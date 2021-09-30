 Skip to content
(Time)   It is very hard to undo the dominant perspective created when white cultists established the United States to escape the Renaissance and the Age of Reason   (time.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I skimmed TFA but I think they are overthinking it.  White evangelical/SB Christians were taught to hate and fear a long time ago.  And at the same time, made to think that they are more righteous than thou and that they don't hate anyone (in fact, it's *you* who hates).  That allowed them to be convinced that they had the same opportunity as everyone else and if someone had it better than their either earned or deserved it more than themselves.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The white folks are at the top, ask any proud white male.
A million years of evolution, we get Danny Quayle.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm. The United States took the radical step of not having an Established Church, having no mention of God or religion in its founding documents and basic law except to remove it from government. The Divine Right of Kings was tossed along with the marriage of State and Church in favor of "the consent of the governed". These truly revolutionary Enlightenment ideals were re-exported to Europe.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What not escaping the Renaissance and Age of Reason may look like:

nationalww2museum.orgView Full Size


/that was quick
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: I skimmed TFA but I think they are overthinking it.  White evangelical/SB Christians were taught to hate and fear a long time ago.  And at the same time, made to think that they are more righteous than thou and that they don't hate anyone (in fact, it's *you* who hates).  That allowed them to be convinced that they had the same opportunity as everyone else and if someone had it better than their either earned or deserved it more than themselves.


The Southern Baptists were created explicitly to support slavery. They were founded on hate.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the US civil rights movement to BLM, it has been shown that the most difficult thing to tackle is white privilege, and that's because most white people don't accept that it even exists. When you're on top, you can rationalize to the max as to why you are on the top. The racism is in the system and you don't have to raise a hand to change it. Just repeat that we tackled racism in the past and anything still around now is just the bad apple effect.

Add religion to the mix and white supremacy in the United States is practically bulletproof. The hardest thing in the world is to get human beings to give up power.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: I skimmed TFA but I think they are overthinking it.  White evangelical/SB Christians were taught to hate and fear a long time ago.  And at the same time, made to think that they are more righteous than thou and that they don't hate anyone (in fact, it's *you* who hates).  That allowed them to be convinced that they had the same opportunity as everyone else and if someone had it better than their either earned or deserved it more than themselves.


I agree but the subject has been underthunk for a long time. We need to ponder this stuff.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: What not escaping the Renaissance and Age of Reason may look like:

[nationalww2museum.org image 850x619]

/that was quick


Germany got the idea for the Holocaust from America.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Hmmm. The United States took the radical step of not having an Established Church, having no mention of God or religion in its founding documents and basic law except to remove it from government. The Divine Right of Kings was tossed along with the marriage of State and Church in favor of "the consent of the governed". These truly revolutionary Enlightenment ideals were re-exported to Europe.


The founders got their ideas from European philosophers.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll have the pancakes in the Age of Enlightenment.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: johnny_vegas: What not escaping the Renaissance and Age of Reason may look like:

[nationalww2museum.org image 850x619]

/that was quick

Germany got the idea for the Holocaust from America.


Absolutely. Europe had a rich history of peaceful and harmonious coexistence with the Jewish people for over a thousand years until the US came along and ruined everything.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: I skimmed TFA but I think they are overthinking it.  White evangelical/SB Christians were taught to hate and fear a long time ago.  And at the same time, made to think that they are more righteous than thou and that they don't hate anyone (in fact, it's *you* who hates).  That allowed them to be convinced that they had the same opportunity as everyone else and if someone had it better than their either earned or deserved it more than themselves.


