(wtnh.com)   Connecticut's tyranical over-reaching governor launches yet another unconstitutional mandate this Friday, further taking freedums away from real Amurican patriots. If the good lord wanted us to use rear seat belts, cars would come with them   (wtnh.com) divider line
mathamagical [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Spiffy? Why? Do cops need more pretexts for "random" traffic stops?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They don't already have a rear seat belt law? Is it 2002 in Connecticut??
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The new law, which Gov. Ned Lamont signed in July, requires all occupants in a vehicle, regardless of age, to wear a seat belt. Previously, passengers over 16 in the back seat were not required to buckle up.

God, I didn't realize CT was so primitive.
 
rfenster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I am in favor of mandatory vax and masks. But I have always thought that seat belt and helmet laws are too much a nanny state. Not using those does not hurt anyone else.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Puerto Ricans (a significant population in central CT) still tint out all glass including the windshield so there's totally a need to stop and check everyone is ok and belted in citizen
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mathamagical: Spiffy? Why? Do cops need more pretexts for "random" traffic stops?


It doesn't say in the article, but in most states, seatbelt laws are not primary offenses.  I.e. a cop cannot pull someone over for not wearing one, they can just cite someone after they have pulled over the car for another reason.
 
MLWS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: I am in favor of mandatory vax and masks. But I have always thought that seat belt and helmet laws are too much a nanny state. Not using those does not hurt anyone else.


Until some idiot is ejected from their vehicle and hits you....
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MLWS: FarkingChas: I am in favor of mandatory vax and masks. But I have always thought that seat belt and helmet laws are too much a nanny state. Not using those does not hurt anyone else.

Until some idiot is ejected from their vehicle and hits you....


LOL. Yes, you can always make up BS arguments for anything.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: I am in favor of mandatory vax and masks. But I have always thought that seat belt and helmet laws are too much a nanny state. Not using those does not hurt anyone else.


When we have to spend public money hosing your brains off a public highway because freedumb, it becomes my business.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: FarkingChas: I am in favor of mandatory vax and masks. But I have always thought that seat belt and helmet laws are too much a nanny state. Not using those does not hurt anyone else.

When we have to spend public money hosing your brains off a public highway because freedumb, it becomes my business.


A 6 pack of coke and push-broom don't cost that much.
 
dracos31
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: I am in favor of mandatory vax and masks. But I have always thought that seat belt and helmet laws are too much a nanny state. Not using those does not hurt anyone else.


When my taxes pay for someone to occasionally water your vegetable ass, it becomes my problem.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: mathamagical: Spiffy? Why? Do cops need more pretexts for "random" traffic stops?

It doesn't say in the article, but in most states, seatbelt laws are not primary offenses.  I.e. a cop cannot pull someone over for not wearing one, they can just cite someone after they have pulled over the car for another reason.


As of July 2010, 31 States and the District of Columbia had primary belt use laws, 18 States had secondary enforcement laws
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: I am in favor of mandatory vax and masks. But I have always thought that seat belt and helmet laws are too much a nanny state. Not using those does not hurt anyone else.


Pay for your own roads then.

Until they belong to you, all the roads you would drive on outside of your own land were paid for with my hard-earned cash.

Buckle up, biatch.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: MLWS: FarkingChas: I am in favor of mandatory vax and masks. But I have always thought that seat belt and helmet laws are too much a nanny state. Not using those does not hurt anyone else.

Until some idiot is ejected from their vehicle and hits you....

LOL. Yes, you can always make up BS arguments for anything.


How about if you're in a ride-share, and you buckle up but your seat-neighbor doesn't, and in a collision his body hits you and kills/injures you?  Does that sound like BS to you?
 
mathamagical [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: FarkingChas: I am in favor of mandatory vax and masks. But I have always thought that seat belt and helmet laws are too much a nanny state. Not using those does not hurt anyone else.

When we have to spend public money hosing your brains off a public highway because freedumb, it becomes my business.


