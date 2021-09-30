 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   A 96-year-old German woman facing charges of abetting Nazi war crimes has gone on the run ahead of her trial. The fact that authorities haven't yet caught her brings to mind that Simpsons episode with the jet fighters trying to chase the biplane   (cnn.com) divider line
    Strange, Gdańsk, Legal terms, Accessory, Criminal law, Jury, Stutthof concentration camp, Crime, concentration camp  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size

Polizei may break 10 KPH in the pursuit.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
never forget.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't worry. If the tennis rackets don't get her, the pool skimmers will.
 
Micosavo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So she did see it coming...
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I did Nazi that coming.  At her age, she probably didn't, either.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
96 year old Nazi Female on the run?
I'll be in my bunker.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The defendant, whom Reuters named as Irmgard Furchner

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Micosavo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Looks like they have her now, I doubt it was an intense chase.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I must be in der clear vy now!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Back in the 60s maybe, she was quite demanding
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Micosavo: Looks like they have her now, I doubt it was an intense chase.


Did they find her at the train station?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We're still chasing down concentration camp stenographers for punishment but everyone involved with fire bombing cities got a parade and a medal.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Micosavo: Looks like they have her now, I doubt it was an intense chase.

Did they find her at the train station?


No, at the Berlin version of The Golden Corral.
 
GoldDude
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Going after a 96-year-old woman that was essentially a secretary.  Why don't you punch her in the face a few times to make yourself feel better?  The prosecutors that keep these cases going are pretty pathetic.  These "aiding and abetting" cases are getting ridiculous.  Are you going to jail the guy that delivered groceries to the camp next?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Subby:

i.imgflip.comView Full Size


/just kidding.
//"Bogey's speed not sufficient for intercept.  Suggest we get out and walk."
 
drsewell
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If they catch her right away she'll be going to juvenile court.  The highest sentence they can give her is 10 years.  She'll be out by the time she's 107.
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is it really worth the effort?

I mean, was 76 years not long enough to build a case against a 17 year old typist?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A stenographer and typist of aiding and abetting 11,000 cases of murder.  Pretty much every petty administrator, staff person down to the secretary who was working at the camp system indirectly aided and abetted murder.

I'm all for lining up the guards, both women and men, regardless of age, tracking them down and dispensing justice.  But, a typist? Possibly the lowest person in the administration who worked there as a teen?  Really?  All these guards and far more culpable persons who really never saw justice and we are prosecuting a secretary in her mid-90's.  Okay.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: We're still chasing down concentration camp stenographers for punishment but everyone involved with fire bombing cities got a parade and a medal.


Strongly worded letters weren't doing the trick.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Looks like Ilsa has gone over to the Reds which doesn't mean Aunt Flo is visiting.
There was a theater in Honolulu that showed double features of Ilsa and the other Nazi chick movies.  If you missed the last bus to Waihawa, it was a $4 place to hunker down for the night.  Just don't let Wally sit next to you.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: We're still chasing down concentration camp stenographers for punishment but everyone involved with fire bombing cities got a parade and a medal.


I forget.  Who invaded whom?

Was the Luftwaffe dropping teddy bears and candy on London and Warsaw at the beginning of the war? Were the Germans kind and equitable to the people of their conquered territories?
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She fought the law, but the law won:

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/​g​erman-96-year-old-nazi-war-crimes-susp​ect-flees-ahead-trial-2021-09-30/?taid​=6155c1baa6777700018fdc2e&utm_campaign​=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_medi​um=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Furchner faces trial before a Juvenile Court Chamber because she was an adolescent at the time of the alleged offenses.


I guess they have run out of real war criminals to prosecute, so they are going after kids that worked in offices around the camps.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GoldDude: Going after a 96-year-old woman that was essentially a secretary.  Why don't you punch her in the face a few times to make yourself feel better?  The prosecutors that keep these cases going are pretty pathetic.  These "aiding and abetting" cases are getting ridiculous.  Are you going to jail the guy that delivered groceries to the camp next?


The "guy that delivered groceries" to an enormous government murder camp? You're goddamn right we'll jail him, too, if a trial showed that he knowingly participated. WTF, there's no statute of limitations for nazis.  She wasn't ALWAYS a 96 year old woman, she's lived a very long life after participating in an atrocity. She also lied to the court that she was "too frail" to attend her hearing, and then tried to escape justice, a pretty clear-cut case of knowledge of guilt.

