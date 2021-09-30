 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   The 18th time thieves tried to steal the NJ meat mogul's exotic sports cars, he ran naked from his bed to fire warning shots from his porch. That'll teach ... oh man, why did they include pictures?   (nypost.com) divider line
54
    More: Strange, Police, Crime, Fort Lee, New Jersey, Semi-automatic rifle, Constable, AR-15, Fort Lee, Theft  
•       •       •

1150 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2021 at 7:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can meat moguls not afford fences or alarm systems?  Are exotic cars easily hot wired?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hm, have you ever considered finding someplace inside, like a garage to store them so they aren't out there in the driveway just waiting to be stolen or vandalized?
 
Snooza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Can meat moguls not afford fences or alarm systems?  Are exotic cars easily hot wired?


or garages? Sounds like he parks them outside in his driveway
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Highly doubt that gun is legal in NJ but hey, he's rich.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Might be time to invest in The Club
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Hm, have you ever considered finding someplace inside, like a garage to store them so they aren't out there in the driveway just waiting to be stolen or vandalized?


I would suggest maybe Colts Neck instead of Fort Lee, but what do I know.
 
Bigdogdaddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Hm, have you ever considered finding someplace inside, like a garage to store them so they aren't out there in the driveway just waiting to be stolen or vandalized?


If they're hidden in a garage how will anyone know he owns them?!
 
Daer21
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Can meat moguls not afford fences or alarm systems?  Are exotic cars easily hot wired?


Older ones are stupid easy to hot wire. Dude needs a garage
 
fargin a
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Rellace 'NJ meathead' for 'NJ meat mogul'
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I never got the appeal of six figure sports cars.  I mean, sure the cat is fast but if you actaully take it more than 10 miles pver the speed limit, maybe 20 on the interstate, you are a wreckless idiot.

Now planes, I could see someone being into.  I mean if it's speed you want, even the slowest Cessna can normally outpace the fastest sports car.

As for the ground, I just want something that takes me from A to B in relative comfort and is reliable.  Once you get over $70,000 there isn't really anything extra money will add to the experience.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So that's what happens when a Boomer cosplays the "Be in the gym in 26 minutes" guy.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I never got the appeal of six figure sports cars.  I mean, sure the cat is fast but if you actaully take it more than 10 miles pver the speed limit, maybe 20 on the interstate, you are a wreckless idiot.

Now planes, I could see someone being into.  I mean if it's speed you want, even the slowest Cessna can normally outpace the fastest sports car.

As for the ground, I just want something that takes me from A to B in relative comfort and is reliable.  Once you get over $70,000 there isn't really anything extra money will add to the experience.


It's about making sure the peasants know you are not one of them..
What is the point of not being a peasant if you can't grind it in their faces that they are peasants and you aren't?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


another crazy mcafee?
 
Daer21
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I never got the appeal of six figure sports cars.  I mean, sure the cat is fast but if you actaully take it more than 10 miles pver the speed limit, maybe 20 on the interstate, you are a wreckless idiot.

Now planes, I could see someone being into.  I mean if it's speed you want, even the slowest Cessna can normally outpace the fastest sports car.

As for the ground, I just want something that takes me from A to B in relative comfort and is reliable.  Once you get over $70,000 there isn't really anything extra money will add to the experience.


Never bought a car with the happy ending package.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Have you considered NOT leaving ridiculously expensive cars outside?
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Now planes, I could see someone being into.  I mean if it's speed you want, even the slowest Cessna can normally outpace the fastest sports car.


A modern Honda Civic can outpace the slowest Cessna.

Light aircraft really aren't that fast- they don't have much power because they're so light, and power is what you need to push through the air. Cruising speed on many single-prop 4 seat planes is near or under 100mph ground speed.
 
veale728
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I never got the appeal of six figure sports cars.  I mean, sure the cat is fast but if you actaully take it more than 10 miles pver the speed limit, maybe 20 on the interstate, you are a wreckless idiot.

Now planes, I could see someone being into.  I mean if it's speed you want, even the slowest Cessna can normally outpace the fastest sports car.

As for the ground, I just want something that takes me from A to B in relative comfort and is reliable.  Once you get over $70,000 there isn't really anything extra money will add to the experience.


Bruh if you drive 20 over the limit on the interstate all the time you won't be wreckless
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Have you considered NOT leaving ridiculously expensive cars outside?


