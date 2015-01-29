 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Coke smuggler escaped hospital, stole two boats, sailed into hurricane. Don't ask what the Pepsi smuggler did   (saltwire.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, United States Coast Guard, Halifax Regional Municipality, owner of White Wing, City of Halifax, Karin Marley Simons, deck of a stolen boat, Halifax Explosion, Halifax  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
salvage crew is igits.

You full on coat that hull with expanding foam.

NO farking around.
You hit the inside of holes first. and cojoin outside.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's an obstinate priest in the hurricane and God is working with what He's got.

Helicopter pilot in ICU with Covid-19 due to Kremlin propaganda in Facebook Christian groups.

Motivated coke dealer it is then!
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
had a cheeseburger and some chips.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Have they tried searching the Orinoco flow?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pepsi smuggler can escape in his Harrier.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Have they tried searching the Orinoco flow?


subby's dad has.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: hardinparamedic: Have they tried searching the Orinoco flow?

subby's dad has.


Maybe he can sail away, sail away, sail away
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What the Pepsi Smuggler uses:
cbsnews2.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How do you steal two boats?  Seems like a lot of swimming involved.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: salvage crew is igits.

You full on coat that hull with expanding foam.

NO farking around.
You hit the inside of holes first. and cojoin outside.


Canadiens, eh?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That search proved fruitless. "They couldn't find any trace of him, no trace of the boat, nothing," said the source.

I'm sorry it went down like this, and someone had to lose.  It's the nature of the business.  It's the smuggler's blues.

Knight said he always gives his students a lecture on the danger of getting involved in the illegal drug trade.
"Those things will finish your career very quickly, or finish your life, as Simons has proven," he said, noting this was his first student in 25 years "to go down that particular road."
"I always warn them those roads will lead you into jail and not to get into those kinds of things," Knight said. "But you can't tell a young man what to do."

There's lots of shady characters, lots of dirty deals.  Every name's an alias in case somebody squeals.  It's the lure of easy money, it's got a very strong appeal
 
Alunan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Ah I miss Dexter. Soon you will be back tho...
 
schubie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So he could still be alive?
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MythDragon: How do you steal two boats?  Seems like a lot of swimming involved.


I steal two boats in the morning,
I steal two boats at night,
I steal two boats in the afternoon,
It makes me feel all right.
I steal two boats in time of peace,
And two in time of war.
I steal two boats before I steal two boats,
And then I steal two more.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MythDragon: How do you steal two boats?  Seems like a lot of swimming involved.


Maybe it was a catamaran and subby don't know ship.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pepsi has a harrier and a fleet of salvaged Soviet warships, you don't want to mess with Pepsi.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Pepsi has a harrier and a fleet of salvaged Soviet warships, you don't want to mess with Pepsi.

[Fark user image 425x239]


wow, the cola wars heated up for a while:
 
