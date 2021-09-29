 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Tennessee Grand Jury after being shown video of a man driving his SUV into and over BLM protesters: Sorry, we haven't seen enough evidence. Bonus: The man admits to it and turned himself into police. Jury: Still not enough evidence   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Jury, Grand jury, Protest, Jared Benjamin Lafer, Indictment, anti-protest bills, run driver, social media  
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
In a society where people take it as a point of pride to be contemptuous of jury duty and brag about getting out of it, what do you expect?  Our society has ensured that we will have nothing but shiatty juries.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Did the attorney instructing the grand jury actually wear his hood during the GJ?
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Soooooooo, if I'm reading the tea leaves correctly, then I can pretty much assume a white male driving any vehicle that appears to be indicative of being a GOP supporter is a personal threat to my safety as a Black male pedestrian. To take things to their legal conclusion, if I'm in a state that has the necessary legal protections, I do not have to retreat in self defense if I am in fear of my life. I have the legal and constitutional protection of the 2nd Amendment to stand my ground and defend my life.

Seems like these racist farkwads are going to get what they're asking for.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder if people who are outraged about the Black National Anthem being played at NFL games will be equally outraged by this...

/Just kidding--I know they won't be.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tennessee gonna Tennessee.

Y'all motherf*ckers need Jesus.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the hell selected that jury?
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brosephus: Soooooooo, if I'm reading the tea leaves correctly, then I can pretty much assume a white male driving any vehicle that appears to be indicative of being a GOP supporter is a personal threat to my safety as a Black male pedestrian. To take things to their legal conclusion, if I'm in a state that has the necessary legal protections, I do not have to retreat in self defense if I am in fear of my life. I have the legal and constitutional protection of the 2nd Amendment to stand my ground and defend my life.

Seems like these racist farkwads are going to get what they're asking for.


And an all-white jury will find you guilty of murder-1.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Tennessee gonna Tennessee.

Y'all motherf*ckers need Jesus.


The problem there is TOO MUCH (Republican) Jesus.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brosephus: Soooooooo, if I'm reading the tea leaves correctly, then I can pretty much assume a white male driving any vehicle that appears to be indicative of being a GOP supporter is a personal threat to my safety as a Black male pedestrian. To take things to their legal conclusion, if I'm in a state that has the necessary legal protections, I do not have to retreat in self defense if I am in fear of my life. I have the legal and constitutional protection of the 2nd Amendment to stand my ground and defend my life.

Seems like these racist farkwads are going to get what they're asking for.


Black guy with a gun? In this country? You might want to discuss that with a lawyer before trying it.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: In a society where people take it as a point of pride to be contemptuous of jury duty and brag about getting out of it, what do you expect?  Our society has ensured that we will have nothing but shiatty juries.


This wasn't even a trial jury, just a grand jury. "Is there sufficient evidence to go to trial and let the court decide?" "Nah."
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a Brit, so I have no idea..... are there any other routes for bringing him to trial now, or is that it?
 
sunsetlamp [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brosephus: Soooooooo, if I'm reading the tea leaves correctly, then I can pretty much assume a white male driving any vehicle that appears to be indicative of being a GOP supporter is a personal threat to my safety as a Black male pedestrian. To take things to their legal conclusion, if I'm in a state that has the necessary legal protections, I do not have to retreat in self defense if I am in fear of my life. I have the legal and constitutional protection of the 2nd Amendment to stand my ground and defend my life.

Seems like these racist farkwads are going to get what they're asking for.


Officer, this man is threatening me by saying that I am a threat to him!
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: In a society where people take it as a point of pride to be contemptuous of jury duty and brag about getting out of it, what do you expect?  Our society has ensured that we will have nothing but shiatty juries.

This wasn't even a trial jury, just a grand jury. "Is there sufficient evidence to go to trial and let the court decide?" "Nah."


