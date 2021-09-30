 Skip to content
(CNN)   McDonald's has found more of the animal that makes up the McRib sandwich   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Soylent Green?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's literally cast meat. It's cast into a mold.
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought it was the leftover crap from the crap they make their "burgers" with.
 
wild9
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've never actually had one of these. Not a fan of the Big Mac either but I love their McDoubles.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jiro overjoyed.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
For some reason I eat exactly one of these every year when they come out.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
McArmy McExperiment that went McWrong or McRight

Surprised there isn't a freedum loving patriot drawing connections between McRib and military volunteerism

Mah kid ate a McRib and he dun enlisted in the Army!   He's supposed to just love his country not defend or die fer it!
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've tried one years ago.  I still don't get it.  Is it just a marketing / food propaganda exercise?  Do people really believe they enjoy this when they order it and eat it?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's roadkill, isn't it. The "ribs" are tire tracks, aren't they?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh, sure Lisa, some tasty, tasty animal.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
McDonald's claims that the sandwich is composed primarily of shoulder meat. As it turns out, the truth is much less appetizing. Chicago Magazine broke the story that the ingredients actually consist of restructured meat products like heart, tripe, and scalded stomach.


Enjoy, ya fatties!!!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Or...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: It's roadkill, isn't it. The "ribs" are tire tracks, aren't they?



Think smaller, and more legs.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The McRib is people.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You really think they bury or cremate all of Florida's dead?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
U.S. Officials report more than 20 extinctions and the McRib is back on the same day. This can not be a coincidence.
 
palelizard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Aezetyr: I thought it was the leftover crap from the crap they make their "burgers" with.


Nah, they just wait until spare pork bits prices are below a certain price level.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marcos P: It's literally cast meat. It's cast into a mold.


Aspic goes back over a thousand years.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: For some reason I eat exactly one of these every year when they come out.


Me too.

I mean, I'm not proud of it, but I do look forward to it.

I always feel like I should cry while eating it.
 
Foilhatgrrl
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I thought it was made of old yoga mats.

/delicious yoga mats
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Combustion: McDonald's claims that the sandwich is composed primarily of shoulder meat. As it turns out, the truth is much less appetizing. Chicago Magazine broke the story that the ingredients actually consist of restructured meat products like heart, tripe, and scalded stomach.


Enjoy, ya fatties!!!


Heart is meat. That and an assortment of French Provençal delicacies? Wow, we've got it good!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jiggitysmith: I've tried one years ago.  I still don't get it.  Is it just a marketing / food propaganda exercise?  Do people really believe they enjoy this when they order it and eat it?


I find it delicious.

But, I limit myself to one a year anyway.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Aezetyr: I thought it was the leftover crap from the crap they make their "burgers" with.


What's with the quotation marks?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Combustion: McDonald's claims that the sandwich is composed primarily of shoulder meat. As it turns out, the truth is much less appetizing. Chicago Magazine broke the story that the ingredients actually consist of restructured meat products like heart, tripe, and scalded stomach.


Enjoy, ya fatties!!!


Not everyone is squeamish about those meats like you are.
 
patrick767
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Marcos P: It's literally cast meat. It's cast into a mold.

Aspic goes back over a thousand years.


So does that McRib you've been eyeing under the heat lamp.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Chomp.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

40 degree day: U.S. Officials report more than 20 extinctions and the McRib is back on the same day. This can not be a coincidence.


yet surprisingly delicious.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Combustion: McDonald's claims that the sandwich is composed primarily of shoulder meat. As it turns out, the truth is much less appetizing. Chicago Magazine broke the story that the ingredients actually consist of restructured meat products like heart, tripe, and scalded stomach.


Enjoy, ya fatties!!!

Not everyone is squeamish about those meats like you are.


Well those of us from a First-World Society must be just picky eaters.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I had one of these a few years ago, just to see what the hype was about. It was disgusting, one of the too 10 worst things I've ever had to eat.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Combustion: McDonald's claims that the sandwich is composed primarily of shoulder meat. As it turns out, the truth is much less appetizing. Chicago Magazine broke the story that the ingredients actually consist of restructured meat products like heart, tripe, and scalded stomach.


Enjoy, ya fatties!!!


you are aware that tripe, stomach, and other such things have been considered delicacies for thousands of years, right? Do I need to explain to you what sweetbreads are?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Combustion: SpectroBoy: Combustion: McDonald's claims that the sandwich is composed primarily of shoulder meat. As it turns out, the truth is much less appetizing. Chicago Magazine broke the story that the ingredients actually consist of restructured meat products like heart, tripe, and scalded stomach.