His Lambo got stolen because he left the keys to it inside another car parked outside.
 
gilbertfroy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Approves...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Power move.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Jimmy's John's!!!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Move to a place where you can build a gated driveway or... now hear me out... put your sweet machines in a garage for use and get a piece of sh*t or a used luxury car for daily use?

I mean... if it's causing you that much discomfort, you have options, naked man.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Videos of bald naked tattooed 56-year-old meat moguls firing machine guns?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Headso
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Easy cast for the movie
indiewire.comView Full Size
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
ETA:
Dude for stupidly flaunting wealth by keeping the sports cars outside.
Theives because theiving is bad.
Cops because just do your damn job.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He needs a big, well-lit glass garage showroom to show off his cars 24/7. And a bigger, better penile implant.

/a local obscenely rich guy here very carefully constructed a large, glass hangar next to the highway to show off his five jets and helicopter (adjacent to his private airport). His name is emblazoned on every gate, building and flat surface he owned. He died from a rare cancer a few years ago, so at least the world benefited from his frenzied spending of $100million looking for a cure.
 
crackizzle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I never got the appeal of six figure sports cars.  I mean, sure the cat is fast but if you actaully take it more than 10 miles pver the speed limit, maybe 20 on the interstate, you are a wreckless idiot.

Now planes, I could see someone being into.  I mean if it's speed you want, even the slowest Cessna can normally outpace the fastest sports car.

As for the ground, I just want something that takes me from A to B in relative comfort and is reliable.  Once you get over $70,000 there isn't really anything extra money will add to the experience.


The limit on the highway in Cleveland is either 50 or 60 depending. Just the normal speed of traffic in the right lane is 75+ these days, 90+ in the left lane. I'm not sure where you live, but at present, in major cities you can drive as fast as you want.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

beezeltown: He needs a big, well-lit glass garage showroom to show off his cars 24/7. And a bigger, better penile implant.

/a local obscenely rich guy here very carefully constructed a large, glass hangar next to the highway to show off his five jets and helicopter (adjacent to his private airport). His name is emblazoned on every gate, building and flat surface he owned. He died from a rare cancer a few years ago, so at least the world benefited from his frenzied spending of $100million looking for a cure.


One of our local rich guys stole about $1.5 billion during the housing bubble and built this...

Audrain Auto Museum
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
this is my rifle,
this is my gun.
one of them's going to
puncture your bum.
Burmashave-headed naked rifle guy
 
Netrngr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I tend to run from naked men with guns as well.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: [Fark user image image 425x212]
Might be time to invest in The Club


Why do so many idiots not know how to correctly use the club? WTF?
Turn wheel opposite direction of driver door place red handle into corner of frame and window. farking idiots! Fml
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: kryptoknightmare: [Fark user image image 425x212]
Might be time to invest in The Club

Why do so many idiots not know how to correctly use the club? WTF?
Turn wheel opposite direction of driver door place red handle into corner of frame and window. farking idiots! Fml


*windshield
 
jimjays
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I never got the appeal of six figure sports cars.  I mean, sure the cat is fast but if you actaully take it more than 10 miles pver the speed limit, maybe 20 on the interstate, you are a wreckless idiot.

Now planes, I could see someone being into.  I mean if it's speed you want, even the slowest Cessna can normally outpace the fastest sports car.

As for the ground, I just want something that takes me from A to B in relative comfort and is reliable.  Once you get over $70,000 there isn't really anything extra money will add to the experience.


You usually make sense. But six figures is one more than five. And $100,000 is $30,000 more than $70,0000. But other than your math blunders I agree with you.

Happiest driving I've ever done was with a $200 beater I bought from a friend whose father was a mechanic and with his learning most of those skills from him. The motor was well-maintained, it had large dents on all four sides that frightened traffic gave me space on the road, and I never had to worry about where I parked it.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think he needs a good coupla dobies patrolling the property...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: waxbeans: kryptoknightmare: [Fark user image image 425x212]
Might be time to invest in The Club

Why do so many idiots not know how to correctly use the club? WTF?
Turn wheel opposite direction of driver door place red handle into corner of frame and window. farking idiots! Fml

*windshield


*black handel
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Y'know?  Leaving cars outside causes the finish to oxidize making their resale value drop.   If meat man doesn't care, I'm sure his kids/those who might be in the will might be concerned.

