(MSN)   Authorities have a bone to pick with an accused HOV cheater who used a skeleton as a passenger in a HOV lane. Deputies issued a "bone-afide citation" to the driver   (msn.com) divider line
19
•       •       •

19 Comments     (+0 »)
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
darkknightnews.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nypost.comView Full Size


I gotcher "bone-afied" right here.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Should'a gone with Safe-T-Man:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Chances of getting away with a skeleton in the front seat are pretty slim.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Need a passenger for the HOV lane?


Fark user imageView Full Size



Warning: He might be a little fragrant.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The skeleton was cited for possession because they found a bunch of joints on him.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ain't no bones about it, something wrong happened.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"The driver reportedly claimed he really liked Halloween and wasn't paying attention to the signs when he got on the HOV at Barker Cypress."

The old "I'm Sorry Officer. I Didn't Know I Couldn't Do That" defense
 
scalpod
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This might be more convincing

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh no!  Was he driving on a major artery?
 
scalpod
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: This might be more convincing

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x713]


"Ah yes, officer - you see, wherever I go *he* goes..."
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This guy's was better.
 
bughunter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: [Fark user image image 850x361]


He's a suitor!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So basically, using a skeleton to drive in the HOV lane when you're alone in the car is the same as telling a fibula?

media.istockphoto.comView Full Size

Remember kids, if you drive while distracted, you could end up like Bonny here.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