Grand juries only see what the prosecution wants them to see.  There is no other side presenting evidence.  If the DA doesn't really want to prosecute, they sandbag at the grand jury and they've 'done their job'.  It not the DA's fault the grand jury declined to prosecute.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brosephus: Soooooooo, if I'm reading the tea leaves correctly, then I can pretty much assume a white male driving any vehicle that appears to be indicative of being a GOP supporter is a personal threat to my safety as a Black male pedestrian. To take things to their legal conclusion, if I'm in a state that has the necessary legal protections, I do not have to retreat in self defense if I am in fear of my life. I have the legal and constitutional protection of the 2nd Amendment to stand my ground and defend my life.

Seems like these racist farkwads are going to get what they're asking for.


Don't be silly. Rights only apply to white males who vote GOP. Therefore you are disqualified from such protections.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, racists, this IS systemic racism inherent in our society.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingnut396: starsrift: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: In a society where people take it as a point of pride to be contemptuous of jury duty and brag about getting out of it, what do you expect?  Our society has ensured that we will have nothing but shiatty juries.

This wasn't even a trial jury, just a grand jury. "Is there sufficient evidence to go to trial and let the court decide?" "Nah."

Grand juries only see what the prosecution wants them to see.  There is no other side presenting evidence.  If the DA doesn't really want to prosecute, they sandbag at the grand jury and they've 'done their job'.  It not the DA's fault the grand jury declined to prosecute.


You need to look up the definition of 'sandbagging'.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for the Feds to prosecute
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He sounds like presidential material.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: I'm a Brit, so I have no idea..... are there any other routes for bringing him to trial now, or is that it?


I would guess there will be a civil trial of some sort for damages.

The Federal Government could possibly bring some sort of charges against him perhaps.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: Brosephus: Soooooooo, if I'm reading the tea leaves correctly, then I can pretty much assume a white male driving any vehicle that appears to be indicative of being a GOP supporter is a personal threat to my safety as a Black male pedestrian. To take things to their legal conclusion, if I'm in a state that has the necessary legal protections, I do not have to retreat in self defense if I am in fear of my life. I have the legal and constitutional protection of the 2nd Amendment to stand my ground and defend my life.

Seems like these racist farkwads are going to get what they're asking for.

Black guy with a gun? In this country? You might want to discuss that with a lawyer before trying it.


Why should he not carry a gun?

Frankly, one reason why these racists have grown so emboldened is that liberal minded people have been collectively disarming ourselves out of a notion that self defense and gun ownership is a right wing thing.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is terrible.  However, on the other hand he can be sued through a civil action. Plus, since no crime has been charged, his insurance company may be found liable to pay. Rule it an accident.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbortionsForAll: wingnut396: starsrift: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: In a society where people take it as a point of pride to be contemptuous of jury duty and brag about getting out of it, what do you expect?  Our society has ensured that we will have nothing but shiatty juries.

This wasn't even a trial jury, just a grand jury. "Is there sufficient evidence to go to trial and let the court decide?" "Nah."

Grand juries only see what the prosecution wants them to see.  There is no other side presenting evidence.  If the DA doesn't really want to prosecute, they sandbag at the grand jury and they've 'done their job'.  It not the DA's fault the grand jury declined to prosecute.

You need to look up the definition of 'sandbagging'.


Whatever, heard it used for both intentionally throwing something as well as setting up someone for later.  Book it with literally, ironic, irregardless and many others.  Suck it up and move on.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I can say is that this will end well.

/If you notice a worldwide sarcasm shortage, sorry for using it all up.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: In a society where people take it as a point of pride to be contemptuous of jury duty and brag about getting out of it, what do you expect?  Our society has ensured that we will have nothing but shiatty juries.


This is a Grand Jury, not a petit one, and GJs are infamous for indicting ham sandwiches if directed to do so by the prosecutors. You are looking too narrowly at blame here. Yes, there are probably shiatty jurors on this one, but more importantly, there is strong evidence of a racist or at best incompetent prosecutor.

