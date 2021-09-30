 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   You'll be buying your own groceries again soon   (vice.com) divider line
38
    More: Awkward, Money, Strike action, group of Instacart shoppers, Laborer, English Channel, The Strike, member of the Gig Workers, grocery delivery app  
•       •       •

1520 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2021 at 12:50 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh, I think not.  Not during McRib season.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Do workers get paid more if there is suddenly a high demand for the service and no drivers?

Asking for a friend.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Virtual people strinking against virtual companies.

Sounds like Progress to me. If there are no longer any real people, nobody gets hurt except whoever pays. And they should be smarter than the machine that grinds them into pink slime.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
lol, reminds me of that part in a Silicon Valley episode where the only people in the grocery stores were Instacart, Shipt, etc.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Strinking? I will define that new word as "drinking whilest on strike".
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Won't impact me, I use free Walmart curbside pickup for my groceries.  Because I can't afford anything better (and can't afford those gig app fees).
 
TWX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't use instacart.

Two of the grocery chains serving my city have their own staff that put together orders for curbside pickup.

I suspect that it's actually easier/better for the stores, since it reduces the number of customers messing things up inside that then require being straightened up, or risking spreading illness to the staff.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Life is so much more satisfying growing your own food and hunting your own meat. I feel stupid buying groceries
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I never stopped going to the grocery store.

I was talking to an acquaintance the other day, and she was like, "I was so glad to get vaccinated so I could go to the grocery store again."

I felt like I was talking to someone from another planet.
 
payattention
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bring forth the guillotine!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My grocery store started charging $3 to do online shopping. I'm not to happy about that. Maybe get rid of some of those useless isles of stock that sits there eating money and encourage people not to use your shiatty showrooms.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
1. base pay for each order instead of the current system, which pays workers as low as $7 for batches of up to three orders
2. a return to a commission-based pay model. Instacart previously paid shoppers 40 cents per item shopped
3. reinstatement of the 10 percent default tip (it's currently 5 percent)
4. occupational death benefits for workers who die on the job
5. a rating system that doesn't punish workers for low customer ratings that are beyond their control, such as inventory issues at the grocery store

Items 4 & 5 are completely reasonable, but items 1-3 seems like a "pick one" kinda thing.
You'll be hard-pressed for an increase in base pay, PLUS commission for every item you pick up, PLUS a 10% tip on top of that.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I quit my Instacart subscription when they pulled their anti-union bullshiat back in January, firing anyone who was in favor of unionizing.

And I made sure to explicitly explain when I did so that I was quitting due to their anti-union activity. We switched to Wegman's curbside pickup from then on, and lately we've been hitting the grocery store in person sometimes too (feels good to be vaccinated and have some protection).
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TWX: I don't use instacart.

Two of the grocery chains serving my city have their own staff that put together orders for curbside pickup.

I suspect that it's actually easier/better for the stores, since it reduces the number of customers messing things up inside that then require being straightened up, or risking spreading illness to the staff.


Same, we switched over to that for our local grocer and love it.  We schedule a convenient pickup time, reduce interaction with the plaguerats of our community by not having to wander around the store and save time.

With more stores offering that, I'm not sure what you really gain with instacart, other than the actual driving "to" the store.  (which i could see might be helpful for folks without a vehicle)
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I never stopped going to the grocery store.

I was talking to an acquaintance the other day, and she was like, "I was so glad to get vaccinated so I could go to the grocery store again."

I felt like I was talking to someone from another planet.


It's just that for fewer shoppers, the aisles got a lot more clogged by those grocery trains they use.
 
TWX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I never stopped going to the grocery store.

I was talking to an acquaintance the other day, and she was like, "I was so glad to get vaccinated so I could go to the grocery store again."

I felt like I was talking to someone from another planet.


Too many plague-rats around here.  Well before universal vaccine availability there were simply too many people going out into public indoor spaces without masks.  We switched to curbside for 90% of our grocery runs beause of that.

Right now we do the vast majority of our shopping via curbside from the local Kroger franchise.  We go in on occasion for things like produce, day-old clearance, and sushi.  The Safeway (which is part of Albertson's here) we go in, because it's less busy, a larger percent of the customers are wearing masks and otherwise well behaved, and their day-old clearance section is absolutely wonderful.  We end up buying as much produce from Safeway as from the Kroger franchise since we like being able to choose our own.

I suspect that the higher costs for the Safeway are why fewer people are inside.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I never stopped going grocery shopping. Most I'll do it curb side at Target but that's rare.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I can't get that shiat where I live anyway. Struck me as a stupid thing to pay for if you can leave the house. Plus checking out milfs in the ever-present leggings is still a solid pastime.

/curves for days in aisle 8
 
sleze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Instacart was great when we were initially locked down.  But then they started slacking, saying things weren't in stock when I would find out they were, substituting things that were just wrong etc.  Once we got vaccinated, we stopped using it.

Also at Costco, they mark up some prices in addition to the delivery cost (like 20% sometimes).  So F instacart.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TWX: Two of the grocery chains serving my city have their own staff that put together orders for curbside pickup.


The only time I ever use Instacart is when I do this with Aldi, who does this through Instacart for $2 extra for some reason. Even though it's pretty clearly an Aldi employee who takes it out to my car.

And Instacart pulls so much anti-union bullshiat that I feel a bit guilty about that and rarely even use it.

Lately I've done most of my grocery shopping at Lidl. Plenty of space in there, checkout lines move quickly, never have to get near anyone.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I prefer to shop for my own groceries, thank you very much.  I get much better produce that way, plus a box of marked down pastry occasionally jumps in cart.  Grocery shopping is also therapeutic for me.
 