Racism has been part of American Christianity since the beginning and can't be overlooked, but the attitude that Christians are the vessel via which God gets revenge on "smart" people has been part of the Christianity in general since the beginning:

"Brothers and sisters, think of what you were when you were called. Not many of you were wise by human standards; not many were influential; not many were of noble birth. But God chose the foolish things of the world to shame the wise; God chose the weak things of the world to shame the strong. God chose the lowly things of this world and the despised things-and the things that are not-to nullify the things that are, so that no one may boast before him." - 1 Corinthians 1:27

Moreover, there is a very strong theme in the New Testament - in both the gospels and the epistles - that sure, humility and meekness are great, but they're great because they show that you're morally worthy of power:

In your relationships with one another, have the same mindset as Christ Jesus:
Who, being in very nature God,
did not consider equality with God something to be used to his own advantage;
rather, he made himself nothing
by taking the very nature of a servant,
being made in human likeness.
And being found in appearance as a man,
he humbled himself
by becoming obedient to death-
   even death on a cross!
Therefore God exalted him to the highest place
and gave him the name that is above every name,
that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow,
in heaven and on earth and under the earth,
and every tongue acknowledge that Jesus Christ is Lord,
to the glory of God the Father.- Philippians 2:5-11

TL;DR: Be like Jesus, who was really humble, and as a reward for his humility everyone has to bow before him.

Once I realized how much of Christianity is based on waiting - longing - for the day when Christians get divine permission to cast off their humility and get the glory and reward and vindication that they've been promised, the embrace of Trump by Evangelicals made a lot more sense.

Anyway, racism and thinking that everyone else's cultural power is illegitimate therefore you should be in charge of everything are two flavors that go well together, like chocolate and peanut butter. (Or so I've been told, peanut allergy and all that.)
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: anuran: Hmmm. The United States took the radical step of not having an Established Church, having no mention of God or religion in its founding documents and basic law except to remove it from government. The Divine Right of Kings was tossed along with the marriage of State and Church in favor of "the consent of the governed". These truly revolutionary Enlightenment ideals were re-exported to Europe.

The founders got their ideas from European philosophers.


Yes, and the idea that they tried to "escape" them is laughably ignorant. They took them, turbocharged them, and sent the results back to Europe.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humanity finds a way to hate each other. You cannot and will not ever change that.

One needs to look no further than cyclists and vegans. They are either heroes or people to be mocked, depending on who you ask.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The United States was founded largely by Deists, Unitarians, and lukewarm Protestants who believed in the principles of the Enlightenment.

There was a countercurrent of radical Christian utopianism that ultimately won in some places, but to say that America was *founded* as a conservative theocracy is ridiculous.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Tyrone Slothrop: johnny_vegas: What not escaping the Renaissance and Age of Reason may look like:

[nationalww2museum.org image 850x619]

/that was quick

Germany got the idea for the Holocaust from America.

Absolutely. Europe had a rich history of peaceful and harmonious coexistence with the Jewish people for over a thousand years until the US came along and ruined everything.


Americans are the farking worst.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: UberDave: I skimmed TFA but I think they are overthinking it.  White evangelical/SB Christians were taught to hate and fear a long time ago.  And at the same time, made to think that they are more righteous than thou and that they don't hate anyone (in fact, it's *you* who hates).  That allowed them to be convinced that they had the same opportunity as everyone else and if someone had it better than their either earned or deserved it more than themselves.

The Southern Baptists were created explicitly to support slavery. They were founded on hate.


And yet they seem to love thy possessions more than thy neighbor
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't come to the Americas to be racist, they came looking for wealth. They used racism to get it.
 
robodog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Tyrone Slothrop: johnny_vegas: What not escaping the Renaissance and Age of Reason may look like:

[nationalww2museum.org image 850x619]

/that was quick

Germany got the idea for the Holocaust from America.

Absolutely. Europe had a rich history of peaceful and harmonious coexistence with the Jewish people for over a thousand years until the US came along and ruined everything.


Ugh, that this got more upvotes than funny votes proves how completely undereducated we are.
 
pheelix
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Tyrone Slothrop: johnny_vegas: What not escaping the Renaissance and Age of Reason may look like:

[nationalww2museum.org image 850x619]

/that was quick

Germany got the idea for the Holocaust from America.

