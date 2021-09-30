 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Black Lives Matter co-founder Melina Abdullah target of third "swatting" attempt, and second this week. Remind me again, which police department did Jack Traven work for in the movie "Speed"?   (ktla.com) divider line
51
    More: Scary, Police, Melina Abdullah, serious nature, Capt. Stacy Spell, Los Angeles Police Department spokesman, prominent protest leader, The Target, police units  
•       •       •

1027 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2021 at 9:10 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's still kinda farked up swatting is a thing
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They really should make it a point to find the caller anytime that happens and pound their ass into oblivion. Then send them to federal prison.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure their tracking down that 911 call with all available resources.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol. Totally accidental. The gang in blue does it again
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So someone is trying to get her killed without paying a hit man to do it.

It's too bad that cops are such jacked up assholes that it's actually possible.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: I'm sure their tracking down that 911 call with all available resources.


The call came from INSIDE THE DEPARTMENT!!!
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: I'm sure their tracking down that 911 call with all available resources.


They might be.

Cops really don't like to be shown as the stupid assholes they are.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighZoolander: They really should make it a point to find the caller anytime that happens and pound their ass into oblivion. Then send them to federal prison.


Yep, charge them with murder, or attempted murder - depending on how trigger happy the particular swat team was.

Although if swat weren't such a bunch of roided up cowboys swatting wouldn't be a thing.
 
ThePea
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: It's still kinda farked up swatting is a thing


It will never go away now. That boundary's been crossed, there's no going back. We can make it punishable by death & meatbags will still use against people b/c it's a powerful weapon. The only way to end swatting is to end police responding to calls. Hence, it will never go away.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighZoolander: They really should make it a point to find the caller anytime that happens and pound their ass into oblivion. Then send them to federal prison.


Narrator: The calls are coming from inside the police department.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swat teams are a plague upon this country. Has a study been done to prove that they save more lives than they take? Because I doubt that.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess then don't dispatch anyone if someone tries to do her harm just to be safe
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because of the "serious nature" of the call and threats the caller made to "do harm" to Abdullah, the department dispatched six police units and a supervisor to the scene - all left "shortly after it was determined that no one's safety was in danger," Spell said.

That may not be swatting, and instead be the cops responding to a report of an extremist getting ready to try to shoot you. Kind of a damned if you do, damned if you don't situation for them.
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, the article suggests that the police came, determined she wasn't in danger, and left. Which seems reasonable.

And the penalty for being caught "swatting" should have their throat slit in the public square, followed by being set on fire.
 
philodough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoever called last, referring to BLM people as "ret**ds", well I'm gonna go out on a limb and say this was done by a very right leaning activist/asshole.
Those types love lobbing that word online.

And I bet this harassment campaign is just getting started. They love a pile-on.
Because - contrary to their very ardent claim - they're very pack oriented.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: It's still kinda farked up swatting is a thing


The vast majority of police departments don't need a SWAT team or any of that equipment.
That's one of the first things that needs defunded.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Swat teams are a plague upon this country. Has a study been done to prove that they save more lives than they take? Because I doubt that.


They cost taxpayers a hell of a lot of money.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: The vast majority of police departments don't need a SWAT team or any of that equipment.


The vast majority of police departments don't have a SWAT team or any of that equipment. If they have a need for a SWAT team, they call a department that does.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: So someone is trying to get her killed without paying a hit man to do it.

It's too bad that cops are such jacked up assholes that it's actually possible.


This is not far from the truth at all. The Wichita cop that shot and killed this swatting victim got no real punishment.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2017_Wi​c​hita_swatting
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

philodough: Whoever called last, referring to BLM people as "ret**ds", well I'm gonna go out on a limb and say this was done by a very right leaning activist/asshole.
Those types love lobbing that word online.

And I bet this harassment campaign is just getting started. They love a pile-on.
Because - contrary to their very ardent claim - they're very pack oriented.


my wife teaches special needs kids and I can tell you that I get swatted if I use that word.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tnpir: Okay, the article suggests that the police came, determined she wasn't in danger, and left. Which seems reasonable.


Have you noticed where you're posting?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: Begoggle: The vast majority of police departments don't need a SWAT team or any of that equipment.

The vast majority of police departments don't have a SWAT team or any of that equipment. If they have a need for a SWAT team, they call a department that does.


The vast majority of ones that have a SWAT team and that equipment don't need it.
The ones that don't want to get it so they can pretend to be military.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: tnpir: Okay, the article suggests that the police came, determined she wasn't in danger, and left. Which seems reasonable.

Have you noticed where you're posting?


So you think SWATting people isn't a problem that should be fixed?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
When did BLM become the name of an actual organization and not just a movement?
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This was one of my favorite parts of the Wichita swatting debacle.

Sedgwick County Department of Emergency Communications has also denied an open-records request pertaining to the 911 call, stating the police department had asked that no more records be released.

Of course they don't want any more records released. A man was murdered by police that night.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: It's still kinda farked up swatting is a thing


KINDA?

