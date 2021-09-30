 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Pay no attention to that bush, moving around over there by that tree   (al.com) divider line
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That was a ass kicking!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
3 Alabama golfers attacked, injured by camouflaged people hiding in woods


Afterward...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They had GOLF CLUBS...how did they lose that fight?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

plecos: They had GOLF CLUBS...how did they lose that fight?


College kids Vs Geezers.

And I would bet my bippy the golfers started swinging first.
The kids were obviously pranking the golfers, not looking for a altercation. But GOLF....it's serious business.
 
bughunter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
vignette4.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Irisclara [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A good time was had by all!
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

optikeye: plecos: They had GOLF CLUBS...how did they lose that fight?

College kids Vs Geezers.

And I would bet my bippy the golfers started swinging first.
The kids were obviously pranking the golfers, not looking for a altercation. But GOLF....it's serious business.


People who pull pranks deserve to get their asses kicked.

Pranking is one of the lowest forms of humor. Usually performed by the dumbest type of people.
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did they just add Jackass to a major streaming service?
 
sat1va
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Turns out it was Michelle Bachmann
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Three Amigos (9/12) Movie CLIP - The Singing Bush and the Invisible Swordsman (1986) HD
Youtube e9vPvHO8Kp4
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Never saw it coming.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jackass 5 filming is underway.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sat1va: Turns out it was Michelle Bachmann
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 400x392]


Damn beat me to it
 
kokomo61
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

JaqenHGhar: Did they just add Jackass to a major streaming service?


Jackass: The Movie (9/10) Movie CLIP - Golf Course Airhorn (2002) HD
Youtube 7C1Pr4AU2wc

It was funny back in 2002. (It's still funny, but only because it's Johnny Knoxville).
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kokomo61: JaqenHGhar: Did they just add Jackass to a major streaming service?

[YouTube video: Jackass: The Movie (9/10) Movie CLIP - Golf Course Airhorn (2002) HD]
It was funny back in 2002. (It's still funny, but only because it's Johnny Knoxville).


"I have bursitis."
'So you have to blow a damn air horn?'
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It sounds like some teenagers were thinking it would be funny to mess with some golfers, who got testy and decided to confront the teens, and after getting physical with the one they caught, the other teens rounded back and kicked the golfers' asses for smacking their friend around.

I don't think there is an innocent person in this situation, so we can laugh at the entire mess.
 
1funguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Beating golfers.

Go right ahead.
 
Katwang
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pay no attention. It's just a gopher.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TastyEloi: optikeye: plecos: They had GOLF CLUBS...how did they lose that fight?

College kids Vs Geezers.

And I would bet my bippy the golfers started swinging first.
The kids were obviously pranking the golfers, not looking for a altercation. But GOLF....it's serious business.

People who pull pranks deserve to get their asses kicked.

Pranking is one of the lowest forms of humor. Usually performed by the dumbest type of people.


Well, good to hear from Mother Superior. 
Honking an airhorn on a golf course is mild prank no physical contact. But good to see you're an advocate of serious violence for something as simple as a air horn and even more harmless than a toilet roll on a tree.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TastyEloi: optikeye: plecos: They had GOLF CLUBS...how did they lose that fight?

College kids Vs Geezers.

And I would bet my bippy the golfers started swinging first.
The kids were obviously pranking the golfers, not looking for a altercation. But GOLF....it's serious business.

People who pull pranks deserve to get their asses kicked.

Pranking is one of the lowest forms of humor. Usually performed by the dumbest type of people.


Not sure if you saw, but they were pranking golfers. It's always acceptable to prank golfers.
 