Absolutely. Europe had a rich history of peaceful and harmonious coexistence with the Jewish people for over a thousand years until the US came along and ruined everything.


Except that he's not far off the mark, at least when it comes to the method applied.
Fark user imageView Full Size

We destroyed the Western Native American way of life (and killed most of them in the process) by wiping out the one thing they depended on the most for food, clothing, and medical supplies. Afterward, we rounded up whoever was still alive and crammed them all into reservations where for a long time they were totally dependent on the government for basic necessities.

/Oh, and by the way, Fark's Favorite Civil War Hero William Tecumseh Sherman was the guy who came up with the idea
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

UberDave: I skimmed TFA but I think they are overthinking it.


The 30 seconds or so you spent doesn't really equate to the the 10-18 hours a day on Sunday, the obligatory all Wednesday evening, and the various sub-cults -- choir, ladies auxiliary, men's breakfast, and every other community defining activity that each person spent with that church.

The extremists formed the KKK when the time was right, but the article instead addresses the subtle and pervasive trope that ran through the brain and heart of the "nice old ladies" and the "innocent young people" who spent much of their week pursuing lessons on how to exist in holiness in a profane world.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

pheelix: Subtonic: Tyrone Slothrop: johnny_vegas: What not escaping the Renaissance and Age of Reason may look like:

[nationalww2museum.org image 850x619]

/that was quick

Germany got the idea for the Holocaust from America.

Absolutely. Europe had a rich history of peaceful and harmonious coexistence with the Jewish people for over a thousand years until the US came along and ruined everything.

Except that he's not far off the mark, at least when it comes to the method applied.
[Fark user image 850x664]
We destroyed the Western Native American way of life (and killed most of them in the process) by wiping out the one thing they depended on the most for food, clothing, and medical supplies. Afterward, we rounded up whoever was still alive and crammed them all into reservations where for a long time they were totally dependent on the government for basic necessities.

/Oh, and by the way, Fark's Favorite Civil War Hero William Tecumseh Sherman was the guy who came up with the idea


Americans didn't invent genocide, they just applied mass production methods. It was inevitable.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cocozilla [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The religious nutjobs will kill us all
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cocozilla: [Fark user image 540x508]

The religious nutjobs will kill us all


Fark user imageView Full Size


Not a cult. Not a cult. You're the cult.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The White Christian Worldview never accomplished anything worth while.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I do not appreciate filthy, degenerate headlines such as this. "Very hard", indeed. You all should be ashamed of yourselves.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think the article writer confuses some of the first groups that got here who established strict religious enclaves and the actual founding of America.

The actual hyper Puritan religious of America have been trying to undo good chunks of the Constitution since the beginning.
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'll have the pancakes in the Age of Enlightenment.


Quit trying to show off for the waitress.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh, look, it's another "America is pure evil" thread. Please emigrate to a better, purer country so you won't be soiled by contact with this awful place.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cocozilla: [Fark user image image 540x508]

The religious nutjobs will kill us all


The underrated thing about that picture is how farking awful Trump looks in it. You can see the fake tan lines, his pronounced hunch, and how slimy/stringy his hair is.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

indylaw: The United States was founded largely by Deists, Unitarians, and lukewarm Protestants who believed in the principles of the Enlightenment.


meat0918: I think the article writer confuses some of the first groups that got here who established strict religious enclaves and the actual founding of America.


The US constitution was made by people who liked the Enlightenment, but the Revolutionary War was fought by people who grew up in the aftermath of the First Great Awakening, which was the birth of the American Evangelical movement. People like Johnathan Edwards and George Whitfield converted a large chunk of the population to a rabid form of small-'e' evangelical Christianity, while also defending slavery as an institution. It was also around this time that evangelists started preaching to and converting African slaves in large numbers, to try to save their souls, which was far more important than ending slavery.