But I have family in Tennessee (who I am trying desperately to convince to move to civilization from that third world shiathole) so I am entirely unsurprised that a racist tribal government has encouraged a racist tribal decision.

We should defund the TVA and let them live in their farking dark age.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If a district attorney wanted, a grand jury would indict a ham sandwich" - but apparently not one with extra mayo.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 150x150]


I get the pun, but should we really be implying that she's a violent racist?  (Unless she is and I missed that.)
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingnut396: Whatever, heard it used for both intentionally throwing something as well as setting up someone for later.  Book it with literally, ironic, irregardless and many others.  Suck it up and move on.


Whatever you say, liter.

/go be poor and ignorant somewhere else
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's about a 100% chance that the district attorney is a racist shiat bag who led the grand jury by the nose to reach this conclusion, and who is now going to use the grand jury decision as political cover for not pursuing charges. As the saying goes, a prosecutor can get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich. The reason there was no indictment here is because the prosecutor didn't want an indictment.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

runwiz: This is terrible.  However, on the other hand he can be sued through a civil action. Plus, since no crime has been charged, his insurance company may be found liable to pay. Rule it an accident.


Unfortunately it's not that easy.  Although criminal conviction makes it easy for an insurance company to deny coverage, they can still deny coverage if the loss was the result of intentional conduct of the insured even if no criminal charges are ever brought.
 
Snort
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What a lafer.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Was the mob violenting at the time?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Tennessee gonna Tennessee.

Y'all motherf*ckers need Jesus.


Pretty sure this is why our country is so farked up.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Was the mob violenting at the time?


Hard to tell. As usual the video started / was edited to remove the prior 30 seconds or so that would have given context.
 
Carthax
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: In a society where people take it as a point of pride to be contemptuous of jury duty and brag about getting out of it, what do you expect?  Our society has ensured that we will have nothing but shiatty juries.


When summoned to sit for a jury, I was asked if I thought jury duty was a legal requirement of being a citizen.  I said yes.  The defense sent me home.

/the case was about a person who was arrested for not responding to a summons for jury duty.
//Isn't jury culling illegal?
///three sighs...
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pert: I'm a Brit, so I have no idea..... are there any other routes for bringing him to trial now, or is that it?


Yes.  The Federal Government can pick it up as a civil rights violation.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: ColonelCathcart: Was the mob violenting at the time?

Hard to tell. As usual the video started / was edited to remove the prior 30 seconds or so that would have given context.


[ThisIsMyShockedFace.jpg]
 
Valter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Carthax: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: In a society where people take it as a point of pride to be contemptuous of jury duty and brag about getting out of it, what do you expect?  Our society has ensured that we will have nothing but shiatty juries.

When summoned to sit for a jury, I was asked if I thought jury duty was a legal requirement of being a citizen.  I said yes.  The defense sent me home.

/the case was about a person who was arrested for not responding to a summons for jury duty.
//Isn't jury culling illegal?
///three sighs...


Alanis Morissette - Ironic (Official 4K Music Video)
Youtube Jne9t8sHpUc
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mistrial. Send the racist farks back to 1950 and start over.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Grand juries will indict anyone or anything - IF the prosecutor wants that outcome.

The prosecutor is a racist dickbag who wanted to let his fellow racist dickbag free.
 
chawco
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: Valter: Brosephus: Soooooooo, if I'm reading the tea leaves correctly, then I can pretty much assume a white male driving any vehicle that appears to be indicative of being a GOP supporter is a personal threat to my safety as a Black male pedestrian. To take things to their legal conclusion, if I'm in a state that has the necessary legal protections, I do not have to retreat in self defense if I am in fear of my life. I have the legal and constitutional protection of the 2nd Amendment to stand my ground and defend my life.

Seems like these racist farkwads are going to get what they're asking for.

Black guy with a gun? In this country? You might want to discuss that with a lawyer before trying it.

Why should he not carry a gun?

