School system warns parents: If you thought the "Devious Licks" TikTok challenge was bad wait until December for the "Deck the halls and show your balls" challenge
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They must have gotten it from that satanic cultural sewer of the 90s known as The State.

/glorious
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're.. uh...not gonna, you know-- make it, are we?
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we can't have nice things. And why the human race is ultimately doomed.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Punk rock is finally dead and TikTok killed it.

/conformist vandalism is the most anti-punk thing ever
//way to sell out for fake internet points
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Whaddaya expect in a place called Lowdown County?  Al Capp couldn't make up a better name.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 480x360]

They must have gotten it from that satanic cultural sewer of the 90s known as The State.

/glorious


Good thing they didn't watch the UCB. We'd be dealing with an epidemic of ass pennies...
 
stuffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I don't get it, but here you go subby.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So put them in morning detentions, writing lines for all eternity.
 
morg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They forgot jenkem January.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If anybody dares you to do anything wrong, dangerous, stupid or vicious, you must do it.

The lowest-common dominators are the natural leaders of youth and humanity.

Trump said this, not me.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Inb4 get 3 mattresses and label them 1, 2, and 4. Or put a pig in the pool, you'll need a crane to get it out etc
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


gotta keep that stuff wrapped up.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

brantgoose: If anybody dares you to do anything wrong, dangerous, stupid or vicious, you must do it.

The lowest-common dominators are the natural leaders of youth and humanity.

Trump said this, not me.


When you're out and someone double dog dares you, you have to man up.

Or are you yella?
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

buster_v: We're.. uh...not gonna, you know-- make it, are we?


Probably not. But as a kid I transitioned from Raffi to the following fine gentleman and still pulled off a decent career. Just can't stand babyboomers for some reason. 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My kids' school district sent an email about how the high school has had 10 also dispensers damaged, and could we talk to our kids before next months challenge that involves slapping teachers or some such.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
TikTok is a bit of a plague in general
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
(Looks at the list in TFA)

They should borrow one from Japan and do a kancho challenge.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't stare.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Jab an antivaxxer challenge
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RunawayCanuck: buster_v: We're.. uh...not gonna, you know-- make it, are we?

Probably not. But as a kid I transitioned from Raffi to the following fine gentleman and still pulled off a decent career. Just can't stand babyboomers for some reason. 

[Fark user image image 207x351]


Hate the Boomers but love their music?
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
12 year old stepdaughter busted for breaking a soap dispenser. On campus "community service" and replacement costs.

I asked her if it was worth it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
London County public schools has a new dinkerball team!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's safer than the "Deck your balls" challenge.

/ow
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TUFAschistEH: 12 year old stepdaughter busted for breaking a soap dispenser. On campus "community service" and replacement costs.

I asked her if it was worth it.
[Fark user image 416x512]


We had a student get busted for stealing the dispensers two weeks ago. His mom came back to the school with five soap dispensers in a bag, and said, "I hope these still work. If you need extra payment, he's already sold his gaming computer to pay for the damages, and he'll be available for volunteer cleanup work around the school from now until whenever the hell I say he's done."

His first "volunteer" work was cleaning up the stands after the homecoming game last week. I think our principal has a new favorite parent.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Schoolboys showing their balls on TikTok?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
'stab' a student September.
'Octoberfest'...self explanatory.
'nekid' for November
"decapitate' December

yep, we are doomed...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Aetre: TUFAschistEH: 12 year old stepdaughter busted for breaking a soap dispenser. On campus "community service" and replacement costs.

I asked her if it was worth it.
[Fark user image 416x512]

We had a student get busted for stealing the dispensers two weeks ago. His mom came back to the school with five soap dispensers in a bag, and said, "I hope these still work. If you need extra payment, he's already sold his gaming computer to pay for the damages, and he'll be available for volunteer cleanup work around the school from now until whenever the hell I say he's done."

His first "volunteer" work was cleaning up the stands after the homecoming game last week. I think our principal has a new favorite parent.


If only all parents were like that.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

buster_v: We're.. uh...not gonna, you know-- make it, are we?


Not of that's the way people speak or write.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: RunawayCanuck: buster_v: We're.. uh...not gonna, you know-- make it, are we?

Probably not. But as a kid I transitioned from Raffi to the following fine gentleman and still pulled off a decent career. Just can't stand babyboomers for some reason. 

[Fark user image image 207x351]

Hate the Boomers but love their music?


We've got the right to choose it, and we will never lose it.
 
Freds Bank
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: buster_v: We're.. uh...not gonna, you know-- make it, are we?

Not of that's the way people speak or write.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Us 30 years ago: with the internet, we will share information, technology, medical advances, democracy, information - we are the architects for the future of mankind!'

Kids today: hey! Look at my balls!
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Simple solution, ban cell phones on school grounds. Not ban their use in class, or having to keep them in your locker, just flat out ban them at schools. If a kid brings one to school, it's confiscated and the parents have to pick it up at the office. There are exactly zero reasons for kids to need one while at school. If they need to call their parents, there's phones in the office. Cell phones are great, and useful for a great number of things, but they are by no means a necessity.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I need to make a 'how long can you hold a fully charged 9v battery on your tongue' a thing just to see if people really are that stupid
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

darkman2000: I need to make a 'how long can you hold a fully charged 9v battery on your tongue' a thing just to see if people really are that stupid


Please remember they were setting themselves on fire (on purpose) just a couple years ago.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm okay with this compared to the random destruction of the "devious licks". Maybe we'll desexualize nudity.
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Aetre: TUFAschistEH: 12 year old stepdaughter busted for breaking a soap dispenser. On campus "community service" and replacement costs.

I asked her if it was worth it.
[Fark user image 416x512]

We had a student get busted for stealing the dispensers two weeks ago. His mom came back to the school with five soap dispensers in a bag, and said, "I hope these still work. If you need extra payment, he's already sold his gaming computer to pay for the damages, and he'll be available for volunteer cleanup work around the school from now until whenever the hell I say he's done."

His first "volunteer" work was cleaning up the stands after the homecoming game last week. I think our principal has a new favorite parent.


Comment not meant to be lais·sez-faire. Parent of adult autistic son here. Worked as an instructional aide at his elementary and junior high in the special ed classrooms. Not condoning, seen far worse behavior among supposedly normal children. Teachers rock!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you think about it, ants developed social media in a far better form than we did.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Kids are going to be kids.
No matter how stoopid the trend.

nbc-2.comView Full Size
 
brerjeff
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Simple solution, ban cell phones on school grounds. Not ban their use in class, or having to keep them in your locker, just flat out ban them at schools. If a kid brings one to school, it's confiscated and the parents have to pick it up at the office. There are exactly zero reasons for kids to need one while at school. If they need to call their parents, there's phones in the office. Cell phones are great, and useful for a great number of things, but they are by no means a necessity.


Parents will never go for that.
 
