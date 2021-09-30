 Skip to content
(NPR)   American health care getting back to normal, as ER charges $54K for Covid test   (npr.org) divider line
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Even before the pandemic, wide variability in the prices for common procedures such as cesarean sections and blood tests had been driving up the cost of health care, Brennan says. These discrepancies "happen every single day, millions of times a day."

CSB: back when I worked in health insurance I caught a provider billing $16,000 for one unit of Ringer's Lactate

"Must've been a typo" they claimed. Yeah bullsh*t.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The American "health care" system is predatory.  Never hesitate to stiff any of these parasites for a bill if you can.  And insist all bill collectors provide proof of services rendered.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just had a covid test this morning. Drive through self-swab. Cost: free.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Just had a covid test this morning. Drive through self-swab. Cost: free.


I am torn on this one, well it's outrageous he got charged 54k, or whatever the amount was why didn't he just go to Walgreens or CVS like we all do?

When I was diagnosed with covid last month, I got the full Lab test from CVS.. cost me zero
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Man. We pay nothing for our tests in Switzerland - it costs the government about $6M/day at a bit over $5/test. Starting after mid-oct they remain free for the vaccinated but unvaccinated have to pay $55.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Criminal.
 
discoballer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: FlashHarry: Just had a covid test this morning. Drive through self-swab. Cost: free.

I am torn on this one, well it's outrageous he got charged 54k, or whatever the amount was why didn't he just go to Walgreens or CVS like we all do?

When I was diagnosed with covid last month, I got the full Lab test from CVS.. cost me zero


"Because of limited testing availability at the time, they drove 30 minutes from their home in Dallas to a free-standing emergency room in Lewisville, Texas."
There you go.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Money, the root of all evil.

Now that's settled, what's for lunch today?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Some of our workers are required to be tested twice a week.   The first one is free but every other test is out of pocket for several weeks before they get a free one again.   Since it is a requirement, you'd think that the company would pay for it.   Think again.   This is America.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: Money, the root of all evil.

Now that's settled, what's for lunch today?


Didn't you see the article on McDonald's bringing back the McRib?!
 
12349876
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Just had a covid test this morning. Drive through self-swab. Cost: free.


I assume this was someone going to the ER for a real emergency and was tested because they do it to everyone.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: FlashHarry: Just had a covid test this morning. Drive through self-swab. Cost: free.

I am torn on this one, well it's outrageous he got charged 54k, or whatever the amount was why didn't he just go to Walgreens or CVS like we all do?

When I was diagnosed with covid last month, I got the full Lab test from CVS.. cost me zero


It cost this guy zero as well.  Insurance paid the 55000. Of course, shiat like this makes everyone's premiums go up.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Since it is a requirement, you'd think that the company would pay for it.


My wife's office had a covid scare. An employee came in with symptoms and the following day had her test. It came back positive. The boss went out and bought every other employee a home testing kit and handed them out, closed the office until all employees showed proof of a negative test and then re-opened the office.

Not all offices/businesses, are Scrooged out, but I agree, most are.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The American "health care" system is predatory.  Never hesitate to stiff any of these parasites for a bill if you can.  And insist all bill collectors provide proof of services rendered.


Is there any wonder a "the CDC is in it with Pfizer, and the doctors and hospitals are making up Covid cases for $$$" conspiracy mindset finds fertile minds?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: I am torn on this one, well it's outrageous he got charged 54k, or whatever the amount was why didn't he just go to Walgreens or CVS like we all do?


He didn't get directly charged for it. The story here is that he actually read his EOB.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The American "health care" system is predatory.  Never hesitate to stiff any of these parasites for a bill if you can.  And insist all bill collectors provide proof of services rendered.


I've had my share of battles with hospital billing offices and collectors, usually with back billing attempts. Since I used to administer the program I'm in, I know fairly well what is and isn't covered. Their pricing has no basis in reality.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nothing new here.  All American medical providers "adjust" their prices based on insurance in order to leech as much as they can get away with.  A working class person with crappy insurance might get charged $5000 for something; that same something when given to a white collar worker with diamond insurance would suddenly cost $50,000.

And if you've got government/military coverage, watch out because when doctors get a look at those particular blank checks they go hog wild.  Broken toe?  $100,000 to start, and we'll need to run six hundred types of test over the next twenty years to make sure it sets right.

In short, they have computers and algorithms to determine just how much every patient is worth, and then more programs to find a way to charge them to that limit.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: FlashHarry: Just had a covid test this morning. Drive through self-swab. Cost: free.

I am torn on this one, well it's outrageous he got charged 54k, or whatever the amount was why didn't he just go to Walgreens or CVS like we all do?

When I was diagnosed with covid last month, I got the full Lab test from CVS.. cost me zero


He was charged 0 USD.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: FlashHarry: Just had a covid test this morning. Drive through self-swab. Cost: free.

I am torn on this one, well it's outrageous he got charged 54k, or whatever the amount was why didn't he just go to Walgreens or CVS like we all do?

When I was diagnosed with covid last month, I got the full Lab test from CVS.. cost me zero


That was my thought process also. Then I saw it was Texas, and lamented "enjoy your libertarian paradise".

Even though these practices occur outside Texas.  You might have a better chance contesting the charge outside Texas.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Just had a covid test this morning. Drive through self-swab. Cost: free.


Cost to YOU: free.
What did the provider charge your insurance or state government?