There was a whole lot of history that happened between the Puritans landing and the Revolutionary War.
 
sunsetlamp [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: UberDave: I skimmed TFA but I think they are overthinking it.  White evangelical/SB Christians were taught to hate and fear a long time ago.  And at the same time, made to think that they are more righteous than thou and that they don't hate anyone (in fact, it's *you* who hates).  That allowed them to be convinced that they had the same opportunity as everyone else and if someone had it better than their either earned or deserved it more than themselves...

Once I realized how much of Christianity is based on waiting - longing - for the day when Christians get divine permission to cast off their humility and get the glory and reward and vindication that they've been promised, the embrace of Trump by Evangelicals made a lot more sense.


I think you're overthinking it.  Evangelicals supported Trump because he was their guy; he joined their faction, he said nice things about them in exchange for their support.  It's as simple as that.  Not one person in a thousand involved in that gigantic sell-out thought about theology for even a second.
 
jso2897
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Americans are the farking worst.


We are a nation of criminals and religious fanatics who were unwelcome anywhere else, so we came here and murdered the inhabitants and took their land, and then kidnapped millions from another continent for the free labor to build it up.
And now. apparently mentioning that mundane fact constitutes "critical race theory" or some exotic shiat.
Now we sit around and have abstract arguments about whether a country that was literally built out of racism is racist.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: Martian_Astronomer: UberDave: I skimmed TFA but I think they are overthinking it.  White evangelical/SB Christians were taught to hate and fear a long time ago.  And at the same time, made to think that they are more righteous than thou and that they don't hate anyone (in fact, it's *you* who hates).  That allowed them to be convinced that they had the same opportunity as everyone else and if someone had it better than their either earned or deserved it more than themselves...

Once I realized how much of Christianity is based on waiting - longing - for the day when Christians get divine permission to cast off their humility and get the glory and reward and vindication that they've been promised, the embrace of Trump by Evangelicals made a lot more sense.

I think you're overthinking it.  Evangelicals supported Trump because he was their guy; he joined their faction, he said nice things about them in exchange for their support.  It's as simple as that.  Not one person in a thousand involved in that gigantic sell-out thought about theology for even a second.


"Thought about theology," maybe not. "Thought Trump resonated with Christian themes they'd held dear since childhood," absolutely.

The memes that primed them were already there.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: UberDave: I skimmed TFA but I think they are overthinking it.

The 30 seconds or so you spent doesn't really equate to the the 10-18 hours a day on Sunday, the obligatory all Wednesday evening, and the various sub-cults -- choir, ladies auxiliary, men's breakfast, and every other community defining activity that each person spent with that church.
The extremists formed the KKK when the time was right, but the article instead addresses the subtle and pervasive trope that ran through the brain and heart of the "nice old ladies" and the "innocent young people" who spent much of their week pursuing lessons on how to exist in holiness in a profane world.


Oh, you're talking about the shiat I did until I was in 8th grade...when I was going to SB church...back when if you weren't Christian you had to stand out in the hall during the lord's prayer at school...that 30 seconds?

I know everyone is itching to jump on some religious person in here.  I'm not remotely religious.  I don't disagree with the article but I think that, most of the time, it is more simple than what the article stated.  If not, fine - I grew up and went to church with uneducated and relatively simple people (and literal KKK members) so that's my perspective.  The hate and fear were wildly prominent.  And that is the same thing that made my dad stop going to church in the 50s.
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: Oh, look, it's another "America is pure evil" thread. Please emigrate to a better, purer country so you won't be soiled by contact with this awful place.


Or, you know, maybe look at history honestly in an effort to try to improve on the mistakes of the past, like has been happening since the founding of the country?
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

i_hate_your_god: BorgiaGinz: Oh, look, it's another "America is pure evil" thread. Please emigrate to a better, purer country so you won't be soiled by contact with this awful place.

