's summit, Halema'uma, u crater, Lavaactivity, USGS video, Volcanology  
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was always erupting
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have gone with; Madame Pele has entered the chat.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sequel?

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Active Seismic Location?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was actually shocked to learn that living on the Big Island meant health problems from the particulate.

Why I was shocked, I don't know.  Maybe because I've never been there.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eddie Van Halen - Eruption (Live) High Quality
Youtube CU-vvlFvzuk
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Active Seismic Location?


Not sure what this says about me but the first thing that popped in my mind when I saw this was back in the days of AOL Chat:

Age, Sex, Location.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dethklok - Volcano
Youtube NqwOa5OPaWs
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And, it looks like Katla is having some earthquake activity besides Fagradalsfjall.
Katla volcano current activity & updates
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE FLOOR IS LAVA!

DarkSoulNoHope: Sequel?

[media-amazon.com image 500x500]


TAKE ME ... TO ... THE VOLCANO!
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Sachlpch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will somebody please find a Chevrolet Bel-Air to drive into it?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: [external-preview.redd.it image 640x428]


You know the old saying: when life gives you lemons, poison yourself by cooking meat over a sulfur-rich heat source.
 
stuffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hear the souvenirs are really hot.
 
suid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That stupid Kilauea.

We waited 20 years for a trip to Hawaii to see the thing erupting.  It was the perfect vacation at Kona, except that it chose the previous september to have one big blowout and STOP.  Grr.   All we have is a distant photo of a wisp of smoke.

And now it's picked up again.  Sigh - time for another trip..
 
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whidbey: I was actually shocked to learn that living on the Big Island meant health problems from the particulate.

Why I was shocked, I don't know.  Maybe because I've never been there.


Thankfully it has largely gone away since the 2018 flank eruption, but living on the other main islands also came with some potential health problems due to vog generated at Halemaumau then blowing downwind from the Big Island and across the state. At times so thick here on Oahu that you could taste it and I've missed work due to my sinuses being messed up by the vog.

Certainly worse and more regular for those actually on the Big Island, but it is something that is not just limited to them.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Zero Point Scalar Field: [external-preview.redd.it image 640x428]
You know the old saying: when life gives you lemons, poison yourself by cooking meat over a sulfur-rich heat source.


You think that's bad, all those hot dogs are for the busload of school children that the guy just brought up  the mountain.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: [external-preview.redd.it image 640x428]


wwwcache.wralsportsfan.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I prefer to do my own volcano research.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stuffy: I hear the souvenirs are really hot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NINEv2: I prefer to do my own volcano research.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