TWX
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zombietheclown: TWX: I don't use instacart.

Two of the grocery chains serving my city have their own staff that put together orders for curbside pickup.

I suspect that it's actually easier/better for the stores, since it reduces the number of customers messing things up inside that then require being straightened up, or risking spreading illness to the staff.

Same, we switched over to that for our local grocer and love it.  We schedule a convenient pickup time, reduce interaction with the plaguerats of our community by not having to wander around the store and save time.

With more stores offering that, I'm not sure what you really gain with instacart, other than the actual driving "to" the store.  (which i could see might be helpful for folks without a vehicle)


Wife used it a couple of times early on for Costco.  It sort of works but the prices are higher and the service was inconsistent.

I think of Instacart along the same lines as grubhub.  The act of going to get what I want/need is not so inconvenient most of the time to make it worth paying the extra.  In Grubhub's case in particular, the idea of using it for low-end, cheap fast-food is insane.  If I were going to bother to pay extra for delivery I'd rather get food from some place expensive where the delivery charge is only a small fraction of the cost of the meal.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh, you buy you're own groceries?  Clearly, you have never learned the life satisfaction of living off the land.  I only eat what I steal from others.  You're too hung up in your plastic fantastic Madison Avenue scene.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: plus a box of marked down pastry occasionally jumps in cart.


That and the damn on sale booze, I'm checking out by the time I realize those farkers did it again!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Life is so much more satisfying growing your own food and hunting your own meat. I feel stupid buying groceries


Growing food?  Foraging is how you can really get close to the Earth.  Kick off those shackles, friend.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Do workers get paid more if there is suddenly a high demand for the service and no drivers?

Asking for a friend.


Sure if you're a farking scab.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: Oh, I think not.  Not during McRib season.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

zombietheclown: 1. base pay for each order instead of the current system, which pays workers as low as $7 for batches of up to three orders
2. a return to a commission-based pay model. Instacart previously paid shoppers 40 cents per item shopped
3. reinstatement of the 10 percent default tip (it's currently 5 percent)
4. occupational death benefits for workers who die on the job
5. a rating system that doesn't punish workers for low customer ratings that are beyond their control, such as inventory issues at the grocery store

Items 4 & 5 are completely reasonable, but items 1-3 seems like a "pick one" kinda thing.
You'll be hard-pressed for an increase in base pay, PLUS commission for every item you pick up, PLUS a 10% tip on top of that.


I mean, with any negotiation a smart group will ask for above and beyond knowing not all the demands will be met and allowing for negotiation. Some of these likely are sacrificial knowing the company will not budge on them but makes the other points less likely to be thrown under the bus.

Personally, I use insta all the time because 1. I don't have a car so getting anything above a couple of bags is just not an option. 2. I'm ADD. It's A LOT easier to keep my shopping list to just the minimum instead of going to the store, forgetting half the items and then impulse buying some random shiat... My biggest gripe is that on top of all the fees everything is priced up. I mean, I'm already paying the extra charges to have someone do this for me why the F does everything have to be increased in price too?
 
Gramma
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I use instacart a lot.  I know they get paid very little so I always tip $20-$25.   I started using them because of covid, but I am still using them for the convenience.  And when it gets too cold to breathe outside, I will be using them exclusively.  And tipping well enough to make up for their crappy wages.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Do workers get paid more if there is suddenly a high demand for the service and no drivers?

Asking for a friend.


That depends, are you in a British prison right now?
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

zombietheclown: 1. base pay for each order instead of the current system, which pays workers as low as $7 for batches of up to three orders
2. a return to a commission-based pay model. Instacart previously paid shoppers 40 cents per item shopped
3. reinstatement of the 10 percent default tip (it's currently 5 percent)
4. occupational death benefits for workers who die on the job
5. a rating system that doesn't punish workers for low customer ratings that are beyond their control, such as inventory issues at the grocery store

Items 4 & 5 are completely reasonable, but items 1-3 seems like a "pick one" kinda thing.
You'll be hard-pressed for an increase in base pay, PLUS commission for every item you pick up, PLUS a 10% tip on top of that.


Sure.  There isn't anything unreasonable about 1-3, either.  But a good negotiation starts with everything I want, and I'll work backwards from there.

I use Instacart occasionally but prefer to do my own shopping.    I hope they get some concessions.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

payattention: Bring forth the guillotine!


Let them eat cake... after they deliver it of course.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My only use of Instacart is to search my local stores for products I want, because Instacart keeps better track of available inventory than their home rolled websites.
 
Tedlick [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: lol, reminds me of that part in a Silicon Valley episode where the only people in the grocery stores were Instacart, Shipt, etc.


I went to Target for the first time in a year and at least 3/4 of the shoppers were employees.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pehvbot: big pig peaches: Do workers get paid more if there is suddenly a high demand for the service and no drivers?

Asking for a friend.

That depends, are you in a British prison right now?


I feel like this needs some context.

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/bus​i​ness-economics/uk-lorry-driver-shortag​e-could-be-plugged-by-prisoners-on-day​-release-287177/
 
lurkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gramma: I use instacart a lot.  I know they get paid very little so I always tip $20-$25.   I started using them because of covid, but I am still using them for the convenience.  And when it gets too cold to breathe outside, I will be using them exclusively.  And tipping well enough to make up for their crappy wages.


Me too, been using it since before Covid, and always tip 20% +$2-$3, more if it's heavy stuff.
Delivery jobs suck about as bad as waiting tables does, they deserve better.
I still go pick my own fresh fruits & veggies, but all the staples get delivered now.
 
Subtonic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I can't steal steaks at the self checkout with instant cart or curbside pick-up. So, fark that.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.