Same with the story here, it was free for this guy but the hospital successfully billed his insurance for $54k
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

discoballer: SpaceMonkey-66: FlashHarry: Just had a covid test this morning. Drive through self-swab. Cost: free.

I am torn on this one, well it's outrageous he got charged 54k, or whatever the amount was why didn't he just go to Walgreens or CVS like we all do?

When I was diagnosed with covid last month, I got the full Lab test from CVS.. cost me zero

"Because of limited testing availability at the time, they drove 30 minutes from their home in Dallas to a free-standing emergency room in Lewisville, Texas."
There you go.


I live in the Houston area, and went right up the road to a CVS to get tested, cost me nothing. Well Texas is really egregious about a lot of things, but I'm not sure this is a good place to make that comparison. Healthcare providers in all 50 states are taking advantage of consumers because they can
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Shadowrun wasn't supposed to be a prediction, but here we are.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: FlashHarry: Just had a covid test this morning. Drive through self-swab. Cost: free.

I am torn on this one, well it's outrageous he got charged 54k, or whatever the amount was why didn't he just go to Walgreens or CVS like we all do?

When I was diagnosed with covid last month, I got the full Lab test from CVS.. cost me zero


This is probably one of those fark stories they spent days deep mining the web to find just to post it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Didn't you see the article on McDonald's bringing back the McRib?!


I am NOT having that for lunch. However, this looks so yummy. Can't wait to dig in and then head on over to the hospital to get my stomach pumped. Wonder how much insurance it will cost me?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: SpaceMonkey-66: I am torn on this one, well it's outrageous he got charged 54k, or whatever the amount was why didn't he just go to Walgreens or CVS like we all do?

He didn't get directly charged for it. The story here is that he actually read his EOB.


Yeah, when I say you got charged for it that's what it appeared on the bill. When my daughter had cancer back in 2007, the bill was over 2 million dollars. I think we paid out about $12,000 once it was all said and done.

Thing about it was, the hospital negotiated that amount down to $782 Grand before insurance paid out
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

discoballer: SpaceMonkey-66: FlashHarry: Just had a covid test this morning. Drive through self-swab. Cost: free.

I am torn on this one, well it's outrageous he got charged 54k, or whatever the amount was why didn't he just go to Walgreens or CVS like we all do?

When I was diagnosed with covid last month, I got the full Lab test from CVS.. cost me zero

"Because of limited testing availability at the time, they drove 30 minutes from their home in Dallas to a free-standing emergency room in Lewisville, Texas."
There you go.


Know what's a good idea when you live in a covid hotspot and think you have covid?  Taking a long drive to someplace that doesn't have so many cases.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: discoballer: SpaceMonkey-66: FlashHarry: Just had a covid test this morning. Drive through self-swab. Cost: free.

I am torn on this one, well it's outrageous he got charged 54k, or whatever the amount was why didn't he just go to Walgreens or CVS like we all do?

When I was diagnosed with covid last month, I got the full Lab test from CVS.. cost me zero

"Because of limited testing availability at the time, they drove 30 minutes from their home in Dallas to a free-standing emergency room in Lewisville, Texas."
There you go.

I live in the Houston area, and went right up the road to a CVS to get tested, cost me nothing. Well Texas is really egregious about a lot of things, but I'm not sure this is a good place to make that comparison. Healthcare providers in all 50 states are taking advantage of consumers because they can


Texas allows these poorly regulated freestanding er facilities to exist. They are mostly scams run my outside investors.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: SpaceMonkey-66: discoballer: SpaceMonkey-66: FlashHarry: Just had a covid test this morning. Drive through self-swab. Cost: free.

I am torn on this one, well it's outrageous he got charged 54k, or whatever the amount was why didn't he just go to Walgreens or CVS like we all do?

When I was diagnosed with covid last month, I got the full Lab test from CVS.. cost me zero

"Because of limited testing availability at the time, they drove 30 minutes from their home in Dallas to a free-standing emergency room in Lewisville, Texas."
There you go.

I live in the Houston area, and went right up the road to a CVS to get tested, cost me nothing. Well Texas is really egregious about a lot of things, but I'm not sure this is a good place to make that comparison. Healthcare providers in all 50 states are taking advantage of consumers because they can

Texas allows these poorly regulated freestanding er facilities to exist. They are mostly scams run my outside investors.


Ah, point taken. Hadn't considered that
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The real question is why would the insurer pay for this shiat?
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He paid nothing, but it looks like his insurance was billed the 54k and paid out about 17k. If he had no insurance and paid cash out of pocket it should have been a couple of hundred bucks, max. This is why insurance premiums are sky high, because that's how this gets paid after all.

I took some rapid antigen tests with me while travelling because you need negative results within three days of departure to get back into the US. You self-test while an agent watches you on your cell phone and certifies the results, no insurance involved. The cost? $25 per test.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The worst part is, they don't even let you smoke in a hospital any more.  I miss my freedoms.
 
sotua
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: SpaceMonkey-66: FlashHarry: Just had a covid test this morning. Drive through self-swab. Cost: free.

I am torn on this one, well it's outrageous he got charged 54k, or whatever the amount was why didn't he just go to Walgreens or CVS like we all do?

When I was diagnosed with covid last month, I got the full Lab test from CVS.. cost me zero

It cost this guy zero as well.  Insurance paid the 55000. Of course, shiat like this makes everyone's premiums go up.


Nah, it probably goes:

- original bill: COVID test $55k
- adjusted value: $200

If you're insured, never pay the first bill until your insurance has looked at it.
 