F*ck this old nazi b*tch, and double f*ck her mealy-mouthed, 21st century apologists who would let her die in a comfortable bed. If today's Trump Asshole Brigade knew they'd be hounded for the rest of their lives and possibly executed in their 90's they'd be far less inclined to be the assholes they currently are.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I understand and respect the differing viewpoints be expressed here.  Nevertheless, let her rot in jail along with the 100 year old SS officer also going on trial.  Why?  Because it is ALWAYS ok to punch a Nazi.

/she'll get probation
 
cranked
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: RTOGUY: We're still chasing down concentration camp stenographers for punishment but everyone involved with fire bombing cities got a parade and a medal.

I forget.  Who invaded whom?

Was the Luftwaffe dropping teddy bears and candy on London and Warsaw at the beginning of the war? Were the Germans kind and equitable to the people of their conquered territories?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Furchner faces trial before a Juvenile Court Chamber because she was an adolescent at the time of the alleged offenses.


I guess they have run out of real war criminals to prosecute, so they are going after kids that worked in offices around the camps.


It's almost like it's a grift.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GoldDude: Going after a 96-year-old woman that was essentially a secretary.  Why don't you punch her in the face a few times to make yourself feel better?  The prosecutors that keep these cases going are pretty pathetic.  These "aiding and abetting" cases are getting ridiculous.  Are you going to jail the guy that delivered groceries to the camp next?


I think you're making a cogent call on this one.  At worst she was a teenager who clerked in a Nazi a-hole's office.  If teenagers then were at all like teenagers now, she did pretty close to nothing.  Probably responsible for emptying the trash baskets and maybe typing a memo or list or something similar.  Unless there is more to the story (like she was a protege of Himmler or actually worked the machinery to terminate people) I can't see the value in prosecution.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Typist? Did they get the coat check person who worked at the Nazi restaurant too?

What's the technical and legal reason that these cases weren't wrapped up back in the 90's?
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: We're still chasing down concentration camp stenographers for punishment but everyone involved with fire bombing cities got a parade and a medal.


Why do black lives upset you that much?
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: GoldDude: Going after a 96-year-old woman that was essentially a secretary.  Why don't you punch her in the face a few times to make yourself feel better?  The prosecutors that keep these cases going are pretty pathetic.  These "aiding and abetting" cases are getting ridiculous.  Are you going to jail the guy that delivered groceries to the camp next?

The "guy that delivered groceries" to an enormous government murder camp? You're goddamn right we'll jail him, too, if a trial showed that he knowingly participated. WTF, there's no statute of limitations for nazis.  She wasn't ALWAYS a 96 year old woman, she's lived a very long life after participating in an atrocity. She also lied to the court that she was "too frail" to attend her hearing, and then tried to escape justice, a pretty clear-cut case of knowledge of guilt.

F*ck this old nazi b*tch, and double f*ck her mealy-mouthed, 21st century apologists who would let her die in a comfortable bed. If today's Trump Asshole Brigade knew they'd be hounded for the rest of their lives and possibly executed in their 90's they'd be far less inclined to be the assholes they currently are.


You know that not every single person working in situations like hers was working at will? They would not question torturing and killing you or your family for not aiding the cause.

If they can prove or she admits to willingly and freely aiding their cause fine. Otherwise this is dickwagging.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Typist? Did they get the coat check person who worked at the Nazi restaurant too?

What's the technical and legal reason that these cases weren't wrapped up back in the 90's?


I could see conservative money going to causes to shield Nazis from prosecution.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GoldDude: Going after a 96-year-old woman that was essentially a secretary.  Why don't you punch her in the face a few times to make yourself feel better?  The prosecutors that keep these cases going are pretty pathetic.  These "aiding and abetting" cases are getting ridiculous.  Are you going to jail the guy that delivered groceries to the camp next?


And how many 1/6 insurrectionists are in jail?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Furchner faces trial before a Juvenile Court Chamber because she was an adolescent at the time of the alleged offenses.


I guess they have run out of real war criminals to prosecute, so they are going after kids that worked in offices around the camps.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why are we prosecuting everyone and anyone we can still get our hands on?

Because Nazis, then and now, need to understand that we will ALWAYS meet their gate with love.

Love of prosecuting and jailing them.

