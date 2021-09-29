 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   If this won't make you get vaccinated, nothing will: Covid-19 blamed for causing "Restless Anal Syndrome" in 77-year old man, and it's a condition that's just as shiatty as it sounds   (news.com.au) divider line
30
    More: Scary, Nervous system, Peripheral neuropathy, Neurology, Disease, Syndromes, Guillain-Barré syndrome, Infectious Diseases, Olfaction  
•       •       •

30 Comments     (+0 »)
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Team Anti-Covid-19 mitigation could have exciting new careers?!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Might as well get that porn joke out of the way.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Some people will always insist on being a pain in their own arse.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
cache2.allpostersimages.comView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size


What a restless anus may look like.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Seriously though, COVID-19 remains a disease that everyone should avoid.

It's brand new. We have not been exposed to this unique virus before. When we heard of the consequences of getting COVID-19, lung transplants, ventilators, death, long COVID, everyone should have played as safe as they could.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like he...has to go. Right now.

Detrol LA Bladder Control 'Gotta Go' 2000s Commercial (2002)
Youtube PQGXA6lKiac
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
CORNHOLIO from 'Beavis & Butthead Do America'
Youtube Ii8H2tYcFYY
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That pretty much describes being 77
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They have a medical term for everything nowadays, don't they?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think it has to do more with taking horse dewormer than covid
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kkinnison: I think it has to do more with taking horse dewormer than covid


You mean, getting the trots?
 
Flincher
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kkinnison: I think it has to do more with taking horse dewormer than covid


Has the ivermectin insanity attacked Japan too?
 
Pert
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's probably just a spastic colon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yms
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Restless anal syndrome my ass.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I no longer want them to get the vaccine. We've seen what you are. Hold outs can die.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'll add that to my covid-19 side effect bingo cards!

On a more helpful note, has he tried butt plugs?
 
The Official Fark Cajun [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sure that's not just because he's 77 years old?
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
NilartPax
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: They have a medical term for everything nowadays, don't they?


Not only medical terms.  They also have.
.
.
.
.
Rule 34
/I'm sorry!
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Symptoms may include a driving need to post on Fark.com
 
woodjf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ummm 🧐 can I have someone take a look at this? 🦗
 
Wobambo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So. At long last, it has come to this.
 
woodjf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Also didn't they hit a sound note on myth busters that made your ass do something similar
 
aagrajag
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: I no longer want them to get the vaccine. We've seen what you are. Hold outs can die.


I agree, but there's nothing in TFA to suggest he was unvaccinated. No vaccine confers 100% immunity, and Delta is unfortunately in Japan too.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Do you suffer from Infuriated Bowel Syndrome?

/ It's more likely than you think
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I call shenanigans. That would mean everyone on Fark has got it.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
YES ME TOO.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Given how antivaxxers are restless assholes, this is an appropriate fate.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: YES ME TOO.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: I call shenanigans. That would mean everyone on Fark has got it.


From now on, I'm going to refer to sh*tposters as "suffering from restless-ass syndrome".
 
