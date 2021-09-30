 Skip to content
(SFGate)   The man, the myth, the legend. Who was - or who is - Tom McCleod?   (sfgate.com) divider line
1081 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2021 at 3:20 PM



30 Comments
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He played Capt. Stubing on the Love Boat, duh...
cruiseradio.netView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fixed the cable?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa, talk about a long non-story!
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably another friend of Gene Masseth.
 
Grizwald [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a highlander who never made it to the quickening?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the dude with all the royalty free music on the internet
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Close enough for Fark.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GnuUzir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably one of Kilroy's alcoholic friends.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inker and illustrator for Marvel comics.  Co-created the New Mutants with Chris Claremont, had an at-times  heavy handed but aesthetically pleasing inking style.

Oh wait, that's Bob McLeod.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I guess if someone can find out who is replacing the sign when it gets worn out/weathered we might get an answer.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey, McCleod, get off of my ewe.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
For those of you who don't really care or never asked , No, I didn't sleep there ..
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Who is Lisa Catera?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Whoa, talk about a long non-story!


And the grammar, ugh
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I guess if someone can find out who is replacing the sign when it gets worn out/weathered we might get an answer.


My first thought, as well
 
tasteme
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In Tübingen, Germany, there's a very official sign to say that Goethe lived there from September 7-16, 1797.  Next door, there's a less official sign that basically says, "Goethe puked here."
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Who knows, who cares?
(Good for another long non-story in SFGate?)
 
Yaw String
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you haven't read the article yet, let me help you out.  The writer takes 1274 words to say: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There can be only one?
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There can be only ONE!

/ He wasn't it
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Tom McCleod doesn't play by the rules, but he get results.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Another thing to keep me busy when I retire. Make some vague signs and just drive around putting them up. Wait and see if it makes the news somewhere.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Another thing to keep me busy when I retire. Make some vague signs and just drive around putting them up. Wait and see if it makes the news somewhere.


"Hometown of The Jaywalking Bandit"
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Yaw String: [Fark user image 500x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He was the Prince Consort of Empress Calafia
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He was a man with a few signs and an idea to make them his sole claim to fame.
 
