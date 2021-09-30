 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Fark-ready headline: Arby's to sell sweatsuits that smell like smoked meat   (mlive.com) divider line
40
    More: Strange, Hickory, national fast-food chain Arby, Smoking, restaurant chain, aroma of hickory smoke, Tracksuit, Release, Barbecue  
•       •       •

584 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2021 at 3:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now I'll have an excuse for why my crotch smells like roast beef.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
STAY OUT OF MY LAUNDRY, ARBY'S!
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Couple of dabs of bacon grease behind the ears, and you'll be ready for date night.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll stick with my meatsuit that's scented with sweat, thank you very much.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It's a dog-eat-dog world out there, Sammy, and I'm wearing Arby's underwear!"
 
Rindred
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish they'd stop wasting money on this, and instead get all of their stores available for mobile ordering from their app.
 
PhotoshopCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You smell like you stepped out of Arby's!

Whatcha do? Fight with the kitchen staff?
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know about this one. I attract enough flies as it is.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Captain D's tried this with bras and panties. It didn't go over very well.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the winter, I'll sometimes fire up the electric smoker in the garage and put down the windows on the truck. It smells amazing for a couple weeks.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when are they going to go for the obvious joke and sell roast-beef themed curtains?
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it ain't from Schwartz', it ain't smoked meat.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now a case of the meat sweats means a whole different thing.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you want to get eaten by a bear? Because this is how you get eaten by a bear.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: So when are they going to go for the obvious joke and sell roast-beef themed curtains?


Hmm. We can take this a couple of ways:

"I'm going to bludgeon your curtains with my roast beef."

or

"Are your roast beef curtains ready to be bludgeoned?"
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joke's on them, I already smell like that.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only this had been invented much earlier...

What would have happened if this clothing had been a standard issue uniform for missionaries travelling to the savage South Sea Islands?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should simply not exist. For one thing the choice of burgundy really doesn't match the revolting pinkish brown hue of their actual sold product
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Numberlady2: If it ain't from Schwartz', it ain't smoked meat.


Damn straight.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rindred: I wish they'd stop wasting money on this, and instead get all of their stores available for mobile ordering from their app.


My local store just started online ordering in the past month or so. I don't eat there all that often, but my mother likes their roast chicken sandwich, so I pick up food for her fairly regularly. So the online ordering is convenient. That said their County Rib Sandwich McRib competitor is not bad at all.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:

A couple days ago, I tried their pork rib sammich because I like to dare my stomach. The sammich was ok; meat was on the chewy side, but as far as fast food chain BBQ goes, it wasn't revolting or gross. I wouldn't advocate making a special trip to get one, but its not a bad option if you're in the mood for that kind of thing.

Anyway, an hour or so after lunch, I started ripping some epically smelly farts with serious hang time. And this went on for a couple hours. Had all the windows in the house open with a nice breeze blowing through, and my eyes were still burning.

TL;DR: Arbys has figured out how to properly weaponize their food. Have a gas mask ready if you indulge.

/CSB
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You better be prepared for this to happen if you wear those sweats.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: Do you want to get eaten by a bear? Because this is how you get eaten by a bear.


And the bear says, "You're not here for the jogging, are you?"
 
Moose out front
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rindred: I wish they'd stop wasting money on this, and instead get all of their stores available for mobile ordering from their app.


Half their locations are franchises. I'd bet that's the problem.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh great. It is bad enough that Milkbone underwear causes a guy to be bitten.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Oh great. It is bad enough that Milkbone underwear causes a guy to be bitten.
[Fark user image 529x400]


That is not nearly horrified and agonized enough of an expression for that event.  Boo artist, booooo.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bughunter: Walker: Do you want to get eaten by a bear? Because this is how you get eaten by a bear.

And the bear says, "You're not here for the jogging, are you?"


"I'm L.A. bound and I don't slow down
For dead racoons and joggers!"
 
Rindred
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Rindred: I wish they'd stop wasting money on this, and instead get all of their stores available for mobile ordering from their app.

Half their locations are franchises. I'd bet that's the problem.


Indeed. I can't find a single store anywhere on my commute/in my general area that is corporate-owned and on the app. Every other restaurant (aside from the new Domino's that popped up near me) that's franchised with an app has figured it out, but not Arby's. Deleted the app till further notice.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Everything I'm wearing when I barbecue smells like smoked meat. In the summer when it's hot out, it often smells like smoked ass meat.

Always take a shower while the meat rests. It's not enjoyable to eat when you're gross.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: "It's a dog-eat-dog world out there, Sammy, and I'm wearing Arby's underwear!"


You're old.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: "It's a dog-eat-dog world out there, Sammy, and I'm wearing Arby's underwear!"

You're old.


Full disclosure. I'm old because I got that reference.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: CSB:

My digestive system is broken


Fxt
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you're going to smell delicious, that's what tailgating is for.  Plus the beer drinking.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Now I'll have an excuse for why my crotch smells like roast beef.


No excuse for why it looks like it, though.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: thealgorerhythm: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: "It's a dog-eat-dog world out there, Sammy, and I'm wearing Arby's underwear!"

You're old.

Full disclosure. I'm old because I got that reference.


You call *that* old?  When I was born, the US had 48 states, the only thing orbiting the Earth was the Moon, and there was no such thing as an Integrated Circuit, let alone a microprocessor.

I'm not only old, I'm dusty!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think I'll wait until they smell like Thrift Store...
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
....why?

That's not a rhetorical question. Why would someone have own and wear such a thing?
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.