Enjoy, ya fatties!!!

Not everyone is squeamish about those meats like you are.

Well those of us from a First-World Society must be just picky eaters.


Yes, which is why things like foie gras and sweetbreads are considered delicacies in other first-world societies, right? And Shad Roe?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Marcos P: It's literally cast meat. It's cast into a mold.


So is a hamburger.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"When you have these exclusive products, which exist for a short period of time, it gives people a reason to come to the store"

this is the same official position they trot(ha) out every damn time. but did marketing actually talk to accounting and decide they make more money this way than by having it year-round? e.g. my BIL would go there several times a month if they had that awful Shamrock Shake year-round, vs. zero times a year otherwise.

personally I loved the horrible abominations, and also personally yes I agree the concept is completely disgusting.

I'm still angery that Morningstar discontinued its fakeribs years ago, those things were legit tasty.

also-also the fact that there's a big enough continual market for these things, orrta imply something to McD's, no?

cdnimg.webstaurantstore.comView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I love ribs and greasy fast food, but hard pass on the McRib.

Feels like they replaced where the bones should be some sort of hydrogenated fat.  Like, what the hell did I just bite into?
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

palelizard: they just wait until spare pork bits prices are below a certain price level.


actually this makes more sense than anything.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Combustion: McDonald's claims that the sandwich is composed primarily of shoulder meat. As it turns out, the truth is much less appetizing. Chicago Magazine broke the story that the ingredients actually consist of restructured meat products like heart, tripe, and scalded stomach.


Enjoy, ya fatties!!!

you are aware that tripe, stomach, and other such things have been considered delicacies for thousands of years, right? Do I need to explain to you what sweetbreads are?


Eh, delicacies? No. Food? Yes. Lots of less desirable parts of animals have been eaten for thousands of years because wasting them would have been, well, wasteful, but they've generally been relegated to food for the lower classes, who have occasionally turned them into appealing cuisine.
 
ifky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Combustion: McDonald's claims that the sandwich is composed primarily of shoulder meat. As it turns out, the truth is much less appetizing. Chicago Magazine broke the story that the ingredients actually consist of restructured meat products like heart, tripe, and scalded stomach.


Enjoy, ya fatties!!!

you are aware that tripe, stomach, and other such things have been considered delicacies for thousands of years, right? Do I need to explain to you what sweetbreads are?


Sweetbreads are farking amazing.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Homer Simpson's Rib-wich
Youtube HaJWkjgoVmc
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
[/hypertension likes this]
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I, for one, applaud McD's for their cartilage recycling AND chewing labour-saving efforts!
We're in the 21st century, people. We shouldn't have to chomp (real) meat off bones like our cave-dwelling ancestors.
Geesh!
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Combustion: McDonald's claims that the sandwich is composed primarily of shoulder meat. As it turns out, the truth is much less appetizing. Chicago Magazine broke the story that the ingredients actually consist of restructured meat products like heart, tripe, and scalded stomach.


I believe the mention of "scalded stomach" in regards to the McRib was referring to the consumer.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Porkburger with BBQ sauce and grilled veggies? I mean, it's not disgusting in concept.

McD's just... executes the concept to their usual level of competence.

Dammit. Now I want to make my own again...
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I love ribs and greasy fast food, but hard pass on the McRib.

Feels like they replaced where the bones should be some sort of hydrogenated fat.  Like, what the hell did I just bite into?


this is... lol... ok... this is/was one of my very few complaints about the dearly-departed Morningstar Farms' frozen version:
- they just couldn't get the gristle right, or never even tried
- the included bbq sawse was simply too good!

no, really, my complaint was seriously that the vegulon analogue tasted more like Real Food than the McRib ever did.

/lol!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Late night fare for blackout drunks.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bring back the grilled onion and swiss burgers!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

patrick767: SpectroBoy: Marcos P: It's literally cast meat. It's cast into a mold.

Aspic goes back over a thousand years.

So does that McRib you've been eyeing under the heat lamp.


Don't care, had McRib.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Combustion: McDonald's claims that the sandwich is composed primarily of shoulder meat. As it turns out, the truth is much less appetizing. Chicago Magazine broke the story that the ingredients actually consist of restructured meat products like heart, tripe, and scalded stomach.


Enjoy, ya fatties!!!


Scalded stomach sounds like my HS graduation night when I drank some home-grown moonshine.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I haven't had one in 30 years. They gave 16 year old me meat sweats.
 