Counterpoint: the public nuisance is more than offset by the access to fresh organs for needy people (or billionaires queue jumping)

Let people do dumb shiat as long as the public nuisance is minimal. Not wearing your seatbelt is dumb as fark but your backseat passenger not wearing one literally does not impact me. There's a stretch arguement for the driver since they need to maintain control but passenger ejections? Idgaf. Play stupid games win stupid prizes.
 
derfiticulum
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: I am in favor of mandatory vax and masks. But I have always thought that seat belt and helmet laws are too much a nanny state. Not using those does not hurt anyone else.


Traffic accidents are the leading cause of death in the United States. Even if the victim in an accident does die they, most often, still accrue a huge amount of medical bills in the attempt to save their life. These higher medical bills lead to higher insurance payouts. Insurance companies, being for-profit, can't just eat that loss so their raise premiums...on everyone. So whether you wear your seatbelt or not, your insurance premiums are higher because of those who don't wear their seatbelts (or wear helmets). Therefore, not wearing a seatbelt DOES, in fact, hurt others.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RasIanI: They don't already have a rear seat belt law? Is it 2002 in Connecticut??


It's frequently 1802 here.

We only got liquor stores open on Sundays recently.
 
Loki009
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mathamagical: Spiffy? Why? Do cops need more pretexts for "random" traffic stops?


The law specifically prohibits it as a reason for a stop.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: I am in favor of mandatory vax and masks. But I have always thought that seat belt and helmet laws are too much a nanny state. Not using those does not hurt anyone else.


A driver with a seatbelt is less likely to lose control when something drastic happens (blow out, giant pot hole, bumper cars)
 
mathamagical [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

derfiticulum: FarkingChas: I am in favor of mandatory vax and masks. But I have always thought that seat belt and helmet laws are too much a nanny state. Not using those does not hurt anyone else.

Traffic accidents are the leading cause of death in the United States. Even if the victim in an accident does die they, most often, still accrue a huge amount of medical bills in the attempt to save their life. These higher medical bills lead to higher insurance payouts. Insurance companies, being for-profit, can't just eat that loss so their raise premiums...on everyone. So whether you wear your seatbelt or not, your insurance premiums are higher because of those who don't wear their seatbelts (or wear helmets). Therefore, not wearing a seatbelt DOES, in fact, hurt others.


So does smoking and eating fast food. If you don't like your insurance premiums switch providers. We don't need to legislate every dumb decision people make. Statists are so tiring.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: MLWS: FarkingChas: I am in favor of mandatory vax and masks. But I have always thought that seat belt and helmet laws are too much a nanny state. Not using those does not hurt anyone else.

Until some idiot is ejected from their vehicle and hits you....

LOL. Yes, you can always make up BS arguments for anything.


The argument is that it saves lives, especially of minors in their parent's care who can't make independent decisions, and it saves money from less medical care at the cost of a meaningless freedom to drive unbuckled.

It's the same reason any safety regulation or law exists, safety matters more than your freedom to be pointlessly unsafe. It's the same reason any other vehicle safety standard exists.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dracos31: FarkingChas: I am in favor of mandatory vax and masks. But I have always thought that seat belt and helmet laws are too much a nanny state. Not using those does not hurt anyone else.

When my taxes pay for someone to occasionally water your vegetable ass, it becomes my problem.


LOL. They usually charge that to the person at fault for the accident. Why do you not know this?
99 44/100% of the time the one at fault is not the MC rider.


deadsanta: FarkingChas: MLWS: FarkingChas: I am in favor of mandatory vax and masks. But I have always thought that seat belt and helmet laws are too much a nanny state. Not using those does not hurt anyone else.

Until some idiot is ejected from their vehicle and hits you....

LOL. Yes, you can always make up BS arguments for anything.

How about if you're in a ride-share, and you buckle up but your seat-neighbor doesn't, and in a collision his body hits you and kills/injures you?  Does that sound like BS to you?


Yes. That is 110% BS. 110% is not possible but you still managed to reach it.
What about all the meteorites killing people in cars? Does that sound like BS to you?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mathamagical: Not wearing your seatbelt is dumb as fark but your backseat passenger not wearing one literally does not impact me.


They literally will if you're in the front seat.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: I am in favor of mandatory vax and masks. But I have always thought that seat belt and helmet laws are too much a nanny state. Not using those does not hurt anyone else.


