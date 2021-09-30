 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   You want to be vaccinated? No? Ok, cool. You want to go into to malls, movie theaters, and hair salons? Yes? .. You have a problem   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
August11
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark needs a Plague Rats tab.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I said we should have a Covid tab.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A COVID or plague rat tab would be helpful.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My province in Canada (Alberta) implemented a similar program.

But they also said there would be no enforcement, and a focus on education.

So it's done fark all.

Does L.A. have cops ready to go to actually enforce this? Or will there be more shootings of teenage minimum wage employees by insecure morons?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No, we need plague rat Fanta
 