Or, you know, maybe look at history honestly in an effort to try to improve on the mistakes of the past, like has been happening since the founding of the country?


But that would involve adulthood and mental effort - whining that the loss of your privileges is oppression is so much easier.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jso2897: The Googles Do Nothing: Americans are the farking worst.

We are a nation of criminals and religious fanatics who were unwelcome anywhere else, so we came here and murdered the inhabitants and took their land, and then kidnapped millions from another continent for the free labor to build it up.
And now. apparently mentioning that mundane fact constitutes "critical race theory" or some exotic shiat.
Now we sit around and have abstract arguments about whether a country that was literally built out of racism is racist.


Why do you hate Australia?
 
nivekfalk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Evangelical Christians are the dearth of society, regardless of their nationality, race or ethnicity.  If there were a god I'd wager that they'd likely smite them from the face of the earth.  Just look at vaccination rates amongst varying religions in the US.  The standard Trumper cultist, eff you I got mine, don't care until it affects me kind of person is more than likely, Evangelical.  Admittedly, I tend to think any religion is somewhat of a cult.  The only church service I've been to that didn't feel like a bunch of lemmings drinking the cool aide was a Unitarian church in Asheville, NC.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

anuran: Hmmm. The United States took the radical step of not having an Established Church, having no mention of God or religion in its founding documents and basic law except to remove it from government. The Divine Right of Kings was tossed along with the marriage of State and Church in favor of "the consent of the governed". These truly revolutionary Enlightenment ideals were re-exported to Europe.


You're jumping straight to the late 1700's and ignoring the 200 years of history that came before it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: UberDave: I skimmed TFA but I think they are overthinking it.  White evangelical/SB Christians were taught to hate and fear a long time ago.  And at the same time, made to think that they are more righteous than thou and that they don't hate anyone (in fact, it's *you* who hates).  That allowed them to be convinced that they had the same opportunity as everyone else and if someone had it better than their either earned or deserved it more than themselves.

Racism has been part of American Christianity since the beginning and can't be overlooked, but the attitude that Christians are the vessel via which God gets revenge on "smart" people has been part of the Christianity in general since the beginning:

"Brothers and sisters, think of what you were when you were called. Not many of you were wise by human standards; not many were influential; not many were of noble birth. But God chose the foolish things of the world to shame the wise; God chose the weak things of the world to shame the strong. God chose the lowly things of this world and the despised things-and the things that are not-to nullify the things that are, so that no one may boast before him." - 1 Corinthians 1:27

Moreover, there is a very strong theme in the New Testament - in both the gospels and the epistles - that sure, humility and meekness are great, but they're great because they show that you're morally worthy of power:

In your relationships with one another, have the same mindset as Christ Jesus:
Who, being in very nature God,
did not consider equality with God something to be used to his own advantage;
rather, he made himself nothing
by taking the very nature of a servant,
being made in human likeness.
And being found in appearance as a man,
he humbled himself
by becoming obedient to death-
 even death on a cross!
Therefore God exalted him to the highest place
and gave him the name that is above every name,
that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow,
in heaven and on earth and under the earth,
and every tongue acknowledge that Jesus Christ is Lord,
to the glory of God the Father.- Philippians 2:5-11

TL;DR: Be like Jesus, who was really humble, and as a reward for his humility everyone has to bow before him.

Once I realized how much of Christianity is based on waiting - longing - for the day when Christians get divine permission to cast off their humility and get the glory and reward and vindication that they've been promised, the embrace of Trump by Evangelicals made a lot more sense.

Anyway, racism and thinking that everyone else's cultural power is illegitimate therefore you should be in charge of everything are two flavors that go well together, like chocolate and peanut butter. (Or so I've been told, peanut allergy and all that.)


But those are said to Corinthians and Philippians why some idiot in 2021 thinks they are those fools is just farking stupid and should be called as such.  WTF ppl? Those words aren't directed at you you farking ass'!
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jso2897: The Googles Do Nothing: Americans are the farking worst.