Don't get in a car, ok?
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mathamagical: derfiticulum: FarkingChas: I am in favor of mandatory vax and masks. But I have always thought that seat belt and helmet laws are too much a nanny state. Not using those does not hurt anyone else.

Traffic accidents are the leading cause of death in the United States. Even if the victim in an accident does die they, most often, still accrue a huge amount of medical bills in the attempt to save their life. These higher medical bills lead to higher insurance payouts. Insurance companies, being for-profit, can't just eat that loss so their raise premiums...on everyone. So whether you wear your seatbelt or not, your insurance premiums are higher because of those who don't wear their seatbelts (or wear helmets). Therefore, not wearing a seatbelt DOES, in fact, hurt others.

So does smoking and eating fast food. If you don't like your insurance premiums switch providers. We don't need to legislate every dumb decision people make. Statists are so tiring.


If it weren't for "statists," children would still be working in coal mines.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: mathamagical: derfiticulum: FarkingChas: I am in favor of mandatory vax and masks. But I have always thought that seat belt and helmet laws are too much a nanny state. Not using those does not hurt anyone else.

Traffic accidents are the leading cause of death in the United States. Even if the victim in an accident does die they, most often, still accrue a huge amount of medical bills in the attempt to save their life. These higher medical bills lead to higher insurance payouts. Insurance companies, being for-profit, can't just eat that loss so their raise premiums...on everyone. So whether you wear your seatbelt or not, your insurance premiums are higher because of those who don't wear their seatbelts (or wear helmets). Therefore, not wearing a seatbelt DOES, in fact, hurt others.

So does smoking and eating fast food. If you don't like your insurance premiums switch providers. We don't need to legislate every dumb decision people make. Statists are so tiring.

If it weren't for "statists," children would still be working in coal mines.


I thought it was because adults got mad at the children taking all the good jobs.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Our goal is zero fatalities."

Ummmmmmmmmmm.... Yeah... you know what? un uh
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mathamagical: derfiticulum: FarkingChas: I am in favor of mandatory vax and masks. But I have always thought that seat belt and helmet laws are too much a nanny state. Not using those does not hurt anyone else.

Traffic accidents are the leading cause of death in the United States. Even if the victim in an accident does die they, most often, still accrue a huge amount of medical bills in the attempt to save their life. These higher medical bills lead to higher insurance payouts. Insurance companies, being for-profit, can't just eat that loss so their raise premiums...on everyone. So whether you wear your seatbelt or not, your insurance premiums are higher because of those who don't wear their seatbelts (or wear helmets). Therefore, not wearing a seatbelt DOES, in fact, hurt others.

So does smoking and eating fast food. If you don't like your insurance premiums switch providers. We don't need to legislate every dumb decision people make. Statists are so tiring.


So then build your own farking roads.

You're not entitled to ours. How does that sound?
 
dracos31
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: dracos31: FarkingChas: I am in favor of mandatory vax and masks. But I have always thought that seat belt and helmet laws are too much a nanny state. Not using those does not hurt anyone else.

When my taxes pay for someone to occasionally water your vegetable ass, it becomes my problem.

LOL. They usually charge that to the person at fault for the accident. Why do you not know this?
99 44/100% of the time the one at fault is not the MC rider.


deadsanta: FarkingChas: MLWS: FarkingChas: I am in favor of mandatory vax and masks. But I have always thought that seat belt and helmet laws are too much a nanny state. Not using those does not hurt anyone else.

Until some idiot is ejected from their vehicle and hits you....

LOL. Yes, you can always make up BS arguments for anything.

How about if you're in a ride-share, and you buckle up but your seat-neighbor doesn't, and in a collision his body hits you and kills/injures you?  Does that sound like BS to you?

Yes. That is 110% BS. 110% is not possible but you still managed to reach it.
What about all the meteorites killing people in cars? Does that sound like BS to you?


Tell you what then, how about if you want to run around sans helmet on you motorcycle, you can do so only of you are willing to sign a binding contract that you will get ZERO help from the government should you become invalid. Sound like a fair deal? Then I can keep my money and still laugh at the wet spot you left on the pavement because you were too stupid to master the concept of putting something between your head and the road to protect it.
 
petec
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mathamagical: Spiffy? Why? Do cops need more pretexts for "random" traffic stops?


