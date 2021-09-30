 Skip to content
 
(WRAL)   Protip: If you think you caught a world record setting fish, you should have it verified by wildlife authorities BEFORE eating it   (wral.com) divider line
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It was a 20+ pound fish. Weren't there any leftovers to use for DNA testing?
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: It was a 20+ pound fish. Weren't there any leftovers to use for DNA testing?


They conveniently disposed of everything that could be used to determine what species it was.  I'm sorry kid but you got the species wrong.  That fish was almost double the previous record and was a lot bigger than the 16 year old record so you would think they would have kept it to mount or verify.... nope ate and disposed of it immediately.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Great article. Doesn't even show pic of said fish

https://www.wabi.tv/2021/09/30/catfis​h​-eaten-before-being-verified-cant-qual​ify-record/
 
acad1228
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Junior Samples - World's Biggest Whopper
Youtube UINUd70x550
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
identification is left to still images and videos, which have proven to be ambiguous and inconclusive to definitively identify the species of catfish in this case

From Bigfoot to UFOs to fish, hillbillies seem to come down with the jitters when they're awestruck.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ben Tomkunas, 25, of Coventry, who caught the 21.3-pound (9.66-kilogram) fish, said he gave it to his grandfather the morning after he caught it and it was eaten.

"I can't believe that they think it's OK to do this to someone," Tomkunas told the Journal Inquirer. "It's such an embarrassment."

I share this man's outrage that they won't accept his record-breaking catch on the honor system!
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Gross. A bottom feeder that big can't taste very good
 
comrade
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought that they were taking about an actual large catfish which are inedible above a certain size.  Instead it's only 19lbs.

Here's a large and inedible catfish. I eat these a couple of times when our local fisherman sells them and they're pretty good.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
can't they just test to see if it's a record later?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: It was a 20+ pound fish. Weren't there any leftovers to use for DNA testing?


I doubt they would accept little pieces because there would be no evidence that the piece came from the same fish.
 