Frankly, one reason why these racists have grown so emboldened is that liberal minded people have been collectively disarming ourselves out of a notion that self defense and gun ownership is a right wing thing.


I can understand why you see things that way, and I don't think you're entirely wrong. But I think you underestimate how much people on the right wing wants to get in a gunfight. If they're both started carrying guns, a lot of the right-wing nut jobs would happily pull their weapons and then use it as a justification for murder, he had a gun I feel threatened

They believed they would get away with it, they believe it would be right to do it. They believe it would be righteous and just. They believed they would be the heroes in that scenario

They seem to believe a lot of weird s***
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: I get the pun, but should we really be implying that she's a violent racist? (Unless she is and I missed that.)


its been a running fark gag for a while

Betty White is not a racist, shes a national treasure.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Protesters: Black Lives Matter
Grand Wizard Jury: No, not really
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Who the hell selected that jury?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is why I laugh at the Herman Cain Award recipients.  Conservatives get a pass in the courts, but COVID brings them justice.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: I May Be Crazy But...: I get the pun, but should we really be implying that she's a violent racist? (Unless she is and I missed that.)

its been a running fark gag for a while

Betty White is not a racist, shes a national treasure.


Exactly. It's a visual pun - a way of saying "But He White" to explain why he got away with some obvious crime.
 
chawco
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: big pig peaches: ColonelCathcart: Was the mob violenting at the time?

Hard to tell. As usual the video started / was edited to remove the prior 30 seconds or so that would have given context.

[ThisIsMyShockedFace.jpg]


It wasn't a mob it was a relatively small group, and they were crossing at a crosswalk, in accordance to the appropriate traffic signals. So no, they were not being violent at the time.

The guy in the truck also went around another parked car in order to slowly drive up to the crosswalk and then gun it once he hit his first person. Which sounds pretty violent to me.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

starsrift: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: In a society where people take it as a point of pride to be contemptuous of jury duty and brag about getting out of it, what do you expect?  Our society has ensured that we will have nothing but shiatty juries.

This wasn't even a trial jury, just a grand jury. "Is there sufficient evidence to go to trial and let the court decide?" "Nah."


Right. These normally process a huge number of cases per day, and virtually always return a True Bill. The purpose is to confirm the prosecution actually has some evidence the thing happened and they have some evidence the person did it. The defense doesn't (normally) even get a chance to present their argument.

A cop turning up to read a witness statement that they saw the defendant run over a pedestrian and then run over several more while fleeing the scene should be more than enough to progress it to trial.

It looks a lot like they used the private nature of the grand jury to conduct the "trial" behind closed doors and presented the defenses argument rather than what should have been the prosecution's.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

chawco: ColonelCathcart: big pig peaches: ColonelCathcart: Was the mob violenting at the time?

Hard to tell. As usual the video started / was edited to remove the prior 30 seconds or so that would have given context.

[ThisIsMyShockedFace.jpg]

It wasn't a mob it was a relatively small group, and they were crossing at a crosswalk, in accordance to the appropriate traffic signals. So no, they were not being violent at the time.

The guy in the truck also went around another parked car in order to slowly drive up to the crosswalk and then gun it once he hit his first person. Which sounds pretty violent to me.


If that's all true, you are right. Is there video of the entire incident.

If no one was banging on the guy's car or trying to open doors, he was in the wrong.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: Why should he not carry a gun?

Frankly, one reason why these racists have grown so emboldened is that liberal minded people have been collectively disarming ourselves out of a notion that self defense and gun ownership is a right wing thing.


It's not hyperbole to say that, in America, you could be a black millionaire in a business suit with a briefcase in one hand and a visible pistol in a shoulder holster and you will attract x100 the police attention (and gunfire) thanwould a cross-eyed, inbreed redneck wearing a CSA flag for a cape and a loaded AR-15 over each shoulder.

Cops are right-wing and they only want to see their side armed.  The 2nd Amendment rights of people who don't share their political views do not exist in their world.
 
