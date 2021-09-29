 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   O/~ I'm still on a boat, motherfarker, take a look at me, still floating on a boat on the deep blue sea o/~   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Supply chain, Hours of service, Supply chain management, Transport, Logistics, truck driver, Truck driver, Karynn Marchal  
•       •       •

781 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2021 at 6:30 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Oneiros
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I did wonder why truck drivers weren't given higher priority here in the US.

You have people who need to travel between communities, and this could cause the virus to spread to new areas without warning.... And they're a critical part of the infrastructure to make sure other people can stay holed up for long periods.

People moving between countries makes even more sense to prioritize.  Especially airplane and ship crews where you can't just pull over to the side of the road when you feel like shiat.

I also expected grocery store workers (who could come in contact with lots of people each day) would've been vaccinated early.   And the post office and other delivery type people.  Maybe put them in after the emergency services folks, and put them in the group with the teachers
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Things are going to get interesting in the next 18 months.

It you're not where you want to be, you better get there quick. You won't be able to in another year.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How hard is it to build warehouses for non-perishable goods? Then, you have a reserve for product and you're not waiting for the next boat to deliver stuff that you really should be making locally.
 
tuxq
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/DOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOO
//M
 
ng2810
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Oneiros: I did wonder why truck drivers weren't given higher priority here in the US.


Let's be real here. Even IF they were, you really think they would actually WANT to get the vaccine? C'mon now.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tuxq: [Fark user image 425x238]

/DOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOO
//M


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dhume
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tuxq: [Fark user image 425x238]
/DOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOOM//


I know, right?
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NutWrench: How hard is it to build warehouses for non-perishable goods? Then, you have a reserve for product and you're not waiting for the next boat to deliver stuff that you really should be making locally.


butbutbut my top ranked online 18 month executive MBA done tolt me keeping inventory around is bad, having the barely getting things done minimum is the superdy dooperest way to make sure the synergies of my business hyperproducing to churn out another $0.^A per quarterly EPS.

/work in a place than will run out of laptops for new employees this month
//next order is constantly delayed, may be two months before delivery
///only ever kept just barely enough on hand
////now laptops can't get produced fast enough
//was told buying refurbs directly from the producer wasn't ok
//now they're going to buy them from best buy
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NutWrench: How hard is it to build warehouses for non-perishable goods? Then, you have a reserve for product and you're not waiting for the next boat to deliver stuff that you really should be making locally.


Everything is made to order now days. I was having trouble getting complete orders of lighting balast delivered, much less on time, because the maquiladora pumping them out couldn't keep up, and that was five years before the pandemic.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Things are going to get interesting in the next 18 months.

It you're not where you want to be, you better get there quick. You won't be able to in another year.


Even if things do go back to pre-virus normal eventually...it will take years and trillions of dollars to get back there. And we cannot even pass an infrastructure deal that is good for everyone.

I feel like this deserves a quote from the final episode of Blackadder:
Whatever it was, I'm sure it was better than my plan to get out of this by pretending to be mad. I mean, who would've noticed another madman around here? Good luck, everyone.

/ the context is that this is WWI and they've spent the whole season prior to this moment trying not to go over the top of the trench and die. This time...none of their wacky ideas work. It's probably the greatest ending to a tv show ever.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ng2810: Oneiros: I did wonder why truck drivers weren't given higher priority here in the US.

Let's be real here. Even IF they were, you really think they would actually WANT to get the vaccine? C'mon now.


When the vaccines were being restricted, and the anti-vax propaganda hadn't yet taken over?

Yes

I know someone who got vaccinated as soon as she could (she got it in the medical wave; she's a dental hygienist) and now she doesn't want anyone to know she's vaccinated.  (She says most of her co-workers aren't; she dropped out of the church choir as that would mean she'd have to show her vaccine card)
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.