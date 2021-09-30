 Skip to content
 
(9 News)   Man finds painting at Goodwill that seemed familiar. Then realizes why   (9news.com) divider line
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I thought it was going to be one of those people who think they found a Jackson pollock or something like that
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So? Every time someone goes into the Shamrock pub men's room my artwork is on the wall in Sharpie for everyone to see
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: I thought it was going to be one of those people who think they found a Jackson pollock or something like that


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kabloink
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I guess that could be bad if you had gifted it to a still living relative.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: I thought it was going to be one of those people who think they found a Jackson pollock or something like that


Notice how no one ever brags about finding a Hitler, and that guy made hundreds of paintings that no one would buy at the time.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My uncle was in and out of jail / prison his whole life.  In his later years during a lockup, they played baseball with donated equipment.  His glove was the same one he used in high school.  Still had his name in it.
 
ieerto
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just wait until he moves over to the CD rack and finds the album he made with his two Hansen brothers.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: justanotherfarkinfarker: I thought it was going to be one of those people who think they found a Jackson pollock or something like that

Notice how no one ever brags about finding a Hitler, and that guy made hundreds of paintings that no one would buy at the time.


🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭fark that guy and his pals and his ppl
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: My uncle was in and out of jail / prison his whole life.  In his later years during a lockup, they played baseball with donated equipment.  His glove was the same one he used in high school.  Still had his name in it.


🤕
 
kabloink
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: justanotherfarkinfarker: I thought it was going to be one of those people who think they found a Jackson pollock or something like that

Notice how no one ever brags about finding a Hitler, and that guy made hundreds of paintings that no one would buy at the time.


I wonder how many of the canvases were reused for other paintings. The canvases were likely more valuable than the paintings when he made them.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kabloink: winedrinkingman: justanotherfarkinfarker: I thought it was going to be one of those people who think they found a Jackson pollock or something like that

Notice how no one ever brags about finding a Hitler, and that guy made hundreds of paintings that no one would buy at the time.

I wonder how many of the canvases were reused for other paintings. The canvases were likely more valuable than the paintings when he made them.


"Yes, this is quite a lovely landscape. The artist really captures the light beautifully, and the pentimento is a Hitler."
"The what is a what now?"
 
exqqqme
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: justanotherfarkinfarker: I thought it was going to be one of those people who think they found a Jackson pollock or something like that

Notice how no one ever brags about finding a Hitler, and that guy made hundreds of paintings that no one would buy at the time.


What about a reverse-Hitler?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
is he a well-known artist now and it'll get some real money or is he just someone who has a hobby and it's really only worth the $20
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: My uncle was in and out of jail / prison his whole life.  In his later years during a lockup, they played baseball with donated equipment.  His glove was the same one he used in high school.  Still had his name in it.


🎶It's the cirrrrrrcle of life🎵
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Alternative headline: "man wants to sell painting for more money by emphasizing bizarre story to the press."

My bullshiat detector is tingling here. I feel like most people upon finding an artifact like this from their lives would have a first instinct to keep it for posterity. "Look there, great grandchild, that's the first painting I ever sold, way back in 1999 when I was your age. One day it will be yours."

The fact that he runs to the local news to make a big deal about it and makes sure everyone knows he wants to sell it again seems...weird.
 
muphasta
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I kept having to remind myself that the guy was only 35 cuz in my head I kept picturing a 78 year old man finding his painting.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh, it will never top the greatest Goodwill painting find ever:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peterquince
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Alternative headline: "man wants to sell painting for more money by emphasizing bizarre story to the press."

My bullshiat detector is tingling here. I feel like most people upon finding an artifact like this from their lives would have a first instinct to keep it for posterity. "Look there, great grandchild, that's the first painting I ever sold, way back in 1999 when I was your age. One day it will be yours."

The fact that he runs to the local news to make a big deal about it and makes sure everyone knows he wants to sell it again seems...weird.


I dunno the fact that it was LOCAL news makes me think his great-aunt Gertie was like "you should tell the paper!" It feels like a smiley fluff piece to me. If he was trying to actually make money on it, there'd be a full-on press release and a bigger outlet would be involved.

Personally, I think it's kind of neat in an I-don't-actually-care-but-that's-nice kind of way.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: My uncle was in and out of jail / prison his whole life.  In his later years during a lockup, they played baseball with donated equipment.  His glove was the same one he used in high school.  Still had his name in it.


You know how some people peaked in high school and try to find some way to re-live that glory?
 
