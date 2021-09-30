 Skip to content
(NPR)   Turns out Macy's doesn't own that big billboard that says Macy's in front of their flagship Herald Square store. What could possibly go wrong?   (npr.org) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did they ever consider buying the sign decades ago?  It probably would have been a hell of a lot cheaper in the long run.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't they just have to put up more money than Amazon?  Oh, nevermind.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no everyone one giant evil megacorp is beating up another giant evil megacorp and it's making rich people upset! Quick let's organize a candlelight vigil or pass a bill lowering the minimum wage so our corporate betters have more money to fight eachother on court something.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real solution here is to ban billboards
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're suing to stop a competitor from advertizing. If that's not anticompetitive behaviour then what is?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The obvious solution is to remove the billboard entirely.  Advertising in public spaces is a blight on our communal landscapes.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: The obvious solution is to remove the billboard entirely.  Advertising in public spaces is a blight on our communal landscapes.


Leela: Didn't you have ads in the 20th century?

Fry: Well, sure, but not in our dreams. Only on TV and radio. And in magazines and movies and at ball games, on buses and milk cartons and T-shirts and bananas and written on the sky. But not in dreams. No, sir-ee!
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like it depends what this "restrictive covenant" was. If it's just part of the long-standing lease agreement, I guess Macy's is farked. If it's part of something that outlasts a lease like the deed on the attached building or property then I'd expect them to prevail.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering Macy's was acquired out of bankruptcy by Federated Department Stores in 1994 (which renamed itself Macy's and is actually just Lazarus rebranded) and is not the same company it was in 1963, is that agreement still legit or what?
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Oh no everyone one giant evil megacorp is beating up another giant evil megacorp and it's making rich people upset! Quick let's organize a candlelight vigil or pass a bill lowering the minimum wage so our corporate betters have more money to fight eachother on court something.


You think Macy's is a megacorp? Their market cap is $7.6B. Amazon's is 1,670B.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

synithium: Considering Macy's was acquired out of bankruptcy by Federated Department Stores in 1994 (which renamed itself Macy's and is actually just Lazarus rebranded) and is not the same company it was in 1963, is that agreement still legit or what?


Is AT&T still AT&T?

Ma Bell was broken up, several baby bells merged and the group of baby bells led by Southwestern Bell bought out AT&T.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, they don't own the billboard connected to their own store?  Are they renting the building?
 
Fizpez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many former (and possibly current) Macy's employees are screaming at their monitors " I told you mutherf'ers to buy that thing... but Nooooooooo, Mr. Beancounter said it would be more advantageous if we....."

/you'd think I could just open my window and hear it, there has to be so many after 50 years.....
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh no not macys

Just kidding. I don't give a shiat about Macy's. Never did. Overpriced, snooty crap.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Macy's pays more for ads on that billboard than their entire staff of 3 people our local Macy's

I don't understand why it's still open.
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rub of the bill board being shown in the Macys parade can be solved by moving the parade. Adapt or go out of business. I learned that from the bugs bunny cartoon with the elves that turn into mice if someones says Joehosafat. I guess their management didn't watch enough cartoons when they were young.
 
synithium
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

madgonad: synithium: Considering Macy's was acquired out of bankruptcy by Federated Department Stores in 1994 (which renamed itself Macy's and is actually just Lazarus rebranded) and is not the same company it was in 1963, is that agreement still legit or what?

Is AT&T still AT&T?

Ma Bell was broken up, several baby bells merged and the group of baby bells led by Southwestern Bell bought out AT&T.


It doesn't exist as the same entity it was before.  I could make myself AT&T and say I exist but that doesn't mean it's the same thing.
 
illegal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yawn..
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

madgonad: Teddy Brosevelt: Oh no everyone one giant evil megacorp is beating up another giant evil megacorp and it's making rich people upset! Quick let's organize a candlelight vigil or pass a bill lowering the minimum wage so our corporate betters have more money to fight eachother on court something.

You think Macy's is a megacorp? Their market cap is $7.6B. Amazon's is 1,670B.


Cool nationalize them both
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Macy's pays more for ads on that billboard than their entire staff of 3 people our local Macy's

I don't understand why it's still open.


Was going to say something similar.

I've always liked Macy's but as time went on it seemed they were decreasing staff to the point that it's become almost impossible to even find people running the cash registers.
And now they have a section that's full of "clearance" items...it resembles a thrift store.
It'd be sad if Macy's just fades away; would be better for it to go out with a bang before it fizzles like Sears (or becomes as crappy as Sears eventually did).
 
foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: The rub of the bill board being shown in the Macys parade can be solved by moving the parade. Adapt or go out of business. I learned that from the bugs bunny cartoon with the elves that turn into mice if someones says Joehosafat. I guess their management didn't watch enough cartoons when they were young.


Or Bezos digs through his sofa cushions and we have the Amazon's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Amazon needs ads?
 
patrick767
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: oh no not macys

Just kidding. I don't give a shiat about Macy's. Never did. Overpriced, snooty crap.


But you could get this be-tentacled coat they're advertising in their latest mailer!

Fark user imageView Full Size

It's the main photo on the mailer. Is this something people buy when they watch My Octopus Teacher and take Ambien?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Here's how Macy's wins --

from the Wannamaker's Wiki

With a long tradition of parades and fireworks displays, Macy's has taken a prominent civic role in fostering historic Wanamaker traditions, especially the ...

