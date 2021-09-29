 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Don't just sit there pondering life on a wall - a sculpture of Humpty Dumpty pondering on a toilet has been stolen in Wisconsin   (upi.com) divider line
8
    More: Weird, Humpty Dumpty, Madison Police Department, Nursery rhyme, Madison, Wisconsin, security camera footage, Square vendor's booth, English-language films, Police  
•       •       •

168 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2021 at 8:05 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Valter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If you steal that you might be a moron.

If you pay $1400 for it you might have more money than sense.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is he taking a Humpty Dumpty?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is the one outside the Trump presidential library, isn't it?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bronze?  Humpty is about to have a meltdown
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fun fact: the nursery rhyme doesn't say that Humpty Dumpty is an egg. Why? Because it's supposed to be a riddle. You're supposed to guess what Humpy is, but in kids books they always have pictures of the egg dude and so the riddle is ruined.

Not that it's a particularly good riddle.

Also, are we sure he fell? I think he was pushed.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: This is the one outside the Trump presidential library, isn't it?


If I had the money, I'd commission the artist to render D2S upon a toilet thus grimacing.

But I'm using all my liquid assets to commission the soda machine on the second floor to produce me a cola.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did it get busy in a Burger King bathroom?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Nick Nostril: This is the one outside the Trump presidential library, isn't it?

If I had the money, I'd commission the artist to render D2S upon a toilet thus grimacing.

But I'm using all my liquid assets to commission the soda machine on the second floor to produce me a cola.


One of these, in bronze, donated to a nice public park.

If it's bronze, it's art.
gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.