We are a nation of criminals


That's Australia.

and religious fanatics who were unwelcome anywhere else, so we came here and murdered the inhabitants and took their land, and then kidnapped millions from another continent for the free labor to build it up.

Like the right-wing dipsticks, the left-wing dipsticks prefer simple answers that absolve them of any responsibility. You like to say that "We murdered the inhabitants," so you don't have to grapple with the reality that the indigenous people are still here, just marginalized. First Nations Americans live in the poorest parts of the country, and they are regularly rolled over when it comes to land rights today (see Standing Rock). By wringing your hands over the dead First Nations folks, you can pretend that the living ones don't exist.  Where were you when the Navajo were suffering mass COVID deaths because they don't have enough hospital beds in Window Rock or Tuba City?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

anuran: Tyrone Slothrop: anuran: Hmmm. The United States took the radical step of not having an Established Church, having no mention of God or religion in its founding documents and basic law except to remove it from government. The Divine Right of Kings was tossed along with the marriage of State and Church in favor of "the consent of the governed". These truly revolutionary Enlightenment ideals were re-exported to Europe.

The founders got their ideas from European philosophers.

Yes, and the idea that they tried to "escape" them is laughably ignorant. They took them, turbocharged them, and sent the results back to Europe.


Some Christians believe the mythology that America was founded when the Puritans arrived. The beliefs of the colonists in the early 1600s was quite different from those who wrote the Constitution in the late 1700s.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: Oh, look, it's another "America is pure evil" thread. Please emigrate to a better, purer country so you won't be soiled by contact with this awful place.


So, you're saying we should allow white supremacy to flourish?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: Oh, look, it's another "America is pure evil" thread. Please emigrate to a better, purer country so you won't be soiled by contact with this awful place.


Oh look it's Bill Maher.  🙄😷🙄🙄🙄😷🙄🙄😷🙄🙄😷🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: BorgiaGinz: Oh, look, it's another "America is pure evil" thread. Please emigrate to a better, purer country so you won't be soiled by contact with this awful place.

Oh look it's Bill Maher.  🙄😷🙄🙄🙄😷🙄🙄😷🙄🙄😷🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄


I don't know... They didn't say anything about Twitter or cancel culture.

Yet.
 
Northern
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: The white folks are at the top, ask any proud white male.
A million years of evolution, we get Danny Quayle.


Dan Quayle is a far left hippie type compared to MTG, Lauren Broebert, PedoGaetz, #45, Steve Bannon, Betsy DeVos, and many other psychopaths at the top of the GQP pyramid scheme / ponzi tower.
If you remember, Pence called Quayle just after the election to ask if he could end democracy and declare #45 dictator.  Quayle responded with a hard no.

/Imagine being so stupid you feel the need to ask Dan Quayle a technical question on the law.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

i_hate_your_god: BorgiaGinz: Oh, look, it's another "America is pure evil" thread. Please emigrate to a better, purer country so you won't be soiled by contact with this awful place.

Or, you know, maybe look at history honestly in an effort to try to improve on the mistakes of the past, like has been happening since the founding of the country?


An honest look would require complexity and nuance. The way history here is taught is misguided because both left and right subscribe to the idea that America started with the English, when the reality is that there was history here for thousands of years before Europeans arrived. Everyone forgets that there multiple nodes of European colonization in North America: the Spanish in Florida and the Southwest, the French in the Midwest and South, the Russians in California and Oregon.

And yes, Africans were imported here and enslaved, and Black Americans are a vital, primary source of American culture that deserves a wider appreciation and understanding. And let's also remember Asian Americans, the Chinese who built the railroads, the Japanese who built agriculture in California until their land was stolen and they were imprisoned during WWII. 

Racism is absolutely part of our history, but washing your hands by saying that America is irredeemable and unimprovable is lazy.
 