Macy's has demonstrated the dedication to "historic traditions."  And it knows how to brand those who oppose it as "Killing Santa Claus" like the prosecutor in the documentary "Miracle on 34th Street, " which is this store.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Macy's, Sears, and K-Mart all have 5 letters in their names.
 
johndalek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Even if the sign is in front of Macys is there anything about who owns the property?  Does Macys own it?  And if so what have they set up with the owners of the sign?
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Macy's, Sears, and K-Mart all have 5 letters in their names.


Amazon has five letters in its name, plus a extra letter, so they win.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johndalek: Even if the sign is in front of Macys is there anything about who owns the property?  Does Macys own it?  And if so what have they set up with the owners of the sign?


If only there was an NPR article close at hand to explain those details. . .
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Macy's, Sears, and K-Mart all have 5 letters in their names.


And Radio Shack is TWO five letter words... it never had a chance!
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Cool nationalize them both


You want to nationalize a retailer?

Thanks for reminding me why I'm not a Lefty despite not voting for a single Republican since the 90s.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dletter: kpaxoid: Macy's, Sears, and K-Mart all have 5 letters in their names.

And Radio Shack is TWO five letter words... it never had a chance!


Tandy says what?
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Since fark keeps throwing away my upload with a 404...

https://imgur.com/gallery/k67GT
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

offacue: Wouldn't they just have to put up more money than Amazon?  Oh, nevermind.


If they carried something other than bedazzled sweatpants, maybe they could afford it.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I used to work at Itronix in Spokane. Itronix had a nice niche market making rugged handheld and laptop computers which could be dropped, dunked, used in bright sunlight, etc. Then Panasonic came out with the Toughbook computer, which immediately made life hard for Itronix. To add insult to injury, Panasonic put a big Toughbook ad up on a billboard half a block a way from Itronix's headquarters building, where any prospective customer touring the building would see it. Panasonic claimed it was just a coincidence. Yeah right.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MetaDeth: kpaxoid: Macy's, Sears, and K-Mart all have 5 letters in their names.

Amazon has five letters in its name, plus a extra letter, so they win.


Plus they're so powerful they even put a dick on every box they ship because they know no one can stop them.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My local Lowe's has a billboard right in front of the store that advertises Menard's.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: The rub of the bill board being shown in the Macys parade can be solved by moving the parade. Adapt or go out of business. I learned that from the bugs bunny cartoon with the elves that turn into mice if someones says Joehosafat. I guess their management didn't watch enough cartoons when they were young.


They could CG it out, but that'd be another losing lawsuit with Amazon.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: MetaDeth: kpaxoid: Macy's, Sears, and K-Mart all have 5 letters in their names.

Amazon has five letters in its name, plus a extra letter, so they win.

Plus they're so powerful they even put a dick on every box they ship because they know no one can stop them.
[Fark user image 396x230]


If that's what your dick looks like you need plastic surgery.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If Amazon wants to be super dicks the billboard will just say "try it here" with an arrow pointing to the Macy's store and "buy it here" with an arrow pointing to the Amazon logo.
 
Bread314
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

madgonad: Teddy Brosevelt: Oh no everyone one giant evil megacorp is beating up another giant evil megacorp and it's making rich people upset! Quick let's organize a candlelight vigil or pass a bill lowering the minimum wage so our corporate betters have more money to fight eachother on court something.

You think Macy's is a megacorp? Their market cap is $7.6B. Amazon's is 1,670B.


They drove local stores out of business by expanding to 726 stores with 130,000 employees. They ain't some mom and pop local dress shop fighting to keep their one store open.  A key part of their argument is the billboard, which they don't own, would be in a public space that they pay millions of dollars each year to film.

If they really thought it was so important, they shouldn't have sold the space to lease it back and then biatch when the lease runs out. If you use the leaseback tax dodge, you deserve to have it bite you in the ass.
 
WickerNipple [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

patrick767: Is this something people buy when they watch My Octopus Teacher and take Ambien?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

madgonad: Teddy Brosevelt: Cool nationalize them both

You want to nationalize a retailer?

Thanks for reminding me why I'm not a Lefty despite not voting for a single Republican since the 90s.


Private companies are the bane of the working man.
But you keep farking that bird.
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They're suing to stop a competitor from advertizing. If that's not anticompetitive behaviour then what is?


Also, why do they hate the capitalism?

/s
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Yattering: dletter: kpaxoid: Macy's, Sears, and K-Mart all have 5 letters in their names.

And Radio Shack is TWO five letter words... it never had a chance!

Tandy says what?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh that...that smell. You know, look Erica I'm not going to lie to you. I farted. This is one of those weird cases where you smelt it but I'm the one who dealt it. You know, it's a real axiom buster.
 
muphasta
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: I used to work at Itronix in Spokane. Itronix had a nice niche market making rugged handheld and laptop computers which could be dropped, dunked, used in bright sunlight, etc. Then Panasonic came out with the Toughbook computer, which immediately made life hard for Itronix. To add insult to injury, Panasonic put a big Toughbook ad up on a billboard half a block a way from Itronix's headquarters building, where any prospective customer touring the building would see it. Panasonic claimed it was just a coincidence. Yeah right.


I remember seeing Itronix computers at a military trade show years ago.
 