We have thousands of undertrained, overarmed mini-armies across the country because it's the only way they could justify funding to keep themselves going. Once the military started dumping army equipment on the cheap to police departments it was the beginning of the end. If you have ten thousand hammers, eventually you start finding nails.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I forgot, there was another victim from that night.

Finch's 18-year-old niece Adelina died by suicide on 11 January 2019. Adelina was raised by Lisa and Andrew Finch after her own mother had died; she was 17 at the time of the shooting and witnessed her uncle's death.[20] Lisa Finch blames Adelina's death on the events of December 28.[21]
 
docilej
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She should be more like Patrisse Khan-Cullors. Harder to swat someone when you have at least 4 houses to chose from.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ok once I can get, but after the second shouldn't you have some sort of flag on that address.
 
zjoik
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: So someone is trying to get her killed without paying a hit man to do it.

It's too bad that cops are such jacked up assholes that it's actually possible.


"Yeah we got a call.  Its totally *cough* anonymous and unverifiable."
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2​0​20/08/warrior-cop-class-dave-grossman-​killology.html
 
Unknown Subject
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Those SWATers are doing God's work.  BLM is a terrorist organization that is calling for segregation.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Unknown Subject: Those SWATers are doing God's work.  BLM is a terrorist organization that is calling for segregation.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fireproof: When did BLM become the name of an actual organization and not just a movement?


Hint: $$$$$$$$$$$$$$

The cops have no issues with her, she's a millionaire who lives in a quiet neighborhood. Some BLM purist might though.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Time to SWAT all the pro-SWAT folks.
 
johnny queso [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/the cops
//not the one that wants them to be held responsible
 
El_Dan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fireproof: When did BLM become the name of an actual organization and not just a movement?


When antifa supersoldiers stormed peoples' hind brains, or approximately last year.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
you think after the 2nd false call they would be a little wiser and have her number on speed dial to double check before sending SIX SQUAD CARS
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Begoggle: The Irresponsible Captain: Swat teams are a plague upon this country. Has a study been done to prove that they save more lives than they take? Because I doubt that.

They cost taxpayers a hell of a lot of money.


They actually don't. Its usually a small team of people, who have other roles when they aren't SWAT-ing, and their equipment is mainly military hand-me-downs.
 
zjoik
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Begoggle: The Irresponsible Captain: Swat teams are a plague upon this country. Has a study been done to prove that they save more lives than they take? Because I doubt that.

They cost taxpayers a hell of a lot of money.

They actually don't. Its usually a small team of people, who have other roles when they aren't SWAT-ing, and their equipment is mainly military hand-me-downs.


How much is not that much?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I guess then don't dispatch anyone if someone tries to do her harm just to be safe


So there's nothing in between kicking down her door and not sending anyone?

Do you use that kind of black and white thinking when you're out patrolling the mean streets of BFE?
 
cefm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So if I claim to be an alien sex goddess with a dozen breasts and six insatiable vaginas who's dying to fark police officers because it's my kink - will they just blindly dispatch 6 patrol cars without any thought this might be the old "alien sex goddess" prank again?
These people are idiots or they want to help in the harassment.
After the first time they know she's a target of this kind of harassment. Should have the residence flagged for harassment and set up a protocol - contact her first, maybe? A confirmation that it's really her? Show up in investigative mode instead of ass kicking mode?
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cefm: So if I claim to be an alien sex goddess with a dozen breasts and six insatiable vaginas who's dying to fark police officers because it's my kink - blah blah blah blah


/looks for places to order a cop costume
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wademh: I'm sure their tracking down that 911 call with all available resources.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Begoggle: CruiserTwelve: tnpir: Okay, the article suggests that the police came, determined she wasn't in danger, and left. Which seems reasonable.

Have you noticed where you're posting?

So you think SWATting people isn't a problem that should be fixed?

That's an odd thing to infer from my post.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I guess then don't dispatch anyone if someone tries to do her harm just to be safe


Solving hard problems is hard.  Huh.  Maybe we can find some trained professionals to help.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

zjoik: Magnanimous_J: Begoggle: The Irresponsible Captain: Swat teams are a plague upon this country. Has a study been done to prove that they save more lives than they take? Because I doubt that.

They cost taxpayers a hell of a lot of money.

They actually don't. Its usually a small team of people, who have other roles when they aren't SWAT-ing, and their equipment is mainly military hand-me-downs.

How much is not that much?


Not enough for me to worry about, and I advocate cutting our defense spending in half, just to start with.

I'm also suspicious that this lady called in the cops herself. BLM hasn't been relevant in a year. The Far Right is way too preoccupied with Vax and mask mandates, and they're not great multi-taskers.

This smells a bit... Smollett-y to me.
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tnpir: Okay, the article suggests that the police came, determined she wasn't in danger, and left. Which seems reasonable.

And the penalty for being caught "swatting" should have their throat slit in the public square, followed by being set on fire.


Followed by?
 
illegal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Terrorist got swatted. .....yawn.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.