(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Church, Joe Jackson, Poly Styrene, and Cowboys International® . Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #261. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
52
•       •       •

52 Comments     (+0 »)
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh that was commercial radio back in the day.
 
Pista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good mornevening boys and girls!
Present, not ready.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

davynelson: Oh that was commercial radio back in the day.


not what we're going to be playing. *maybe* the joe jackson tune, but not the others. and the rest of the stuff certainly not.
 
Pista
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just made myself a weapons grade vindaloo & nearly took the top of a finger off chopping peppers.
It's a bit difficult to type now
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pista: Just made myself a weapons grade vindaloo & nearly took the top of a finger off chopping peppers.
It's a bit difficult to type now


If only there was a thumbs down option on fark. I hope that vindaloo is tasty. And not like in bloody tasty.

Also, o/ yestermorrow fellow farkers!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pista: Just made myself a weapons grade vindaloo & nearly took the top of a finger off chopping peppers.
It's a bit difficult to type now


You have 10 fingers, try to use the other 9.

That will be a bloody vindaloo. Very goth-like.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Btw, I am very, very hungry.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pista: Just made myself a weapons grade vindaloo & nearly took the top of a finger off chopping peppers.
It's a bit difficult to type now


i use sriracha sauce to juice up my tacos. i usually tell people to try them first before putting hot sauce or salsa on them.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh and if any of you West Coasters are missing the Dead Can Dance shows (they've been pushed back), this Sunday on twitch, djmeltinggirl in doing tribute show. It's free, just go to https://www.twitch.tv/djmeltinggirl and hopefully she'll play some good cuts.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The vindaloo was good.
I am mad for spicy food. Probably a bit too mad.
Amazed I don't have ulcers
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pista: Just made myself a weapons grade vindaloo & nearly took the top of a finger off chopping peppers.
It's a bit difficult to type now


Suggestion: don't do that.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Oh and if any of you West Coasters are missing the Dead Can Dance shows (they've been pushed back), this Sunday on twitch, djmeltinggirl in doing tribute show. It's free, just go to https://www.twitch.tv/djmeltinggirl and hopefully she'll play some good cuts.

[Fark user image 430x532]


Mollie is full of awesome!!! I've known her for 27 years now!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pista: The vindaloo was good.
I am mad for spicy food. Probably a bit too mad.
Amazed I don't have ulcers


I'm having cornbread for lunch, gloomily aware that the closest Indian market is a 30-minute drive from here.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Oh and if any of you West Coasters are missing the Dead Can Dance shows (they've been pushed back), this Sunday on twitch, djmeltinggirl in doing tribute show. It's free, just go to https://www.twitch.tv/djmeltinggirl and hopefully she'll play some good cuts.

[Fark user image 430x532]


and hopefully beep will make an appearance.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Oh and if any of you West Coasters are missing the Dead Can Dance shows (they've been pushed back), this Sunday on twitch, djmeltinggirl in doing tribute show. It's free, just go to https://www.twitch.tv/djmeltinggirl and hopefully she'll play some good cuts.

[Fark user image 430x532]

Mollie is full of awesome!!! I've known her for 27 years now!


oh, sorry lad, i think you dropped this name.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hello, everyone!

Bandcamp no fee Friday is tomorrow!  Any money you spend on the site goes directly to the artists, as Bandcamp is waiving their usual 10% cut.
 
Pista
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Trying to figure out what these two are talking about
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Oh and if any of you West Coasters are missing the Dead Can Dance shows (they've been pushed back), this Sunday on twitch, djmeltinggirl in doing tribute show. It's free, just go to https://www.twitch.tv/djmeltinggirl and hopefully she'll play some good cuts.

[Fark user image 430x532]

and hopefully beep will make an appearance.


Beep just needs to be tempted by goo

/I was wearing my Beep KVLT hoodie the other day
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Oh and if any of you West Coasters are missing the Dead Can Dance shows (they've been pushed back), this Sunday on twitch, djmeltinggirl in doing tribute show. It's free, just go to https://www.twitch.tv/djmeltinggirl and hopefully she'll play some good cuts.

[Fark user image 430x532]

Mollie is full of awesome!!! I've known her for 27 years now!


I've only seen her live once or twice at Death Guild, but her show on twitch - I listen for the music, I watch for her cat Beep!
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Side note.

Local synthwave.  Plug in the subs and turn them to the 'oh god' setting.

https://immortalgirlfriend.bandcamp.c​o​m/album/daybreak-ep
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Oh and if any of you West Coasters are missing the Dead Can Dance shows (they've been pushed back), this Sunday on twitch, djmeltinggirl in doing tribute show. It's free, just go to https://www.twitch.tv/djmeltinggirl and hopefully she'll play some good cuts.

[Fark user image 430x532]

Mollie is full of awesome!!! I've known her for 27 years now!

oh, sorry lad, i think you dropped this name.


When I was stationed in Alameda, Death Guild was the first club that felt like home.
 
Pista
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is actually hurting my ears
 
Pista
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What the actual fark?
Has she pushed a mic up next to her alexa thing?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The tin-cans-and-string effect is ... striking...

Pista: This is actually hurting my ears


Like that
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pista: What the actual fark?
Has she pushed a mic up next to her alexa thing?


Oldies music playing in another room and it's raining (no thunders , fireplace) 1 HOUR ASMR v.19
Youtube UxjPuxBVZ_Y
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pista: This is actually hurting my ears


It's over now, you can come back. I had a smoke.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
oh. here we go and junk.
 
Pista
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: oh. here we go and junk.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: oh. here we go and junk.


Keep your junk to yourself :p
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Just made myself a weapons grade vindaloo & nearly took the top of a finger off chopping peppers.
It's a bit difficult to type now

i use sriracha sauce to juice up my tacos. i usually tell people to try them first before putting hot sauce or salsa on them.


Mmmmm..... I'm still hungry, do you have any ready to serve?
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cologne is pronounce "krgrhurrrn" in Germany.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I love this damn Ministry album
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
synth ministry is best ministry!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: synth ministry is best ministry!


Mind is still my favorite album, but this always makes me smile.
 
Pista
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: synth ministry is best ministry!


Cowbell Ministry is the best Ministry
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: synth ministry is best ministry!

Cowbell Ministry is the best Ministry


Still not enough cowbell
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
no cowbell meme yet? thread i am disappoint.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Clan of Xymox! This set is fantastic.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There is only one cowbell virtuoso...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
melting girl doesn't even have a twitter account for me to tag her to tell her people are talking about her in the show thread. da hell? if this old dinosaur can do it then anyone can.
 
Pista
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: no cowbell meme yet? thread i am disappoint.


I've seen Robert Smith play the cowbell before
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: melting girl doesn't even have a twitter account for me to tag her to tell her people are talking about her in the show thread. da hell? if this old dinosaur can do it then anyone can.


Yeah, she's on facebook. Not gonna click on that.
 
Pista
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lioness7: There is only one cowbell virtuoso...


Robert Smith and his cowbell
Youtube 5jdlkg1Cris
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: melting girl doesn't even have a twitter account for me to tag her to tell her people are talking about her in the show thread. da hell? if this old dinosaur can do it then anyone can.


I'll tell her tonight. She has a dj stream every Thursday night.
 
Pista
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pista: Lioness7: There is only one cowbell virtuoso...

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/5jdlkg1C​ris?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Should've tapped out YYZ.
 
