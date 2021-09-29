 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   A fun game to play while infinitely waiting for space in the ER is to count the Ubers and Lyfts that serve as ambulances for an overstressed and unaffordable health care system   (twitter.com) divider line
11
    More: Asinine, shot  
•       •       •

209 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2021 at 3:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've started stocking complimentary gauze and tourniquets for my passengers.  If you want those five stars, you gotta set yourself apart.
 
DeadSeriousIdeaMan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is some truly dystopian shiat...

At least in Night City you can get cool cybernetics.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The patients are also getting hit with surge pricing
 
Pew
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ah, the good old days, when there were articles and essays. We all have access to twitter, yet fark has become all twitter all the time.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
News flash not everyone is able to afford a car or capable of getting themselves to a.hospital in an emergency. This has been going on for years, just stop with the drama, some of y'all are worse than a stripper girlfriend.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A lot of communities have been dumping contract ambulance companies, and just started running ambulances out of their fire department.  Somehow once the profits for the private company are removed, they are both able to pay the ambulance crews much more money, while having better service, and charging the community and the patients a fraction of what private ambulances charge.  Everyone wins but the stockholders.  For the life of me, I can't figure out why the Republicans haven't killed off this development yet.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: A lot of communities have been dumping contract ambulance companies, and just started running ambulances out of their fire department.  Somehow once the profits for the private company are removed, they are both able to pay the ambulance crews much more money, while having better service, and charging the community and the patients a fraction of what private ambulances charge.  Everyone wins but the stockholders.  For the life of me, I can't figure out why the Republicans haven't killed off this development yet.


Too busy slurpin' the Q toadstool and trying to turn the country into a brand new nazi Reich to notice?
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark anti-vaxxers, the whole lot of them.
 
DeadSeriousIdeaMan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LimpDickRicky: Fark anti-vaxxers, the whole lot of them.


No!

That just makes more of them - and we don't need that... besides, that seems like a good way to get diseases.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DeadSeriousIdeaMan: LimpDickRicky: Fark anti-vaxxers, the whole lot of them.

No!

That just makes more of them - and we don't need that... besides, that seems like a good way to get diseases.


Not even with your dick.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.