FTA: "The new law is subject to secondary enforcement, meaning drivers can't be pulled over just because an adult in the back is not wearing a seat belt, according to the governor's office."
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can't you just put a thick plexiglass divider between the front and back seats instead so if there's an accident the rear passengers just smack against the barrier?  You know, like a taxi.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: mathamagical: derfiticulum: FarkingChas: I am in favor of mandatory vax and masks. But I have always thought that seat belt and helmet laws are too much a nanny state. Not using those does not hurt anyone else.

Traffic accidents are the leading cause of death in the United States. Even if the victim in an accident does die they, most often, still accrue a huge amount of medical bills in the attempt to save their life. These higher medical bills lead to higher insurance payouts. Insurance companies, being for-profit, can't just eat that loss so their raise premiums...on everyone. So whether you wear your seatbelt or not, your insurance premiums are higher because of those who don't wear their seatbelts (or wear helmets). Therefore, not wearing a seatbelt DOES, in fact, hurt others.

So does smoking and eating fast food. If you don't like your insurance premiums switch providers. We don't need to legislate every dumb decision people make. Statists are so tiring.

If it weren't for "statists," children would still be working in coal mines.


Unironically using the word "statist": How nature says "Do Not Touch"
 
mathamagical [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: mathamagical: derfiticulum: FarkingChas: I am in favor of mandatory vax and masks. But I have always thought that seat belt and helmet laws are too much a nanny state. Not using those does not hurt anyone else.

Traffic accidents are the leading cause of death in the United States. Even if the victim in an accident does die they, most often, still accrue a huge amount of medical bills in the attempt to save their life. These higher medical bills lead to higher insurance payouts. Insurance companies, being for-profit, can't just eat that loss so their raise premiums...on everyone. So whether you wear your seatbelt or not, your insurance premiums are higher because of those who don't wear their seatbelts (or wear helmets). Therefore, not wearing a seatbelt DOES, in fact, hurt others.

So does smoking and eating fast food. If you don't like your insurance premiums switch providers. We don't need to legislate every dumb decision people make. Statists are so tiring.

If it weren't for "statists," children would still be working in coal mines.


Yeah because child labor is really the same as busybodies who want every dumb decision to be a crime.

Stop giving police more ammo. We all know these tickets only get levied against the poors. At a certain point just let dumb people be dumb. Loose passengers flying around inside the car is really astoundingly low on the list of real issues that affect bystanders.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's pretty strict.

In PA, young kids who live in Philadelphia don't have to be in seat belts or car seats.  Evidently.
 
Headso
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Our goal is zero fatalities.

For context you can legally ride around ct on a motorcycle without a helmet.
 
mathamagical [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: mathamagical: derfiticulum: FarkingChas: I am in favor of mandatory vax and masks. But I have always thought that seat belt and helmet laws are too much a nanny state. Not using those does not hurt anyone else.

Traffic accidents are the leading cause of death in the United States. Even if the victim in an accident does die they, most often, still accrue a huge amount of medical bills in the attempt to save their life. These higher medical bills lead to higher insurance payouts. Insurance companies, being for-profit, can't just eat that loss so their raise premiums...on everyone. So whether you wear your seatbelt or not, your insurance premiums are higher because of those who don't wear their seatbelts (or wear helmets). Therefore, not wearing a seatbelt DOES, in fact, hurt others.

So does smoking and eating fast food. If you don't like your insurance premiums switch providers. We don't need to legislate every dumb decision people make. Statists are so tiring.

So then build your own farking roads.

You're not entitled to ours. How does that sound?


Oh do I get to stop paying for "your roads" too? Hrm thought not.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: FarkingChas: I am in favor of mandatory vax and masks. But I have always thought that seat belt and helmet laws are too much a nanny state. Not using those does not hurt anyone else.

Pay for your own roads then.
Until they belong to you, all the roads you would drive on outside of your own land were paid for with my hard-earned cash.
Buckle up, biatch.


The people who do not want to buckle or helmet DID help pay for those roads. They belong to them just as much as you. This BS idea sounded better in your head, correct?
 