We don't really hang them anymore, but we could be convinced to start again.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GoldDude: Going after a 96-year-old woman that was essentially a secretary.  Why don't you punch her in the face a few times to make yourself feel better?  The prosecutors that keep these cases going are pretty pathetic.  These "aiding and abetting" cases are getting ridiculous.  Are you going to jail the guy that delivered groceries to the camp next?


If nothing else it gives me a tiny glimmer of hope that someday W. will face justice for his war crimes too.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Why are we prosecuting everyone and anyone we can still get our hands on?

Because Nazis, then and now, need to understand that we will ALWAYS meet their gate with love.

Love of prosecuting and jailing them.

We don't really hang them anymore, but we could be convinced to start again.


There should be zero tolerance of conservatism for sure.  Including Nazis.
 
Snarky Acronym
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Too bad the US doesn't go after it's home grown nazis with the same tenacity.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
bogey's airspeed insufficient for intercept, recommend we get out and walk
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GoldDude: Going after a 96-year-old woman that was essentially a secretary.  Why don't you punch her in the face a few times to make yourself feel better?  The prosecutors that keep these cases going are pretty pathetic.  These "aiding and abetting" cases are getting ridiculous.  Are you going to jail the guy that delivered groceries to the camp next?


I get what you're saying.
My thing is whats the point at her age??
Is it all just for the show?
At what point is charging someone pointless?
Odds are she wouldn't even survive the court trails.
Even if shes guilty then she spends the rest of her life in a nursing home, but with a guard.
I'd much rather spend resources catching and jailing the Trump Supporting Nazis that are actual big time issues here and now rather than going after whats basically the Walking Dead Originals.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: GoldDude: Going after a 96-year-old woman that was essentially a secretary.  Why don't you punch her in the face a few times to make yourself feel better?  The prosecutors that keep these cases going are pretty pathetic.  These "aiding and abetting" cases are getting ridiculous.  Are you going to jail the guy that delivered groceries to the camp next?

The "guy that delivered groceries" to an enormous government murder camp? You're goddamn right we'll jail him, too, if a trial showed that he knowingly participated. WTF, there's no statute of limitations for nazis.  She wasn't ALWAYS a 96 year old woman, she's lived a very long life after participating in an atrocity. She also lied to the court that she was "too frail" to attend her hearing, and then tried to escape justice, a pretty clear-cut case of knowledge of guilt.

F*ck this old nazi b*tch, and double f*ck her mealy-mouthed, 21st century apologists who would let her die in a comfortable bed. If today's Trump Asshole Brigade knew they'd be hounded for the rest of their lives and possibly executed in their 90's they'd be far less inclined to be the assholes they currently are.


Curious if you would extend that same standard to the British citizens who were responsible for the deaths of 4 million Indians during the 1940s? Certainly there has to be some members of the colonial administration still kicking around somewhere in London. Do you think that the soliders who confiscated grain at gunpoint from subsistence farmers are more of less culpable for mass murder than a delivery boy?
 
dryknife
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"76 years? We'll be okay."

foreignpolicyjournal.comView Full Size
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: We're still chasing down concentration camp stenographers for punishment but everyone involved with fire bombing cities got a parade and a medal.


difference is the fire-bombers were the good guys.
 
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [Fark user image 425x607]
Looks like Ilsa has gone over to the Reds which doesn't mean Aunt Flo is visiting.
There was a theater in Honolulu that showed double features of Ilsa and the other Nazi chick movies.  If you missed the last bus to Waihawa, it was a $4 place to hunker down for the night.  Just don't let Wally sit next to you.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Korzine
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: GoldDude: Going after a 96-year-old woman that was essentially a secretary.  Why don't you punch her in the face a few times to make yourself feel better?  The prosecutors that keep these cases going are pretty pathetic.  These "aiding and abetting" cases are getting ridiculous.  Are you going to jail the guy that delivered groceries to the camp next?

I get what you're saying.
My thing is whats the point at her age??
Is it all just for the show?
At what point is charging someone pointless?
Odds are she wouldn't even survive the court trails.
Even if shes guilty then she spends the rest of her life in a nursing home, but with a guard.
I'd much rather spend resources catching and jailing the Trump Supporting Nazis that are actual big time issues here and now rather than going after whats basically the Walking Dead Originals.


It's 100% for show. Anyone who had any real responsibility for what happened is long dead.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [i.gifer.com image 320x180]
Polizei may break 10 KPH in the pursuit.


She would have already been half-way to Argentina buy her battery ran out and needed to be recharged.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.