You know, Uncle MM?  I got room in my garage for that Lambo.  Thieves would never thing to look there.

And leaving keys to other cars in a car parked outside might make your insurance agent laugh at you and put away his checkbook.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: beezeltown: He needs a big, well-lit glass garage showroom to show off his cars 24/7. And a bigger, better penile implant.

/a local obscenely rich guy here very carefully constructed a large, glass hangar next to the highway to show off his five jets and helicopter (adjacent to his private airport). His name is emblazoned on every gate, building and flat surface he owned. He died from a rare cancer a few years ago, so at least the world benefited from his frenzied spending of $100million looking for a cure.

One of our local rich guys stole about $1.5 billion during the housing bubble and built this...

Audrain Auto Museum


Real nice, Clark.

Here's our guy's hangar:
rjcorman.comView Full Size

As seen from US 27.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Abe Froman has no such worries
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Can meat moguls not afford fences or alarm systems?  Are exotic cars easily hot wired?


Does his house not have a garage? Mine has a garage and isn't even nearly as nice as his.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Highly doubt that gun is legal in NJ but hey, he's rich.


Well the gun itself wasn't the issue it was the magazine size according to TFA.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Daer21: stuhayes2010: Can meat moguls not afford fences or alarm systems?  Are exotic cars easily hot wired?

Older ones are stupid easy to hot wire. Dude needs a garage


Early to mid 60s and older all you need is a piece of wire and you dont have to damage the wiring harness / ignition of the car. Not gonna say how ya do it but its how I start my classics when working on them.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

beezeltown: He needs a big, well-lit glass garage showroom to show off his cars 24/7. And a bigger, better penile implant.

/a local obscenely rich guy here very carefully constructed a large, glass hangar next to the highway to show off his five jets and helicopter (adjacent to his private airport). His name is emblazoned on every gate, building and flat surface he owned. He died from a rare cancer a few years ago, so at least the world benefited from his frenzied spending of $100million looking for a cure.


is that true?  because that would be a great small movie.  indie vibe- a smug and ruthless man grasping for immortality through wealth cannot save himself with his wealth, but learns that the real happiness in life is in helping others, like those who will benefit eventually from the research money he had spent, intending to save only himself- and they will never even know his name.  now wiser and at peace, even with his own loneliness, he dies.  too bad we can't get Phillip Seymour Hoffman.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This poor bastard lives in Ft. Lee,  which means his Lamborghini spends most of its time stuck in traffic or creeping along at 20 mph under the speed limit on the local highways. Build one of those garages like Mitt Romney has and get those cars out of the elements. Buy 2 fur missiles to patrol your property after dark. Problem solved.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Combustion: stuhayes2010: Can meat moguls not afford fences or alarm systems?  Are exotic cars easily hot wired?

Does his house not have a garage? Mine has a garage and isn't even nearly as nice as his.


It has a three-car garage, which appears to be where the really spendy cars are since there weren't any in the driveway (OK, that Range Rover-looking thing is kind of spendy). The garage is behind an iron gate and watched by motion-sensing video cameras.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I know its Fark and all but does no one even attempt to RTFA anymore?

Wexler conceded he occasionally leaves his daily drive unlocked, but only on rare occasions, and his collectible cars are fortified behind the best security gates money can buy.

Wexler's security measures include retractable posts, a magnetized security gate and motion-sensing hidden cameras.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ those pictures. What ugly...everything.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Netrngr: I know its Fark and all but does no one even attempt to RTFA anymore?

Wexler conceded he occasionally leaves his daily drive unlocked, but only on rare occasions, and his collectible cars are fortified behind the best security gates money can buy.

Wexler's security measures include retractable posts, a magnetized security gate and motion-sensing hidden cameras.


Why bother when its the NYpost gobbling on the tiny knob of some neu-rich business owner with severe compensation issues?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Do you see what happens, Larry?

Do you see what happens?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bought a car from a guy and as we were going thru it he said "and this is my anti-theft device.

He had a toggle switch on the floor next to the drivers seat.

Filp it forward and power goes to the ignition. Flip it back and the car turns off.

Pretty simple and effective.

Getting carjacked? Comply and get out, flip the switch and run. Car dies and won't start.
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.